Schutt earns featured win at Lucas Oil Speedway as Turner, Jackson and Shute also prevail

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (July 29, 2017) – Brian Schutt led all 25 laps to capture the Big O Tires Street Stocks feature Saturday night in the program headliner at Lucas Oil Speedway.

But the flag-to-flag triumph was anything but a comfortable drive for the veteran from Lebanon, Mo.

“I’ll tell you what, I don’t get that nervous that much any more, but this place made me nervous tonight,” Schutt said after his second feature victory of the season earned him the $500 winner’s check.

“It’s about the hardest place in the country to get around and to figure out,” Schutt added. “You really have to be on our toes to get the set-up right to get around this place.”

Other feature winners on Ozarks Food Harvest Night, Presented by KOLR 10 and Z 27 included Eric Turner (Pitts Homes USRA Modified), Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Todd Shute (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models).

Schutt started outside front row and led throughout, with Darrin Crisler moving into second on lap three. The two stayed that way, comfortably in front of the rest of the field, until a caution on lap 21 when Ted Welschmeyer slowed in turn one.

That bunched the field and set up a four-lap shootout with Kenny Carroll in third and James Flood fourth. The race went green for two laps until Josh Halbrook spun to bring out one more yellow and set them up, in the same running order, for a two-lap sprint.

Schutt was able to hang on for his second win of the season with Crisler finishing second, Flood third and Marc Carter fourth.

“The restart before the end I made a couple of mistakes and I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to get my stuff together here or I’m going to get passed,’ ” Schutt said. “You kind of get in a rhythm and a caution comes out and the tires cool down. It takes a couple of laps to get then fired back up again.

“It was real nerve-wracking there at the end.”

Toby Ott, the season points leader with five wins, spun ion lap two, bringing out the race’s first caution. That dropped Ott, running third at the time, all the way to 15th for the restart.

Ott rallied to finish fifth, preserving his season points lead with just two Big RV Adventure Weekly Racing Series programs remaining in 2017.

Turner earns USRA Modified win: After three second-place finishes this season, Eric Turner finally found his way to victory lane in the Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature.

Turne passed fellow Hermitage resident Jason Pursley with seven laps remaining and went on to hold off Pursley in the 20-lap main event. He said it was gratifying to prevail after being close so often in 2017.

“It’s an old car, but a new-to-us chassis,” said Turner, who was driving a Moyer Victory Circle car. “I just want to thank all the fans. We have a great crowd here tonight.”

Pursley made sure he would leave with his points lead – eight at the start of the night over Jason Pursley – with his runner-up finish. Nic Bidinger of Perry, Kan., was third and Cutshaw was fourth.

Jackson takes B Mods feature: Kris Jackson of Lebanon, Mo., inherited the lead when leader Andy Bryant suffered mechanical issues and went on to grab the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature win.

Bryant passed Kris Jackson on the outside coming out of turn four to complete lap four to take the lead. But his pursuit of a third straight feature win and fourth of the season ended on a lap eight restart when his car lost power in turn two.

That left it to Jackson and Strong to duel over the final 12 laps with Jackson riding the high side and Strong using the low groove. Jackson went on to win by about eight car lengths.

“I don’t know what Andy broke, but I hate it for him,” Jackson said. “He was really good tonight. He’s come a long way the last couple of years and my hat’s off to him. But, if you can’t finish, you can’t win. Tonight, it’s ours and we’re glad to be back in victory lane.”

It was Jackson’s third win at Lucas Oil Speedway this season, but first since May 13.

Mike Striegel finished third with David Hendrix in fourth.

Shute wins again in Late Models: Todd Shute’s dominance in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model division continues as he captured a third straight feature victory.

Shute, of Des Moines, Iowa, lapped up to the seventh-place finisher in the 24-car lineup in a race that went caution-free. Johnny Fennewald was second, about a quarter-lap behind Shute and Jon Binning was third.

