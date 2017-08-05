Billy Moyer Jr. Registers Hometown Win with CCSDS

By Ben Shelton – Locust Grove, Arkansas (08/04/17) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil thundered into Batesville Motor Speedway on Friday night. Batesville’s own Billy Moyer Jr. wired the field to pick up the $2,000 payday.

After setting fast time in qualifications and then winning his heat race, Billy Moyer Jr. locked into the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the 30-lap feature. Current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man point leader, Jack Sullivan started outside of the front row.

Moyer Jr. would rocket to the lead as the race went green. The 2009 series champ would go on to race to his 16th-career win with the tour and his first of 2017.

Wendell Wallace, Robert Baker, Chandler Petty and Scott Crigler completed the Top-5 finishers.

Scott Crigler received the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award for advancing from the 15th-starting spot to a 5th-place finish.

B.J. Robinson was the recipient of the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after mechanical issues forced him out of the race during the early stages.

The tour turns its attention to Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi) as it will sanction a pair of events at the ¼-mile bullring on August 11-12. Friday’s program will be headlined by a $2,000-to-win/$300-to-start event, while Saturday’s program will include a $2,000-to-win/$350-to-start program. For more information on the event, please visit www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Hoosier Racing Tires, Larry Shaw Race Cars, New Vision Graphics, Black Diamond Chassis, KARR Transportation Incorporated, Big Air, Quarter Master, Allen Manufacturing, Mid State Golf Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Mark Martin Automotive Group, Mark Martin Powersports, Henryetta Ford, Central Arkansas Pest Services, Beach Veterinary Services, Racing Head Service, McClain Custom Cabinets, P&W Sales, Schoenfeld Headers, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – August 4, 2017

Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Billy Moyer Jr. 2)Wendell Wallace 3)Robert Baker 4)Chandler Petty 5)Scott Crigler 6)Gavin Landers 7)Kyle Beard 8)Garrett Alberson 9)Zach McMillan 10)Brandon Wilson 11)Jack Sullivan 12)Jeff Floyd 13)Tanner Kellick 14)David Payne 15)Travis Ashley 16)BJ Robinson 17)Jared Landers 18)Robby Moore

Entries: 18

Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer Jr. (14.946 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Jack Sullivan

KARR Transportation Heat Race #3 Winner: Gavin Landers

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Billy Moyer Jr.

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: B.J. Robinson

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Scott Crigler (15th to 5th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer Jr.

Leaders: Billy Moyer Jr. (1-30)