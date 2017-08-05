Scott seizes points lead with victory at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (Aug. 4)–In just his second night behind the wheel of just the third VanderBuilt Race Cars chassis to roll off the assembly line, Stormy Scott captured a much-needed victory Friday night at the Humboldt Speedway in Round 2 of the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental.

Scott, who captured the 2012 King of America race here, registered his fourth USMTS win of the season in impressive fashion. After leaving Rodney Sanders with the pole position at the redraw, Scott started fourth but had the lead for good after just three times around ‘The Hummer.’

Like the previous night, the main event looked like it might go green to checkered without a caution, but a pair of back-to-back yellow flags on laps 32 and 33 brought the field within striking distance of the 27-year-old from Las Cruces, N.M.

But on both restarts Scott kept his mount in front and rolled to his 41st career United States Modified Touring Series triumph-one that was worth $5,000 with the Rancho Milagro Bonus Bucks.

“This thing is unbelievable is all I can say about it,” Scott said of his two-day old race car. “I still can’t believe it. It’s crazy.

The first restart saw Scott easily pull away from the pack, but the second attempt was bit more shaky.

“That last restart I wasn’t thinking nothing of it and I was just looking around at everything, seeing what was going on, and I got to the flagstand and figured out that my shield wasn’t closed,” he revealed. “So I went into turn one and I pulled my shield down but it kind of messed my corner up a little bit, but other than that it was an awesome race, awesome race car.”

Eighth-starting Chris Brown came up to challenge Scott on the final restart, but was unable to make the pass but held on to collect the runner-up paycheck.

Defending USMTS national champion Jason Hughes overcame a brutally tough heat race that featured four of the top five finishers in the main event, and raced out of a Real Racing Wheels “B” Main to nip Sanders for the third spot.

Meanwhile, his teammate, Ryan Gustin, finished fifth after starting in the 17th spot and earned the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger Award for the second night in a row.

Thursday night’s winner at the Springfield Raceway, Tyler Wolff took sixth Friday night with Zane DeVilbiss, R.C. Whitwell, Dereck Ramirez and the track’s points leader, Mitch Keeter, rounding out the top 10.

With the win, Scott also took over the points lead in the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup and leads Gustin by nine points (541 to 532). Ramirez is third with 529 markers, followed by Wolff (516), Cade Dillard (515), Hughes (514), Zack VanderBeek (504), Brown (499), Jake Timm (484) and Joe Duvall (483).

The USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup heads to the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., on Saturday for the 8th Annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout presented by Foley Equipment.

Along with the USMTS standouts, a strong cast of local favorites in Lucas Oil Speedway’s USRA Modified division are expected. There will be two track provisional starting spots in the feature available to weekly drivers who don’t otherwise qualify for the main event.

Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and Street Stocks will also be on the card.

The pits open at 4 p.m. and grandstands open at 5. Hot laps begin at 7 and racing starts at 7:35. Adult tickets are $20 while seniors (62 and up) and military are $17. Youth (6-15) are $10 and Kids (5 and under) get in for free. A family pass is $40. Pit passes are-$40.

The Lucas Oil Speedway is located at the junction of Hwy. 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Mo. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click lucasoilspeedway.com for more information or call the track hotline at (417) 282-5984.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (3) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (5) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

7. (4) 35 Chris Cole (R), Cache, Okla.

8. (8) 33s Dustin Smith, Elk City, Okla.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

2. (3) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

3. (5) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

4. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (2) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn.

6. (6) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

7. (7) 15b Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla.

8. (8) 11n Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas.

2. (3) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (2) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

4. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (6) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

6. (5) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

7. (4) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

8. (7) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

2. (2) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (1) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

4. (8) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

5. (4) 40 Jessy Willard, Prescott, Kan.

6. (6) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

7. (7) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (5) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (5) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

4. (6) 9d8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

5. (7) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (1) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas.

7. (4) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (6) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

4. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (11) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

6. (7) 40 Jessy Willard, Prescott, Kan., MBCustoms/Willard, $75.

7. (8) 17 Mike Striegel (R), Wheatland, Mo., GRT/ChevPerf, $90.

8. (4) 9d8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., BillsBuilt/Stewart, $75.

9. (9) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $90.

10. (13) 11n Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., Hughes/Kelly, $75.

11. (14) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo., GRT/CNC, $90.

12. (10) 35 Chris Cole (R), Cache, Okla., MBCustoms/Yeoman, $90.

13. (5) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

14. (12) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., LG2/Sput’s, $90.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (8) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

4. (1) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

5. (3) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

6. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (6) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn., LG2/BuckBuilt, $75.

8. (11) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark., Hughes/DeLeon, $75.

9. (13) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., Hughes/Geddes, $90.

10. (9) 23 Logan Robertson (R), Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles, $90.

11. (7) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla., GRT/Knowles, $90.

12. (10) 15b Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla., Hughes/PPE, $75.

13. (12) 33s Dustin Smith, Elk City, Okla., LG2/Mullins, $75.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, $5000.

2. (8) 21 Chris Brown, Spring, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles, $1700.

3. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, $1200.

4. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, $1000.

5. (17) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, $900.

6. (10) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield, $800.

7. (3) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, $700.

8. (6) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., MBCustoms/Hatfield, $650.

9. (9) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, $600.

10. (11) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo., GRT/Yeoman, $450.

11. (2) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $500.

12. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, $450.

13. (16) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., GRT/ChevPerf, $350.

14. (23) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hatfield, $400.

15. (15) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ASI, $375.

16. (22) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla., MBCustoms/Durham, $350.

17. (18) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, $325.

18. (21) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, $300.

19. (20) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb., Jet/Speedway, $300.

20. (12) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, $300.

21. (14) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, $400.

22. (19) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, $300.

23. (24) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $300.

24. (7) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, $300.

(R) = Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Sanders 1-3, Scott 4-40.

Total Laps Led: Scott 37, Sanders 3.

Margin of Victory: 2.417 seconds.

Time of Race: 15 minutes, 8.231 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Duvall, Kates.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Gustin (started 17th, finished 5th).

Entries: 39.

Next Race: Saturday, Aug. 5, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points: Scott 541, Gustin 532, Ramirez 529, Wolff 516, Dillard 515, Hughes 514, VanderBeek 504, Brown 499, Timm 484, Duvall 483.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Whitwell 1912, Saurer 1768, Wolff 1763, Kates 1376, Billy Vogel 982.

Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 366, Sput’s 311, ASI 295, Durham 216, Hatfield 212.

Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 368, Hughes 361, VanderBuilt 319, GRT 304, LG2 252.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Whitwell.

American Racer – Smith.

Beyea Custom Headers – Brown.

BigDeal Car Care – Scott.

BSB Manufacturing – VanderBeek.

Casey’s General Stores – VanderBeek.

Chix Gear Racewear – Ramirez.

Day Motor Sports – Kates, Crapser.

Deatherage Opticians – Siebert.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Dillard.

E3 Spark Plugs – Hughes.

Edelbrock – Brown.

Fast Shafts – Siebert.

Forty9Designs.com – Duvall, Densberger.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – Wolff.

GRT Race Cars – Striegel.

Hooker Custom Harness – Fuqua.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Saurer.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Thornton.

Keyser Manufacturing – Keeter.

KSE Racing Products – Gustin.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Wheeler.

QA1 – J. Timm.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – J. Timm.

Sweet Manufacturing – T. Phillips.

Swift Springs – Scott.

Sybesma Graphics – Sanders.

Tire Demon – J. Timm.

VP Racing Fuels – Scott.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Wolff.

Wilwood Engineering – DeVilbiss.

