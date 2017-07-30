Moody, Ngo, Raffurty, Smith and Glotzbach Triumph at Central Missouri Speedway!

CMS Public Relations

July 30, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) Race fans and drivers enjoyed a respite from the recent hot and muggy weather at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday evening as 89 drivers competed on KDKD and AG 1280 radio Race night. By the end of the night, Jim Moody claimed the USRA Modified feature, Brad Smith from Belton took his second USRA B-Mod win of the year, Jimmy Ngo from Independence picked up the Street Stock win, in Midwest Mod-Lite action Dillon Raffurty from Kansas City took his fourth win, and Byron Glotzbach from Topeka, Kansas, also took his second feature win of the year in the Pure Stocks.

The Pure Stocks started the night of heat racing action night with 16 drivers checked in for competition. Jimmy Smith charged to the first heat win of the night for his first heat win of the year. Byron Glotzbach grabbed the second heat for his fourth of the season.

Smith started on the poll of the main event and held the lead for the opening lap until Glotzbach moved to the front after a nice move on the low side. David Doelz, Rodger Detherage and Joey Harper battled in the top five throughout the feature swapping spots on several occasions. Detherage finally passed Smith on lap eight and moved into second but by then Glotzbach had a full straight away lead in front of the field. As the checkers flew, Glotzbach celebrated with his second feature win of the year. Detherage, the point’s leader, was second with Glen Wilson making a late-race charge into third with Smith and Harper rounding out the top five.

The feature commenced with Brockway out front after a few attempts to start the feature. Then, Jim Moody took command of the race as Brad Smith stalked him lap-after-lap. After several cautions slowed the pace, Moody seemed to have the feature in his hands but a lapped car spun in front of him leaving him with no place to go and ultimately relegating him to the back of the field. Smith inherited the lead and never looked back as he grabbed his second CMS feature win this season. Jacob Ebert looked strong again and finished in second just in front of a charging Steven Clancy, Jr., in third. Michael Bixby, Chad Staus and Chris Brockway completed the top six.

The lightning fast Midwest Mod-Lites entertained fans during a pair of heat races as Travis Alexander, Michael Raffurty and Dillon Raffurty charged to the checkers for their respective heat wins with 16 drivers on hand for racing during the night.

In the feature event, Dillon Raffurty led early with Travis Alexander close by in second. Michael Raffurty followed his dad David Raffurty and uncle Jeff Raffurty who raced close in the top five. Alexander ended his night with a spin and mechanical problems in turn two on lap seven. Donnie Dannar with three feature wins almost was a victim of the Alexander spin but kept his car moving and moved up into fourth after the restart. In the end, Dillon Raffurty claimed his fourth win of the year and his second of two nights of racing. Michael Raffurty, Dillon’s brother, finished strong in second with Jeff Raffurty, Dannar and David Raffurty finishing inside the top five.

In the Street Stock division, drivers once again set their sights on victory lane as 10 racers zoned into setting up their cars for a heat win. The first heat had Brian Inlow capture his second heat this year while Brett Wood stayed up front in heat two for the checkers with his fourth heat win this season.

The feature was an intense race without a single caution as Brett Wood led early on with Brian Inlow and Jimmy Ngo just behind. Ngo eventually worked his way around Inlow and set his sights on the lead as he slowly inched closer to Wood. Late in the race, Ngo caught up to Wood on the low side and grabbed the top spot leaving Wood in second. Ngo eventually crossed the lined with his first CMS feature win and thanked the many who help him with racing in victory lane. Wood, the current points leader, hung on for second with Jay Prevete, Clayton Campbell and Brian Inlow finishing in the top five.

This week during the USRA Modified heat races the fans had a chance to see some thrilling action as 22 drivers attempted to improve their starting feature positions through the passing points system. Gunner Martin, Kevin Blackburn, and Jim Moody claimed the respective heat wins.

The feature started disjointed with several attempts to complete the early laps as Jim Moody took command from the start. Martin, Kevin Blackburn, and Dalton Kirk moved around the track looking for an advantage just behind the leader. On lap four, a grinding crash occurred after a single-car spin turned into a lane blocking pileup in turn four leaving several drivers out of the event. Finally, after the early race uneasiness, the racers finally settled down as Moody outlasted the field through lapped traffic later in the race. Blackburn returned to form with a solid finish in second as Kerry Davis fought off Dalton Kirk on several occasions to finish in third. Kirk was fourth with tenth-starting Dean Wille advancing to fifth at the finish.

