USMTS Modifieds, Holley USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods return to Scotland County Speedway Aug. 17

Holley USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods return to Scotland County Speedway Aug. 17

MEMPHIS, Mo. (July 29)–It’s been more than ten years since the Holley USRA Stock Cars and Out-Pace USRA B-Mods battled at the Scotland County Speedway but a new chapter will be written when the Iron Man Challenge invades the Memphis, Mo., oval on Aug. 17.

Part of a thrilling Thursday night tripleheader with the United States Modified Touring Series, the main event winners will both walk away with $1,000.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:30.

Veteran ace Steve Jackson of Polk City, Iowa, leads the Holley USRA Stock Car points heading into the Memphis clash while New Hampton, Iowa’s Cole Denner sits atop the Out-Pace USRA B-Mod rankings.

IRON MAN CHALLENGE POINTS STANDINGS

Holley USRA Stock Cars:

1. 2j Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa … 866

2. 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn. … 811 (2 wins)

3. 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa … 795

4. 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa … 638

5. 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa … 559

6. 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa … 527 (2 wins)

7. 5 Luke Sathoff, Jackson, Minn. … 517

8. 23m Matt Jones, Waukon, Iowa … 439 (1 win)

9. 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa … 408

10. 6 Danny Sacquitne, Decorah, Iowa … 405 (1 win)

Other winners:

66 Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa (3 wins)

2n Donovan Nunnikhoven, Sully, Iowa (1 win)

417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Mo. (1 win)

Out-Pace USRA B-Mods:

1. 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa … 938

2. 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa … 794

3. 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa … 738

4. 85 Ben Moudry , Cottage Grove, Minn. … 661

5. 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan. … 650

6. 14m Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa … 559

7. 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D. … 527

8. 20t Mike Tanner, Smithville, Mo. … 504

9. 56h Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa … 469

10. 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa … 385

Other winners:

23k Erik Kanz, Winona, Minn. (1 win)

18 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark. (2 wins)

1 Chris Abelson, Sioux City, Iowa (1 win)

65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo. (1 win)

Jesse Brown is currently third in the Holley USRA Stock Car points.

REMAINING 2017 IRON MAN CHALLENGE EVENTS

Aug. 15-16 … Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Aug. 17 … Scotland County Speedway, Memphis, Mo. (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Aug. 24 … Nobles County Speedway, Worthington, Minn. (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Aug. 25 … Rapid Speedway, Rock Rapids, Iowa (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Aug. 26 … Park Jefferson Speedway, Jefferson, S.D. (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Aug. 31 … Fairmont Raceway, Fairmont, Minn. (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Sept. 1 … Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Sept. 2 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Sept. 3 … Cresco Speedway, Cresco, Iowa (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Sept. 16 … Upper Iowa Speedway, Decorah, Iowa (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

Sept. 21-23 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. (B-Mods)

Oct. 12-14 … I-35 Speedway, Winston, Mo. (Stock Cars & B-Mods)

The Scotland County Speedway is a 4/10-mile semi-banked dirt oval located 1.0 mile west of Memphis on US 136 to SR 15, then east.

The Scotland County Speedway is a 4/10-mile semi-banked dirt oval located 1.0 mile west of Memphis on US 136 to SR 15, then east.

