WEYANT MAKES LATE RACE PASS TO WIN WAR

Springfield, MO (July 29, 2017) – Taking advantage of a restart on lap twenty, Korey Weyant picked up his fourth POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints win of 2017 on Saturday night at Springfield Raceway.

Clinton Boyles led the field early as he was trailed by Wyatt Burks, Slater Helt, Craig Carroll and Ty Hulsey. On lap ten, Helt, who was running third, got upside down off of turn three bringing out the red flag. He was not injured, but his car was too damaged to continue.

Boyles continued to lead, but the driver on the move on the restart was Weyant, who moved from sixth to fourth using the high line. He continued forward as he moved into third and began to challenge Burks for the second spot. Just as he made the pass to move into second, the yellow flag came out for Kevin Cummings, who stopped in turn four.

Burks, now seeing Weyant’s line would change his line on the restart.

Boyles again assumed command as Burks and Weyant rode the rim trying to catch him. Over the next few laps, Hulsey was patiently making the bottom work as he moved right on the tail of Boyles with Burks and Weyant not far behind on the top of the raceway.

The final yellow would come out with twenty laps complete for Will Register, who stopped in turn three. On the restart, Boyles again assumed command, but Weyant got a great start moving past Burks into third. Burks would have a tire go flat ruining his good run as he steadily fell back over the closing laps.

Weyant moved past Hulsey into second and a lap later, he moved around Boyles. Boyles tried to answer back on lap twenty three as he did a slide job in turn two, but Weyant turned underneath and the pair battled down the backstretch as Hulsey moved closer and closer.

Weyant again moved to the top on the white flag lap as Hulsey ran the bottom. The pair ran side by side through turns one and two and down the backstretch with Weyant having the momentum in turns three and four to pick up the win in the Weeble’s Bar and Grill/Tosti’s Transmission/Ealey Automotive Eagle with Automotive Machine power.

Hulsey was a close second in the Risley’s Trash Service/Auto Glass Unlimited XXX with Risley power. Boyles was third in his Jesse Hockett Racing/Lucas Oil/Rod End Supply Maxim with RMS power. Carroll was a solid fourth in his Risley’s Trash Service/Hesselbein Tire/Liquid Designs and Graphics XXX with Risley power. Rounding out the top five was Quinton Benson in his GHR/Midwest Speed Shop/Sea to Sea Transportation XXX with Speed Shack Performance power. Katlynn Leer was the Indy Race Parts Hard Charger as she moved from her eighteenth starting postion to sixth. Warren Johnson was seventh as he was followed by Tim Kent, who made his first POWRi Lucas Oil WAR start in a couple of seasons. Rounding out the top ten were Pete Palazzolo and Steve Mahannah.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints will next be in action on Friday, August 25th at the US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri. They will then travel to Eldon, Missouri as they make their first appearance at the Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, August 26.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprint League takes to the Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois Friday, August 18.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League

7/29/17

Springfield Raceway – 18 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. 24C-Craig Carroll, Collinsville, OK (1); 2. 15B-Quinton Benson, Emma, MO (3); 3. 24H-Ty Hulsey, Owasso, OK (2); 4. 79-Tim Kent, Bristow, OK (5); 5. 97-Kevin Cummings, Tulsa, OK (5); 6. 93-Steve Mahannah, Springfield, MO (6)

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 77-Clinton Boyles, Greenwood, MO (5); 2. 13W-Grant Wresche, Sapulpa, OK (1); 3. 10-Will Register, Greenwood, MO (4); 4. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (3); 5. 911-Waylon Weaver, Claremore, OK (2); 6. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (DNS)

Bell Helmets Heat 3 – 8 laps

1. 22S-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats, MO (1); 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, Topeka, KS (2); 3. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (4); 4. 42-Warren Johnson, Overland Park, KS (3); 5. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (5); 6. 70-Pete Palazzolo, Pacific, MO (6)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 99-Korey Weyant (8); 2. 24H-Ty Hulsey (9); 3. 77-Clinton Boyles (1); 4. 24C-Craig Carroll (2); 5. 15B-Quinton Benson (4); 6. 77K-Katlynn Leer (18); 7. 42-Warren Johnson (12); 8. 79-Tim Kent (10); 9. 70-Pete Palazzolo (17); 10. 93-Steve Mahannah (16); 11. 65-Chris Parkinson (13); 12. 97-Kevin Cummings (14); 13. 13W-Grant Wresche (6); 14. 82-Vinny Ward (11); 15. 911-Waylon Weaver (15); 16. 10-Will Register (7); 17. 11W-Wyatt Burks (5); 18. 22S-Slater Helt (3)-DNF

Photo Credit: TeeJay Crawford

Article Credit: Chad Buford