Kid’s Night returns to CMS on Saturday, August 5th with pit gates opening at 4:30, grandstands at 5. Driver pill draw closes at 6:15. Late drivers will not be awarded passing points. Call the track report line on race day at 660-747-2166 if something prevents you from arriving on time. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7:00 and racing begins at 7:30.

General admission adults $12, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday in 2017! Pit passes for anyone entering the pits up to age 79 are $30.

Kids ages toddler on up to age 12 will receive a free hot dog and soda and will go home with goodie bags full of donated items from drivers, fans and track personnel, including school supplies, hero cards, coupons, and other goodies. Kids will also compete in girls and boys foot races on the track during the intermission break and there will be several opportunities to win stuffed backpacks and bikes for all kids in attendance.

Although it seems too early to think about fall racing, October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The Website includes standings, results, schedule, news, and much more!

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

Main event finishes from 7/20/17. Full results at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.



Pure Stock Main Event

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Byron Glotzbach (59)

Topeka, Ks 100 2 2. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Calhoun, Mo 95 5 3. Glenn Wilson (8up)

Peculiar, Mo 91 7 4. Jimmy Smith (03)

Harrisonville, Mo 87 1 5. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo 84 4 6. David Doelz (4d)

Warsaw, Mo 81 3 7. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo 78 6 8. Gale Harper (28jr)

Warrensburg, Mo 76 11 9. Steven Tiedeman (S21)

Harrisonville, Mo 74 8 10. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo 72 14 11. Larry Norris (53K)

Lone Jack, Mo 70 13 12. Zach Johnson (43)

Independence, Mo 68 12 13. Steve Evans (x89)

Warrensburg, Mo 66 10 14. Dallas Heuser (15H)

Corder, Mo 64 9 DNS. Tyler George (5)

Centerview, Mo 45 15 DNS. Daniel Swartwood (25T)

Bates City, Mo 45 16

USRA B-Mod Main Event

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Brad Smith (99)

Belton, Mo 100 3 2. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo 95 5 3. Steve Clancy Jr (12C)

Odessa, Mo 91 17 4. Michael Bixby (20)

Harrisonville, Mo 87 12 5. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo 84 13 6. Chris Brockway (03)

Warrensburg, Mo 81 2 7. Cody Frazon (73)

LaMonte, Mo 78 1 8. Chase Galvan (0)

Bonner Springs, Ks 76 24 9. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo 74 11 10. Jake Richards (17J)

Lansing, Ks 72 16 11. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo 70 8 12. Russell Niehoff (10R)

Lockwood, Mo 68 6 13. Rex Harris (30)

Urbana, Mo 66 10 14. Jim Moody (00)

Odessa, Mo 64 4 15. Jacob Callahan (27)

Warrensburg, Mo 62 14 16. Emma Martin (99E)

Platte City, Mo 60 20 17. Jeff Jackson (81)

Liberty, Mo 58 7 18. Blake Davidson (B)

Mokane, Mo 56 22 19. Chris Kitch (13k)

Columbia, Mo 55 15 20. Mark McGuire (72M)

Pleasant Hill, Mo 54 19 21. Mack Ray (77R)

Fayette, Mo 53 26 22. Shane Patch (49)

Overland Park, Ks 52 9 23. Monty Mitchell (53)

Windsor, Mo 51 18 24. Kody Bray (15S)

Archie, Mo 50 21 25. Austin O’Bryan (33B)

Independence, Mo 45 25 26. Jonathan Lucas (76L)

Fayette, Mo 45 23

Midwest Mod-Lite Main Event

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo 100 2 2. Michael Raffurty (7)

Kansas City, Mo 95 4 3. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo 91 6 4. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo 87 8 5. David Raffurty (76)

Kansas City, Mo 84 3 6. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo 81 7 7. Kelly Bergstrom (11)

Edwardsville, Ks 78 10 8. Tim Sterner (4T)

Adrian, Mo 76 14 9. Nathan Wolfe (3)

Lee’s Summit, Mo 74 5 10. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks 72 12 11. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo 70 9 12. Joshua Guy (14)

Knob Noster, Mo 68 11 13. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo 66 13 14. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks 64 1 DNS. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo 45 15 DNS. Cody Miller (7M)

Kansas City, Mo 0 16

Street Stock Main Event

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo 100 4 2. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo 95 2 3. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo 91 6 4. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo 87 5 5. Brian Inlow (43)

Concordia, Mo 84 1 6. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo 81 3 7. Jerry Schmidt (11x)

Blue Summit, Mo 78 9 8. Gary Wise (70)

Blue Springs, Mo 76 7 9. Ron Livengood (11)

Sedalia, Mo 74 8 10. Danny McKenzie (77)

Warrensburg, Mo 72 10

USRA Modified Main Event