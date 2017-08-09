Central Missouri Speedway Back in Action Saturday Night!

CMS Public Relations

August 9, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) After a deluge of precipitation fell over the greater Kansas City area last weekend, drivers, fans, and officials from Central Missouri Speedway are eager for action to return this Saturday night for Heartland Waste Race Night featuring weekly championship racing plus the return of ULMA Late Models.

USRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Midwest Mod-Lites, USRA B-Mods, and Pure Stock drivers are set to return to the track to kick off the final four-week stretch of the regular race season. The ULMA Late Models are set to make their long-awaited return this Saturday, August 12th as the ULMA Championship Season also heads down the final stretch before a season 11 ULMA champion is crowned. In ULMA’s last appearance at CMS in early May, Blue Springs driver Shad Badder captured his first-ever ULMA win in a thriller.

Expected entrants include current ULMA point’s leader Cody Holtkamp, previous 2017 winner Shad Badder, former CMS Late Model and ULMA Champion Jon Binning, and ULMA upstart and Warrensburg resident Aaron Poe, among others. In 2016, CMS ULMA winners included Binning, Larry Ferris and Aaron Marrant. Please note mention of drivers does not guarantee race appearance. ULMA drivers will be coming off a visit to Lakeside Speedway on Friday night before their Saturday CMS appearance to finish the RacinDirt.com Double-down Showdown.

Jim Moody still finds himself atop the USRA Modified standings headed into this week’s action. Moody, going for his first-ever CMS Championship may be the only driver who was happy for the weather cancellation last weekend as his plans were to be away at an event for his daughter. The weekend before after claiming his fourth CMS win of the year, Moody stated that with his absence he would likely lose his point’s lead but after events were washed out last week Moody leads Dalton Kirk of Edgerton, Kansas and Tim Karrick of Basehor, Kansas, followed by former champions Terry Schultz and Kevin Blackburn.

Brett Wood has a comfortable but not insurmountable lead over last year’s Street Stock Champion, Clayton Campbell. Former champion Chad Eickleberry has climbed to third in the standings just ahead of Jay Prevete and Brian Inlow. Dillon Raffurty has continued to dominate the Midwest Mod-Lite standings where he holds a sizable lead over Mike Raffurty, Travis Alexander, David Raffurty, and Ed Griggs. In USRA B-Mod action, former champ Jacob Ebert of Oak Grove shows the way over Cody Frazon, Jake Richards, Michael Bixby, and Steve Clancy. In Pure Stocks, last year’s champion Rodger Detherage shows the way over Larry Norris, rookie Joey Harper, Darrin Christy and a surging Scott Martin.

When racing resumes this Saturday, August 12th, admission prices will be Adults $12, Active-Duty Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Senior Citizens 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday in 2017! Pit passes for anyone entering the pits up to age 79 are $30. Pit gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5. Driver pill draw closes at 6:15; late drivers will not be awarded passing points. Call the track report line on race day at 660-747-2166 if something prevents you from arriving on time. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7, and racing begins at 7:30.

Kid’s Night activities will be made up on Saturday, August 19th with excitement for young race fans from toddler age to kids up to 12 years old. CMS will take additional donations until the day of the 19th, donations may be dropped off this weekend to the pit office. There are a several events planned for kids on the special night, highlighted by the kid’s foot races on the track in girls and boys age groups of ages 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. The foot races will take place during the intermission break. Every child 12 and under will receive a free hot dog and drink and will receive a free “goody bag” stuffed full of various items including coupons, school supplies, trinkets, hero cards and other small miscellaneous items. Kids will have a chance to win bicycles and backpacks through special drawings and by winning the competitive foot races.

Although it seems too early to think about fall racing, October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste. The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.