Shute started inside of row two and grapped the lead from Fennewald on lap five. He pulled away from there to keep his roll going in the car owned by Eddie and Sandy Young of Sedalia.

“When you’re gonna make the move on those guys, you have to make it right now,” Shute said, adding that he marveled at the big crowd.

“What a crowd. Every Saturday night the grandstands are pretty much full,” he said. “We appreciate you guys coming out to watch us try to put on a show for you.”

The Lucas Oil Speedway event is the largest one-day food drive of the year for Ozarks Food Harvest. The Springfield-based organization serves approximately 30,000 individuals per week, distributing 17 million meals annually through its network of 270 organizations and programs in 28 counties.

Totals for the 2017 drive were not immediately available, but fans donated 9,825 pounds of food last year at the speedway. Since the yearly event began in 2008, nearly 46,400 pounds of food had been collected at Lucas Oil Speedway, providing 38,600 meals to those in need.

More information about the Ozarks Food Harvest can be found at OzarksFoodHarvest.org.

Next up: The 8th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment rolls into Lucas Oil Speedway next Saturday, Aug. 5. It’s part of The Hunt for the USMTS Casey’s Cup as the stars of the United States Modified Touring Series make their only appearance of 2017 at the speedway. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and the Big O Tires Street Stocks will also be in action. Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:35.

Lucas Oil Speedway Results (July 29, 2017)

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

Feature – 1, Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo. 2, Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo. 3, Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan. 4, Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo. 5, Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo. 6, Tracy Wolf, Buffalo, Mo. 7, Scotty Bough, Nevada, Mo. 8, Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo. 9, Ethan Young, Pleasant Hill, Mo. 10, Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo. 11, Lucas Gibs, Udall, Kan. 12, Justin Moon, Sedalia, Mo. 13, Daniel Wosoba, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 14, John Allen, Chanute, Kan. 15, Shane Bias, Everton, Mo. 16, Nathan Gold, Springfield, Mo. DNS Chase Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo. DNS Christopher Moon, Mora, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, Jason Pursley. 2, Donnie Fellers. 3, Scotty Bough. 4, Lucas Gibbs. 5, Chase Domer. 6, Mickey Burrell. 7, Shane Bias. 8, Chase Jones. 9, John Allen.

Heat 2 – 1, Eric Turner. 2, Nic Bidinger. 3, Justin Moon. 4, Jeff Cutshaw. 5, Tracy Wolf. 6, Daniel Wosoba. 7, Ethan Young. 8, Christopher Moon. 9, Nathan Gold.

Big O Tires Street Stocks

Feature – 1, Brian Schutt, Lebanon, Mo. 2, Darrin Crisler, Clever, Mo. 3, James Flood, Crane, Mo. 4, Marc Carter, Warrensburg, Mo. 5, Toby Ott, Wheatland, Mo. 6, Kenny Carroll, Camdenton, Mo. 7, Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo. 8, Bobby Barnett, Republic, Mo. 9, Bradley Gideon, Ozark, Mo. 10, Zach Zeugin, Fair Play, Mo. 11, Josh Halbrook, Springfield, Mo. 12, Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts, Mo. 13, Scott Chism, Bolivar, Mo. 14, Larry Ferris, Kansas City, Kan. 15, Shawn Whitman, Fair Grove, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, Ted Welschmeyer. 2, Toby Ott. 3, Scott Chism. 4, Johnny Coats. 5, Bobby Barnett. 6, Marc Carter. 7, Bradley Gideon. 8, Josh Halbrook.

