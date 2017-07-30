Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Fairbury American Legion Speedway --> Mike Harrison wins Summit Modified Nationals at Fairbury’s Prairie Dirt Classic!

Mike Harrison wins Summit Modified Nationals at Fairbury’s Prairie Dirt Classic!

Mike Harrison – Jim Denhamer photo

Feature:
1. Mike Harrison
2. Mike McKinney
3. Nick Hoffman
4. Steven Brooks
5. Ashley Newman
6. Josh Rice
7. Danny Schwartz
8. Jacob Poel
9. Jeff Curl
10. Tyler Nicely
11. Jeff Leka
12. Shaun Horstmann
13. Brian Shaw
14. Derrick Ramey
15. Jeffrey Ledford
16. John Clippinger
17. Dylan Woodling
18. Clayton Miller
19. Levi Kissinger
20. Lucas Lee
21. Josh Harris
22. David Stremme
23. Ray Bollinger
24. Gabe Menser
25. Tait Davenport
26. Jay Ledford

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Mike Harrison wins Macon’s Summit Modified Nationals!
  2. Mike Harrison wins Highland Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals!
  3. Mike Harrison claims Fairbury Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals win!
  4. Tait Davenport, Clayton Miller, Ray Bollinger & Nick Hoffman take Summit UMP Modified wins at Prairie Dirt Classic!
  5. Mike Harrison wins Summit Modified Nationals event at Peoria Speedway
  6. PRAIRIE DIRT CLASSIC, FALS FAN FRENZY, MODIFIED NATIONALS HIGHLIGHT 2O15 SEASON

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy