Neal Tire MOWA Sprint Cars Soar Into Macon Speedway Saturday
Event Is Part Of Illinois Sprint Week
(Macon, IL) It’s been a busy month of July for the Track Enterprises promotion company and it stays busy right up until the end with Illinois Sprint Week heading to Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, July 29. The Neal Tire & Auto MOWA Sprint Cars will be making their only visit at the 1/5-mile oval and have put on great shows the last couple of years at the track.
Sprint Week for MOWA started on Wednesday night at Peoria Speedway with 31 of the winged 410 sprints in action. Unfortunately, rain hit when the cars were lining up for the B-main and canceled the show. Night two at Tri-City Speedway, scheduled for Thursday, was canceled early in the morning due to heavy rains throughout the area. That means that Sprint week will be just a tad bit shorter than normal as Jacksonville Speedway Friday and Macon Speedway Saturday will determine the champion.
Veteran Brad Loyet leads the MOWA Sprint standings, heading into the remaining two Sprint Week races. Loyett has a 52 point lead on Lincoln, IL driver AJ Bruns. Springfield, IL’s Jimmy Moughan is third, while Logan Faucon, and Jacob Patton round out the top five. Cory Bruns, Paul Nienhiser, Jeremy Standridge, Chris Urish, and Mike Terry complete the top ten.
In the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models, Springfield, IL’s Jake Little leads the standings by 42 over Carlinville, IL’s Cody Maguire. Ryan Little, Andy Minett, and Rudy Zaragoza complete the top five. Jake Little has won at Macon, Jacksonville, and Lincoln, while Guy Taylor has a Lincoln win and Ryan Little has Macon win. The series is down to its final four events of the season.
Open wheel fans will get a couple of additional divisions of cars with the Beach House Micros and POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets both in action. The Micros have had strong fields of cars all season long, while the DII’s are making one of only four appearances at the track this year.
Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the UMP Hornet division. Decatur, IL driver, Dustin Reed leads the points, having claimed two feature wins. Reed, though, had mechanical failure on Wednesday night at the Christian County Fair event, which could shake things up a bit at Macon. Cook Crawford, Marty Sullivan, Paul Peters, and Adam Webb are top five point guys at Macon.
Pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, local division pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $20 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.
For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.
Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Neal Tire MOWA Sprint Cars
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|05
|Brad
|Loyet
|St. Louis
|MO
|719
|0
|2
|44
|AJ
|Bruns
|Lincoln
|IL
|667
|52
|3
|1M
|Jimmy
|Moughan
|Rochester
|IL
|661
|58
|4
|52F
|Logan
|Faucon
|Springfield
|IL
|554
|65
|5
|79J
|Jacob
|Patton
|Bethalto
|IL
|548
|71
|6
|42
|Cory
|Bruns
|Lincoln
|IL
|518
|101
|7
|9
|Paul
|Nienhiser
|Rolla
|MO
|448
|171
|8
|10s
|Jeremy
|Standridge
|Springfield
|IL
|438
|181
|9
|77u
|Chris
|Urish
|Elkhart
|IL
|437
|182
|10
|85
|Mike
|Terry
|Plainfield
|IN
|434
|185
Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|336
|0
|2
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|294
|42
|3
|38L
|Ryan
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|276
|60
|4
|1M
|Andy
|Minett
|New Berlin
|IL
|260
|76
|5
|67R
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|252
|84
|6
|33H
|Roben
|Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|248
|88
|7
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|238
|98
|8
|11E
|Brandon
|Eskew
|New Berlin
|IL
|208
|128
|9
|2K
|Kyle
|VanDorn
|New Berlin
|IL
|206
|130
|10
|4T
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|172
|164
Macon Speedway UMP Pro Late Models
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|614
|0
|2
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|578
|36
|3
|52R
|Jeff
|Reed, Jr
|Blue Mound
|IL
|574
|40
|4
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|526
|88
|5
|33H
|Roben
|Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|502
|112
|6
|24
|Matt
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|370
|244
|7
|67R
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|370
|244
|8
|84
|Myles
|Moos
|Lincoln
|IL
|318
|296
|9
|2K
|Kyle
|VanDorn
|New Berlin
|IL
|248
|366
|10
|4T
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|228
|386
Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|718
|0
|2
|72A
|Austin
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|690
|28
|3
|14C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|554
|164
|4
|71
|Jeff
|Graham
|Stonington
|IL
|478
|240
|5
|7
|Blake
|Thompson
|Troy
|IL
|470
|248
|6
|98
|Danny
|Smith
|Argenta
|IL
|412
|306
|7
|14
|Brian
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|368
|350
|8
|28S
|Joe
|Strawkas
|Buffalo
|IL
|358
|360
|9
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|350
|368
|10
|99
|Tim
|Luttrell
|Riverton
|IL
|338
|380
POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|30T
|Tyler
|Vantoll
|Belleville
|IL
|2540
|0
|2
|14
|Jack
|Routson
|Waterman
|IL
|2350
|190
|3
|43T
|Josh
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|1800
|740
|4
|22
|Andy
|Malpocker
|St. Charles
|MO
|1430
|1110
|5
|15M
|Shane
|Morgan
|Creve Coeur
|IL
|1250
|1290
|6
|56
|Mitchell
|Davis
|Auburn
|IL
|1180
|1360
|7
|19E
|Daltyn
|England
|Riverton
|IL
|1140
|1400
|8
|1
|Aaron
|Schuck
|Joliet
|IL
|1140
|1400
|9
|6B
|Andy
|Baugh
|Mason City
|IL
|1070
|1470
|10
|F5
|Broc
|Hunnell
|Eolia
|MO
|1020
|1520
UMP Hornets
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|1R
|Dustin
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|610
|0
|2
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|554
|56
|3
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|464
|146
|4
|63
|Paul
|Peters
|Pana
|IL
|374
|236
|5
|40
|Adam
|Webb
|Decatur
|IL
|352
|258
|6
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|272
|338
|7
|87
|Ryan
|Cantrell
|Decatur
|IL
|234
|376
|8
|4
|Matt
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|216
|394
|9
|33
|Jeremy
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|178
|432
|10
|911
|Brad
|Rexroad
|Hammond
|IL
|158
|452