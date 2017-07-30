Nienhiser Scores Checkers at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Paul Nienhiser started in the third position in the 25-lap A-Main of the Neal Tire MOWA Sprint Car Series Presented by Casey’s General Stores and when the double checkers flew by former sprint car racer Randy Standridge, he was first. It looked like he was going to finish runner up to Justin Peck, who dominated the first 18 laps. Soaring at the top of the tiny 1/5th mile, Peck was out to a sizeable lead but the lead shrunk to bumper-to-bumper on the fifth and final restart of the race and that opened the door for Nienhiser to blast past Peck. Peck created trouble for himself in the cushion of the second turn and Nienhiser wasted no time in darting underneath and flying to the lead on the backstretch. Peck would manage a second place result.

Ryan Little took the feature in the Pro Late Model race as part of the Midwest Big Ten Series. He controled the majority of the race and the battle for positioning was between second, third and fourth place with Little’s nephew Jake Little, current track points leader Tommy Sheppard, Jr. and Jeff Ray. Getting tangled in the web of lapped cars, Ryan Little manuevered past them and created space, however, it created havoc for the 2-4 positions. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. would manage to get by Jake Little and make it a close result for the win.

Andy Baugh of Mason City was the pole sitter and first finisher of the POWRi Division 2 Midgets. He was side-by-side with Broc Hunnell for nearly all 15 laps but managed to pull away in the closing laps.

Jeremy Camp of Sullivan was another polesitter to take the top spot as he won the Beach House Micro Sprint feature attraction. Tyler Day started fifth and took second as Tony Clifton was the third finisher.

Jeremy Reed started from the back and ran away with the Hornet feature 12-lap race. The former track champion looked locked in once again even started in the rear of the race field.

Macon Speedway was sponsored Saturday night by Evergreen FS and allowed one of their large machines on the track at intermission to showcase its size.

Although Macon Speedway’s motto is “Racing Every Saturday Night,” next week will be one that Macon Speedway will sit out and allow race fans and drivers a chance to rest and relax heading into the stretch run of the season with the final eight races scheduled beginning August 12th. Eve of Destruction III will feature a six-division night with Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, Street Stocks, B-Modifieds, Beach House Micro Sprints and Hornets. There will also be a fireworks display lighting up the Macon sky towards the end of the racing program.

Macon Speedway Feature Results (Top 10’s)

Neal Tire MOWA Sprint Car Feature – 1. 9x-Paul Nienhiser [Rolia, MO] 2. 5x-Justin Peck [Monrovia, IN] 3. 5D-Zach Daum [St. Louis, MO] 4. 05-Brad Loyet [St. Louis, MO] 5. 85-Mike Terry [Plainfield, IN] 6. 88-Terry Babb [Decatur, IL] 7. 44-AJ Bruns [Lincoln, IL] 8. 1M-Jim Moughan [Rochester, IL] 9. 10s-Jeremy Standridge [Springfield, IL] 10. 79J-Jacob Patton [Bethalto, IL]

Pro Late Model Feature – 1. 38L-Ryan Little, [Springfield]; 2. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [New Berlin]; 3. 38J-Jake Little, [Springfield]; 4. 84-Jeff Ray, [Springfield]; 5. 14-Braden Johnson, [Taylorville]; 6. 33H-Roben Huffman, [Midland City]; 7. 1M-Andy Minett, [New Berlin]; 8. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [Blue Mound]; 9. 77-Patrick Younger, [Decatur]; 10. (DNF) 2K-Kyle VanDorn, [New Berlin]

Beach House Micro Feature – 1. 23-Jeremy Camp, [Sullivan]; 2. 84-Tyler Day, [Atwood]; 3. 72-Tony Clifton, [Mt. Zion]; 4. 1X-Aidan Roosevans, [Unknown]; 5. 97-Austin Nigh, [Greenfield, IN]; 6. 44-Trevin Littleton, [Jacksonville]; 7. 33-Ryan Mueller, [Glencoe, MO]; 8. 70-Eric Shelton, [Decatur]; 9. 9T-Tyler Duff, [Weldon]; 10. 5B-Chad Baldwin, [Lincoln]

POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midget Feature – 1. 6B-Andy Baugh, [Mason City]; 2. F5-Broc Hunnell, [Eolia, MO]; 3. 22-Andy Malpocker, [St. Charles, MO]; 4. 14-Jack Routson, [Waterman]; 5. 15M-Shane Morgan, [Creve Coeur]; 6. 30T-Tyler Vantoll, [Belleville]; 7. 38-Scott Koerner, [Joliet]; 8. 15S-James Picardi, [Unknown]; 9. 12-Alex Hunsaker, [Unknown]; 10. 54-Eric Reibenstein, [Joliet]

Hornet Feature – 1. 33-Jeremy Reed, [Decatur]; 2. G3-Dustin Reed, [Decatur]; 3. 4-Matt Reed, [Decatur]; 4. 64CK-Cook Crawford, [Lincoln]; 5. 39M-Marty Sullivan, [Decatur]; 6. 50-Ben McChristy, [Mt. Zion]; 7. 66D-Carter Dart, [Springfield]