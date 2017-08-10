Non-Wing Sprints Headline Sunday’s Show At Lincoln IL Speedway



Springfield Speedway Reunion To Get Day Started At Noon

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL will be playing host to the third edition of the Springfield Speedway Reunion this coming Sunday, August 13. The day will feature a reunion, open to the public, starting at 12:00 noon in the pavilion, outside of turn one. Then attention turns to the 1/4-mile dirt track, where six divisions of racing, including non-wing 410 Sprint Cars, take to the track racing for extra lap bonus money totaling over $2,000.

The Springfield Speedway Reunion is back at the track after a year off. The reunion will include reminiscing and conversation about the good old days of the track and include driver visits from Springfield Speedway’s veteran drivers. There will be photo and memorabilia displays, an autograph session, and a driver suit display. There is no charge to attend the reunion and food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Lifetime contribution awards will be presented to selected recipients and vintage racecars will be on display. It’s all put together by Terry Young, who is a great ambassador for the sport.

Following the reunion, the grandstand gates will fly open to the race track for six divisions of racing, headlined by the first visit of the season for the 410 Non-Wing Sprint Cars. A favorite of fans in Central Illinois, the division has just two appearances at the track this season, Sunday, August 13 in a non-sanctioned show and Friday, August 18 in the POWRi/WAR Sprint Car series. The division will be paying $1200 to the winner in addition to $20 per lap led, a total of $500 additional dollars up for grabs.

Also making an appearance is the Vintage American Sprint Car Association. The vintage sprints will run heats and a feature and drivers all over the country have shown interest in competing. The class will bring back memories of action at Springfield Speedway.

In the UMP Modified class, Ashland, IL driver, Brandon Roberts has been the man and leads this year’s standings by 44 over perennial champion Brian Lynn. Roberts has claimed three feature wins this season, while Lynn, amazingly, has yet to find victory lane. Austin Lynn is third, Ray Bollinger is fourth, and Mike Brooks completes the top five. Roberts and Bollinger have three wins each, while Allen Weisser and Rodney Standerfer have each claimed one win. NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace is also scheduled to attend on Sunday, trying to back up his wins at Belleville and Terre Haute last weekend.

In the POWRi DII Midgets presented by Nutech Seed, Waterman, IL’s Jack Routson leads the standings by 42 over Belleville, IL’s Tyler Vantoll. Vantoll, who won last year’s track championship, is actually the leader of the POWRi Lucas Oil national points but has had some bad mechanical luck at Lincoln and Routson has been very strong as of late. Mitchell Davis, Gedd Ross, and Eric Reibenstein complete the top five in points. Vantoll, Ross, and Routson have found victory lane.

After an earlier season rainout, the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks are back on tap for Lincoln this Sunday. The event will pay $500 to the winner and the lap money could push that up to $800. Lovington, IL driver Jeremy Nichols has a 20 point lead in the standings on Dave Crawley, Jr. Wes Biesenthal, Darrel Dick, and Shawn Ziemer are top five competitors in the standings.

Rounding out Sunday’s competition will be the UMP Hornets. Springfield, IL driver, Mike Eskew leads the points by 46 over Cook Crawford. Shane Kelley, Adam Webb, and David Lauritson round out the top five. Sunday’s race could be a pretty healthy payout for Hornets, with $240 in lap money on the line.

The reunion, as mentioned, begins at noon, pit gates open at 2:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing will take the green at 6:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 444 0 2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 400 44 3 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 370 74 4 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 280 164 5 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 258 186 6 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 240 204 7 98C Cole Hussong Mattoon IL 186 258 8 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 132 312 9 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 128 316 10 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 126 318



Midwest Big Ten UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 296 0 2 22 Dave Crawley, Jr. Decatur IL 276 20 3 11 Wes Biesenthal Athens IL 240 56 4 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 226 70 5 Z23 Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 206 90 6 711 Justin Layne Alsey IL 170 126 7 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 152 144 8 55 Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 140 156 9 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 134 162 10 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 132 164

POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets By Nutech

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10R Jack Routson Waterman IL 348 0 2 30T Tyler Vantoll Belleville IL 306 42 3 56 Mitchell Davis Auburn IL 256 92 4 51R Gedd Ross Havana IL 210 138 5 54 Eric Reibenstein Joliet IL 176 172 6 6B Andy Baugh Mason City IL 172 176 7 2 Austin Archdale Brimfield IL 158 190 8 73 Broc Hunnell Eolia MO 158 190 9 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 156 192 10 43T Josh Thomas Edinburg IL 154 194



UMP Hornets