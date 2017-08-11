David Gravel is Perfect on Toyota Night #2 at the 57th Annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores!

by Bill Wright and Bryan Hulbert

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2017) – David Gravel swept Toyota Night #2 at the 57th Annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway. After setting quick time, the Watertown, Connecticut native won his heat and the feature after starting eighth in both events aboard the CJB Motorsports #5. It was the first time for a perfect 500-point score since Steve Kinser did it in 1992. The win was Gravel’s second in his career at Knoxville, paid him $12,000 and set him up on the pole of Saturday’s night’s $150,000 to win championship event.

Disaster befell Knoxville Nationals defending champion, Jason Johnson before a circuit could be completed in the 25-lap main event. After getting sideways, he collected the machine of Dominic Scelzi. Scelzi would restart at the tail after repairs, but Johnson would not be as lucky.

Once the green fell again, pole-sitter, Mark Dobmeier, showed the way, ahead of Brooke Tatnell and Wayne Johnson. Gravel entered the top four on the second lap, and claimed third from Wayne Johnson on lap four. Brian Brown would drive from sixth to fourth on laps six and seven.

Gravel used the low side to shoot by Tatnell for second on lap eight, as Dobmeier entered lapped traffic. Tatnell’s great third place run would derail on lap ten with a blown right rear. The caution negated a Gravel pass of Dobmeier for the lead in turn two.

Dobmeier would pull away in clean air on the restart, while Brown challenged Gravel for the second spot, taking it briefly. The leaders entered lapped traffic again on lap 18, and Gravel slid under Dobmeier in heavy lapped traffic on lap 19 to take the lead for good.

Gravel pulled away to victory, while Brown took second with two laps to go. Dobmeier, Ian Madsen and Daryn Pittman followed. Wayne Johnson, Terry McCarl, Danny Dietrich, Spencer Bayston and hard-charger, Rico Abreu completed the top ten. Joining Gravel as heat winners, were Chris Martin, Thomas Kennedy, Dale Blaney and Josh Baughman. Abreu won the B main, while Lee Jacobs took the C.

Gravel will start Saturday night’s main event alongside Donny Schatz. They will be joined in order by Brad Sweet, Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown, Terry McCarl, Daryn Pittman, Greg Hodnett, Kyle Larson, Shane Stewart, Austin McCarl, Paul McMahan, Mark Dobmeier, Rico Abreu, Ian Madsen and Wayne Johnson.

Tradition dictates that the ten drivers locking into Saturday’s B main will stay put instead of taking the option of starting over with the remaining field on Friday. That was the case again this year. Those drivers included Justin Henderson, who will be on the pole, Trey Starks, Jason Sides, Dusty Zomer, Lucas Wolfe, Christopher Bell, Danny Dietrich, Tim Shaffer, Matt Juhl and Dominic Scelzi.

“I did get the lead (on lap 10), but the yellow came out,” said Gravel in Victory Lane. “I knew Mark would be good in open track. I was just going to run behind him until we hit traffic and run the bottom. I was lucky I got back by Brian. I made the mistake of running down the track, but the top was the fastest way around. I’m in a zone right now. Little holes look big. Like Kyle Larson said, I’ve never driven a sprint car this good. Hopefully, Saturday, we can duke it out. I’m happy to be in the books. Hopefully, we have something for them Saturday.”

“I’m just proud to be standing here,” said Brown. “I could have named you five or six times throughout this night I should be on the hook. From the C main last year to here we are now…we’ve just wanted an opportunity to win the Knoxville Nationals and we’ve put ourselves in position. Congratulations to David and his team. I never thought we’d see a perfect score again in my lifetime. The exciting part is we have the World Challenge tomorrow to work on things.”

“He showed speed all night long,” said Dobmeier of Gravel. “He had it from the word go. The lapped cars held me up a bit. In the end, I think I was a little too patient with them. I needed to try the bottom in one and two. That’s where I lost the race. Tonight it bit me. We’ve only hit two weekly shows here, and we’ve definitely stepped our big track program up.”

(Lineups, Points and Speed Sport World Challenge Starting Grid Below)

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 5, David Gravel, Watertown, CT (8), 15.072; 2. 83, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (2), 15.185; 3. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (6), 15.291; 4. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (13), 15.377; 5. 24R, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (1), 15.493; 6. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (18), 15.500; 7. 9, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (23), 15.520; 8. 7S, Jason Sides, Bartlett, TN (12), 15.543; 9. 41, Jason Johnson, Eunice, LA (37), 15.566; 10. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (19), 15.575; 11. 81, Lee Jacobs, Dalton, OH (3), 15.589; 12. 7W, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (7), 15.606; 13. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Knoxville, IA (20), 15.626; 14. 19P, Paige Polyak, Tiffin, OH (24), 15.638; 15. 13JT, Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, ND (30), 15.640; 16. 18, Ian Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (29), 15.649; 17. 3S, Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN (40), 15.667; 18. 10H, Chad Kemenah, Alvada, OH (39), 15.721; 19. 71A, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (21), 15.722; 20. 3, James McFadden, Ormeau, QLD, Aust. (36), 15.759; 21. 1A, Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA (14), 15.781; 22. 41S, Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA (35), 15.785; 23. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (32), 15.790; 24. 1X, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (4), 15.791; 25. 29, Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA (22), 15.795; 26. 39, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN (33), 15.808; 27. 10V, Kyle Reinhardt, Neptune City, NJ (10), 15.811; 28. 49J, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (42), 15.832; 29. 12N, Cole Duncan, Lockbourne, OH (43), 15.850; 30. 9Z, Jared Goerges, Brainerd, MN (9), 15.894; 31. 53, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (11), 15.906; 32. 17M, Max McGhee, Camby, IN (5), 15.947; 33. 1, Thomas Kennedy, Winnipeg, MB, Can. (31), 16.019; 34. 1Z, Dale Blaney, Hartford, OH (41), 16.022; 35. X1, Mason Moore, Chico, CA (16), 16.047; 36. 00, Dane Lorenc, Lancaster, NY (28), 16.057; 37. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (26), 16.067; 38. 3K, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (50), 16.112; 39. 11K, Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, IN (46), 16.117; 40. 17X, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (15), 16.133; 41. 99G, Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can. (25), 16.215; 42. 13V, Seth Brahmer, Norfolk, NE (44), 16.280; 43. 9N, Wade Nygaard, Grand Forks, ND (34), 16.284; 44. 15M, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (17), 16.288; 45. 5J, Jeremy Schultz, Beaver Dam, WI (49), 16.325; 46. 23W, Scott Winters, Butterfield, MN (38), 16.424; 47. 13, Clyde Knipp, California, MO (48), 16.470; 48. W20, Greg Wilson, Benton Ridge, OH (51), 16.496; 49. 19L, Todd King, Sheboygan Falls, WI (47), 16.709; 50. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (53), 17.190; 51. 9C, Roger Campbell, