POWRi Teams Gear Up for Ironman Weekend

Belleville, IL – Friday, August 4th kicks off the Annual Ironman Weekend Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, hosting both the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League. Running in conjunction with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars, this will be POWRi’s first appearance at the high-banked 1/3rd mile in 2017, after the earlier scheduled show was cancelled due to rain. In 2016, fans saw Brad Loyet return to victory lane in the Prelude to the Iron Man, while Zach Daum rebounded and thrilled the crowd in the Ironman Finale.

Heading into the Ironman weekend, three-time and defending POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League champion Zach Daum holds a 450 point cushion over leading POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Rookie of the Year candidate, Logan Seavey. Tucker Klaasmeyer rides in third with a 160 point advantage over fourth place Spencer Bayston. Jake Neuman rounds out the top five, a mere 30 points behind Bayston.

In POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League competition, Grady Chandler leads Wesley Smith by 150 points. Matt Moore holds the third position, 30 points behind Smith, but 110 points ahead of fourth place Kory Schudy. Cannon McIntosh rounds out the top five, trailing Schudy by 120 points.

All midget teams and their families, member or non-member will pay a reduced pit pass price of $30.00. Please let them know at the pit pass booth that you are with a POWRi midget team.

