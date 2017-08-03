Indy Lights championship could be clinched at Gateway Motorsports Park August 26 prior to Bommarito Automotive Group 500

August 2, 2017, St. Louis Region – To quote the late St. Louis baseball legend Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.” And it could be over, over here.

“Over here” is Gateway Motorsports Park. And the battle for the Indy Lights Series Presented By Cooper Tires points championship could be over when the checkered flag falls at GMP on August 26. Two races remain on the 2017 schedule: GMP, followed by the season finale at Watkins Glen. California’s Kyle Kaiser (Juncos Racing) holds a commanding 42-point advantage over rookie Colton Herta (Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing). Kaiser needs only to finish in the top five at GMP to clinch the title.

The Indy Lights Series is a driver development series. Indy Lights is to the Verizon IndyCar Series as AAA baseball is to MLB. Two of its most recent champions, Spencer Pigot and Ed Jones now compete in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

The battle for second is tense, with Carlin teammates Matheus Leist and Zach Claman DeMelo, plus Nico Jamin (Andretti Autosport) all separated by just 13 points.

Indy Lights qualifying is slated to start at 1:45 p.m. The Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires race will take the green flag at 6 p.m. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline will start at 8 p.m.

In addition to America’s best drivers, the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline may be purchased online at www.gatewaymsp.com/indycar/ or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Tickets start at just $35. Kids 15 and under are free (general admission) with a paid adult.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.