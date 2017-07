Pontoon Beach, IL (July 27th, 2017) – Overnight rain and persistent showers this morning has forced Tri-City Speedway to cancel tonight’s Illinois Sprint Week event that featured the MOWA Sprint Car Series as well as UMP DIRTcar Late Models. The event will not be rescheduled.

The event for Friday, July 28th featuring UMP Modifieds $1,000, B-Mods $1,000, UMP 4-Cylinders $300 and Street Stocks is still on as scheduled!