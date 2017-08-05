Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway Postponed to a Date to be Announced

PEVELY, MO – August 5, 2017 – As the second World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series qualifying heat race was taking the track at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, a pesky rain set in over the Pevely, MO-area, forcing Officials to postpone the second night of the Ironman 55 event to a date to be announced at a later day.

Tickets and armbands for Saturday’s Ironman event will be honored at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 for the future rain date. No refunds will be given at ticket gates or office.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series continue to Knoxville Raceway for the 57th annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals beginning on Wednesday, August 9 continuing through Saturday, August 12, 2017.