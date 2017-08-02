Popular Illinois State Fair Racing Just Weeks Away



Springfield Mile Features USAC, ARCA, & Sportsman

The 2017 Illinois State Fair in Springfield opens its doors in just a week and a half, which means that race fans everywhere are putting together their travel plans for the historic races at the Springfield Mile. The racing action takes center stage each and every year on the final weekend of the fair. This year, the mile comes alive with the USAC Silver Crown Series Champ Cars, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, and the UMP Sportsman on Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20.

On Saturday, August 19, the USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars return for the Bettenhausen 100. The race has seen a great resurgence over the last couple of years and this year’s event is expected to have a field well over 30 cars. The 2015 event saw 33 cars with Kody Swanson setting fast time and winning his second Bettenhausen event in a row. Levi Jones, Shane Cottle, Jerry Coons, Jr., and Steve Buckwalter completed the top five. The 2016 event was canceled due to rain.

Then on Sunday, August 20, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards comes to town for the Herr’s Potato Chips Chase The Taste 100. In 2015, Galesburg, IL driver, A.J. Fike, claimed the win in his home state, elating the fans in the stands. Last year, Indiana youngster, Justin Haley claimed the trophy with some exciting late race moves.

Also racing that weekend will be the UMP Sportsman class. The Sportsman Nationals event will pay $1,500 to win and will have practice and qualifying heats on Saturday with the 20-lap feature on Sunday afternoon. Last season, Lovington, IL driver, Jeremy Nichols, won his fourth Sportsman Nationals event in a row. Entry forms are available on the Track Enterprises facebook page, website, and by calling 217-764-3200.

On Saturday, August 19, registration and pits will open at 7:00 AM, grandstands and ticket office at 9:00, Silver Crown practice at 10:00, qualifying at 11:30, Sportsman hotlaps at 12:00 noon, Silver Crown semi at 12:30, Sportsman heats at 1:00, and the Bettenhausen 100 at 2:00.

Sunday, August 20th times are 5:30 AM for registration and pit gates, 8:30 for grandstands and ticket office, 9:00 for practice, ARCA qualifying at 11:00, Sportsman feature at 12:00 noon, an ARCA autograph session at 12:15, and the Herr’s Potato Chips Chase The Taste 100 will take the green at 1:35.

Advance reserved adult tickets can be purchased for either of the days for $25, a discount of $5. Children 11 and under are $10. Tickets may be purchased by calling Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200 or by contacting either of the two fairgrounds ticket offices. Discount tickets for Sunday’s ARCA event can also be purchased at Central Illinois Menards stores.

The host hotel for the State Fair event is the Carpenter Street Hotel. The hotel is located in downtown Springfield, less than three miles from the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Hotel also features a shuttle service that will run most days during the fair. To reserve your room for the USAC/ARCA Illinois State Fair race weekend, visit www.carpenterstreethotel.com or call 217-789-9100. Please ask the front desk for details.

For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com.