Heat 2 – 1, Brian Schutt. 2, Kenny Carroll. 3, Darrin Crisler. 4, James Flood. 5, Shawn Whitman. 6, Zach Zeugin. 7, Larry Ferris.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

Feature – 1, Todd Shute, Des Moines, Iowa. 2, Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo. 3, Jon Binning, Warrensburg, Mo. 4, Aaron Marrant, Richmond, MO. 5, Daniel Jessen, Joplin, Mo. 6, Cody Holtkamp, Holts Summit, Mo. 7, Aaron Poe, Warrensburg, Mo. 8, Lane Ehlert, Republic, Mo. 9, Dustin Walker, Bolivar, Mo. 10, Phil Edmondson, Marionville, Mo. 11, Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo. 12, Tommy Cordray, Browning, Mo. 13, Chris Cox, Jefferson City, Mo. 14, Chad Richwine, Pleasant Hill, Mo. 15, Dakota Maggard, Springfield, Mo. 16, Ashlee Lancaster, Sturgeon, Mo. 17, Jason Sivils, Bolivar, Mo. 18, Bob Cummings, Sedalia, Mo. 19, Wesley Briggs, Olathe, Kan. 20, Michael Maggard, Springfield, Mo. 21, Larry Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 22, Cody Peck, Lincoln, Mo. 23, Jon Sheets, Liberal, Mo. 24, DNS Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, Todd Shute. 2, Jon Binning. 3, Cody Holtkamp. 4, Dakota Maggard. 5, Bob Cummings. 6, Michael Maggard. 7, Kaeden Cornell, 8, Jason Sivils.

Heat 2 – 1, Lane Ehlert. 2, Phil Edmondson. 3, Daniel Jessen. 4, Dustin Walker. 5, Tommy Cordray. 6, Larry Jones. 7, Chris Cox. 8, Cody Peck.

Heat 3 – 1, Johnny Fennewald. 2, Jon Sheets. 3, Aaron Marrant. 4, Aaron Poe. 5, Dustin Hodges. 6, Chad Richwin. 7, Wesley Briggs. 8 Ashlee Lancaster.

Ozark Golf Carts USRA B-Mods

Feature – 1, Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo. 2, Shawn Strong, Republic, Mo. 3, Mike Striegel, Hermitage, Mo. 4, David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo. 5, Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo. 6, Robbe Ewing, Stockton, Mo. 7, Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo. 8, Robert Heydenreich, Bolivar, Mo. 9, Rodney Cordon, Independence, Mo. 10, Taylor Moore, Bois d’Arc, Mo. 11, Dylan Allen, Chanute, Kan. 12, Jace Gay, Farber, Mo. 13, Ricky Watkins, Brookline, Mo. 14, Randy Gilmore, Flemington, Mo. 15, John Fellers, Flemington, Mo. 16, Lexy Vanzandt, Billings, Mo. 17, Jim Cihy, Warsaw, Mo. 18, Thomas Young, Greenfield, Mo. 19, Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan. 20, Kourtney Stevens, Springfield, Mo. 21, Cody Admire, Eldon, Mo. 22, Kenny Shaw, Fort Scott, Kan. 23, Quentin Taylor, Flemington, Mo. 24, Andy Chrisenberry, Chilowee, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, Andy Bryant. 2, Mike Striegel. 3, Kris Jackson. 4, Robert Heydenreich Jr. 5, Quentin Taylor. 6, Gary Fain. 7, Robert Heydenreich Sr. 8, Bobby Williams. 9, Kenton Allen. 10, John Fellers.

Heat 2 – 1, David Hendrix. 2, Robbe Ewing. 3, Randy Gilmore. 4, Taylor Moore. 5, Dylan Allen. 6, Thomas Young. 7, Kenny Shaw. 8, Kourtney Stevens. 9, Cody Admire.

Heat 3 – 1, Shawn Strong. 2, Cody Brill. 3, Jace Gay. 4, Rodney Cordon. 5, Ricky Watkins. 6, Andy Chrisenberry. 7, Lexy Vanzandt. 8, Kaeden Cornell. 9, Jim Cihy.

For complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket info and schedules, visit www.LucasOilSpeedway.com.

To get ticket information on any event this season at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com for further information.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click www.LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway.