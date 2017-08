Daryn Pittman takes Prelude To The Ironman win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

PEVELY, MO – August 5, 2017 – It’s been a long time coming for Daryn Pittman, who secured his first win of the season Friday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The 2014 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Champion has had a trying season by his standards. Friday night, he was able to fend off the eight-time and defending Series Champion Donny Schatz, including on a late-race restart with six laps to go.

“Man, I needed that. I think this team needed that,” a relieved Daryn Pittman said upon exiting his Great Clips No. 9 for his first win of the 2017 season Friday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

The Craftsman Club Dash draw was four putting Sheldon Haudenschild and Paul McMahan on the front row. Haudenschild and McMahan led laps in the dash before giving way to Pittman on the third circuit.

“I’m blessed to be able to drive for Kasey [Kahne],” Pittman said in Victory Lane. “I was on the phone with him all night. He worked on this thing during the week and put in a setup that I would have bet everything in the world would not have worked,” Pittman said with a smile. “Thanks to DIRTVision.com for the great coverage so he could watch up in New York.”

Although Pittman led all 35 laps it was far from an easy victory. Donny Schatz stalked the Owasso, Oklahoma-native for the majority of the race.

“You get nervous when you’re leading, even when it is hard to pass, when that No. 15 car is behind you. He has stolen more than one rubber race away from me pretty late,” Pittman said of the eight-time series champion, Schatz.

Schatz took a peak to the outside of the Kasey Kahne Racing No. 9 momentarily in turn three, “You got to try something if given the opportunity,” the current Series point leader said.” All around it’s a decent finish. We haven’t been in the top three here in a little bit, so I’m glad to get to a good finish.”

Sheldon Haudenschild came home third, in what was his Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 debut. “I’m happy. I feel like we haven’t been on the podium since California,” Haudenschild said jokingly. Although it was Sheldon’s first visit to Pevely, his crew chief Bonzai and father, Jac, have many laps around the bullring. “Having Bonzai on our team for these tracks I’ve never been to has been huge,” Sheldon, the leading contender for Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year, reiterated.

Kraig Kinser and Brad Sweet completed the top five. The first twelve drivers across the finish line were World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series regulars, with last year’s Ironman 55 winner, Rico Abreu, finishing 13th. Brandon Hanks was the KSE Hard Charger coming from 23rd to 16th aboard his No. 84 machine.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Saturday night August 5th for the running of the Ironman 55, which pays $20,000 to win. Grandstands open at 2pm.

FEATURE (35 Laps): 1. 9-Daryn Pittman [1][$8,000]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [4][$4,000]; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [3][$2,500]; 4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [2][$2,200]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet [5][$2,100]; 6. 41-Jason Johnson [6][$2,000]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [10][$1,800]; 8. 17-Jac Haudenschild [8][$1,600]; 9. 4-Paul McMahan [7][$1,500]; 10. 7S-Jason Sides [12][$1,300]; 11. 19-Brent Marks [17][$1,200]; 12. 5-David Gravel [9][$1,100]; 13. 24-Rico Abreu [13][$1,000]; 14. O5-Brad Loyet [16][$700]; 15. 3-James McFadden [20][$600]; 16. 84-Brandon Hanks [23][$600]; 17. 1S-Logan Schuchart [24][$600]; 18. 91-Cale Thomas [11][$600]; 19. 48-Danny Dietrich [18][$600]; 20. 1A-Jacob Allen [21][$600]; 21. 2-Shane Stewart [15][$600]; 22. 3G-Carson Macedo [14][$600]; 23. 17B-Bill Balog [19][$600]; 24. 9X-Paul Nienhiser [22][$600];Lap Leaders: Daryn Pittman 1-35; KSE Hard Charger Award: 84-Brandon Hanks[+7]

Qualifying: 1. 41-Jason Johnson, 10.917; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman, 11.036; 3. 17-Jac Haudenschild, 11.162; 4. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.169; 5. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.175; 6. 49-Brad Sweet, 11.205; 7. 2-Shane Stewart, 11.228; 8. O5-Brad Loyet, 11.319; 9. 5-David Gravel, 11.331; 10. 48-Danny Dietrich, 11.441; 11. 4-Paul McMahan, 11.451; 12. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 11.474; 13. 24-Rico Abreu, 11.536; 14. 84-Brandon Hanks, 11.544; 15. 91-Cale Thomas, 11.579; 16. 7S-Jason Sides, 11.605; 17. 19-Brent Marks, 11.637; 18. W20-Greg Wilson, 11.653; 19. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.658; 20. 42X-Andy Mcelhannon, 11.694; 21. 1X-Gary Taylor, 11.711; 22. 3G-Carson Macedo, 11.722; 23. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.779; 24. 3-James McFadden, 11.831; 25. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 11.962; 26. 71M-Paul May, 11.997; 27. 17M-Max McGhee, 12.005; 28. 1M-James Moughan, 12.049; 29. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.061; 30. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.082; 31. 10V-Matt Vandervere, 12.507; 32. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 12.536; 33. 13-Clyde Knipp, 12.545; 34. 65-Jordon Goldesberry, 12.609; 35. 79J-Jacob Patton, 12.656; 36. 5D-Zach Daum, 12.665; 37. 51B-Joe Miller, 12.883

Heat #1 (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 41-Jason Johnson [1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [2]; 3. 5-David Gravel [3]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 5. 19-Brent Marks [5]; 6. 9X-Paul Nienhiser [7]; 7. 1X-Gary Taylor [6]; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen [8]; 9. 13-Clyde Knipp [9]; 10. 51B-Joe Miller [10]

Heat #2 (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer:1. 9-Daryn Pittman [1]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [2]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson [5]; 4. 3G-Carson Macedo [6]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart [8]; 7. 84-Brandon Hanks [4]; 8. 71M-Paul May [7]; 9. 65-Jordon Goldesberry [9]

Heat #3 (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 4-Paul McMahan [3]; 2. 17-Jac Haudenschild [1]; 3. 91-Cale Thomas [4]; 4. 2-Shane Stewart [2]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog [5]; 6. 79J-Jacob Patton [9]; 7. 17M-Max McGhee [7]; 8. 10V-Matt Vandervere [8]; 9. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg [6]

Heat #4 (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]; 2. 11K-Kraig Kinser [3]; 3. 7S-Jason Sides [4]; 4. O5-Brad Loyet [2]; 5. 3-James McFadden [6]; 6. 49D-Shawn Dancer [8]; 7. 1M-James Moughan [7]; 8. 42X-Andy Mcelhannon [5]; 9. 5D-Zach Daum [9]

Craftsman Club Dash (8 Laps): 1. 9-Daryn Pittman [3]; 2. 11K-Kraig Kinser [8]; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz [5]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet [6]; 6. 41-Jason Johnson [4]; 7. 4-Paul McMahan [2]; 8. 17-Jac Haudenschild [7]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer:1. 1A-Jacob Allen [9][-]; 2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser [5][-]; 3. 84-Brandon Hanks [1][-]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart [10][-]; 5. 17M-Max McGhee [7][$300]; 6. 1X-Gary Taylor [3][$250]; 7. 42X-Andy Mcelhannon [2][$225]; 8. 49D-Shawn Dancer [12][$200]; 9. 1M-James Moughan [8][$200]; 10. 10V-Matt Vandervere [11][$200]; 11. 65-Jordon Goldesberry [14][$200]; 12. 13-Clyde Knipp [13][$200]; 13. 79J-Jacob Patton [15][$200]; 14. 51B-Joe Miller [16][$200]; 15. 71M-Paul May [6][$200]; 16. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg [4][$200]; 17. 5D-Zach Daum [17][$200]

CONTINGENCY WINNERS: MSD Ignitions ($25 cash): Paul Nienhiser; MSD Ignitions ($50 cash): Donny Schatz; JE Pistons ($50 cash): Brad Sweet; VP Racing Fuels ($50 cash): Jac Haudenschild; Edelbrock ($50 cash): Paul McMahan; Comp Cams ($50 cash): Jason Sides; Extended Stay America ($50 cash): Brent Marks; Cometic Gasket ($50 cash): David Gravel; Super Flow ($50 cash): Brad Loyet; Craftsman Club Fast Five ($100 cash): Daryn Pittman, Kraig Kinser, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brad Sweet, Jason Johnson; Craftsman/Sears: N/A; KSE Hard Charger: Brandon Hanks; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate): Daryn Pittman; JE Pistons (Set of Rings): Brandon Hanks; JE Pistons (Set of Rings): Shane Stewart.

SEASON WINNERS

Donny Schatz – 15 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, LoneStar Speedway on March 3, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 9, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas on March 10, Thunderbowl Raceway on March 18, Missouri State Fair Speedway on May 5, 81 Speedway on May 6, Eldora Speedway May 13, Knoxville Raceway on June 10, Granite City on June 20, Dirt Oval at Route 66 on June 27, Dakota State Fair Speedway on July 1, Eldora Speedway on July 15, Lernerville Speedway on July 18)

David Gravel – 12 (Thunderbowl Raceway on March 17, Placerville Speedway on March 29, Perris Auto Speedway on April 1, Gator Motorplex on April 13, Plymouth Speedway on April 28, Lincoln Speedway on May 17, Williams Grove on May 19, New Egypt Speedway on May 24, River Cities Speedway on June 16, Attica Raceway Park on July 11, Hartford Speedway on July 28, Wilmot Raceway on July 29)

Brad Sweet – 4 (Stockton Dirt Track on March 25, Devil’s Bowl on April 15, Jackson Motorplex on June 3, Knoxville Raceway on June 9)

Shane Stewart – 4 (Williams Grove Speedway on May 20, Lawrenceburg Speedway on May 29, West Liberty Raceway on June 23, Beaver Dam Raceway on June 24)

Kerry Madsen – 4 (Jackson Motorplex on June 2, Cedar Lake Speedway on July 7, Cedar Lake Speedway on July 8, Eldora Speedway on July 13)

Logan Schuchart – 4 (Keller Auto Speedway on March 31, Eldora Speedway on May 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, Ohsweken Speedway on July 25)

Jason Johnson – 2 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 17, Devil’s Bowl on April 14)

Brian Brown – 1 (Cocopah Speedway on April 7)

Rico Abreu – 1 (Arizona Speedway on April 8)

Parker Price-Miller – 1 (Tri-State Speedway on May 14)

Ian Madsen – 1 (Jackson Motorplex on June 1)

Kyle Larson – 1 (Eagle Raceway on June 13)

Kraig Kinser – 1 (Deer Creek Speedway on July 6)

Christopher Bell – 1 (Eldora Speedway on July 14)

Brock Zearfoss – 1 (Williams Grove Speedway on July 21

Daryn Pittman – 1 (Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on August 4)

