Neal Tire MOWA Sprint Cars Soar Into Macon Speedway Saturday

Event Is Part Of Illinois Sprint Week

(Macon, IL) It’s been a busy month of July for the Track Enterprises promotion company and it stays busy right up until the end with Illinois Sprint Week heading to Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, July 29. The Neal Tire & Auto MOWA Sprint Cars will be making their only visit at the 1/5-mile oval and have put on great shows the last couple of years at the track.

Sprint Week for MOWA started on Wednesday night at Peoria Speedway with 31 of the winged 410 sprints in action. Unfortunately, rain hit when the cars were lining up for the B-main and canceled the show. Night two at Tri-City Speedway, scheduled for Thursday, was canceled early in the morning due to heavy rains throughout the area. That means that Sprint week will be just a tad bit shorter than normal as Jacksonville Speedway Friday and Macon Speedway Saturday will determine the champion.

Veteran Brad Loyet leads the MOWA Sprint standings, heading into the remaining two Sprint Week races. Loyett has a 52 point lead on Lincoln, IL driver AJ Bruns. Springfield, IL’s Jimmy Moughan is third, while Logan Faucon, and Jacob Patton round out the top five. Cory Bruns, Paul Nienhiser, Jeremy Standridge, Chris Urish, and Mike Terry complete the top ten.

In the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models, Springfield, IL’s Jake Little leads the standings by 42 over Carlinville, IL’s Cody Maguire. Ryan Little, Andy Minett, and Rudy Zaragoza complete the top five. Jake Little has won at Macon, Jacksonville, and Lincoln, while Guy Taylor has a Lincoln win and Ryan Little has Macon win. The series is down to its final four events of the season.

Open wheel fans will get a couple of additional divisions of cars with the Beach House Micros and POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets both in action. The Micros have had strong fields of cars all season long, while the DII’s are making one of only four appearances at the track this year.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the UMP Hornet division. Decatur, IL driver, Dustin Reed leads the points, having claimed two feature wins. Reed, though, had mechanical failure on Wednesday night at the Christian County Fair event, which could shake things up a bit at Macon. Cook Crawford, Marty Sullivan, Paul Peters, and Adam Webb are top five point guys at Macon.

Pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, local division pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $20 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Neal Tire MOWA Sprint Cars

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 05 Brad Loyet St. Louis MO 719 0 2 44 AJ Bruns Lincoln IL 667 52 3 1M Jimmy Moughan Rochester IL 661 58 4 52F Logan Faucon Springfield IL 554 65 5 79J Jacob Patton Bethalto IL 548 71 6 42 Cory Bruns Lincoln IL 518 101 7 9 Paul Nienhiser Rolla MO 448 171 8 10s Jeremy Standridge Springfield IL 438 181 9 77u Chris Urish Elkhart IL 437 182 10 85 Mike Terry Plainfield IN 434 185



Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 336 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 294 42 3 38L Ryan Little Springfield IL 276 60 4 1M Andy Minett New Berlin IL 260 76 5 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 252 84 6 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 248 88 7 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 238 98 8 11E Brandon Eskew New Berlin IL 208 128 9 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 206 130 10 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 172 164



Macon Speedway UMP Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 614 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 578 36 3 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 574 40 4 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 526 88 5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 502 112 6 24 Matt Taylor Springfield IL 370 244 7 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 370 244 8 84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL 318 296 9 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 248 366 10 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 228 386



Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 718 0 2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 690 28 3 14C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 554 164 4 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 478 240 5 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 470 248 6 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 412 306 7 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 368 350 8 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 358 360 9 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 350 368 10 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 338 380



POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 30T Tyler Vantoll Belleville IL 2540 0 2 14 Jack Routson Waterman IL 2350 190 3 43T Josh Thomas Edinburg IL 1800 740 4 22 Andy Malpocker St. Charles MO 1430 1110 5 15M Shane Morgan Creve Coeur IL 1250 1290 6 56 Mitchell Davis Auburn IL 1180 1360 7 19E Daltyn England Riverton IL 1140 1400 8 1 Aaron Schuck Joliet IL 1140 1400 9 6B Andy Baugh Mason City IL 1070 1470 10 F5 Broc Hunnell Eolia MO 1020 1520



UMP Hornets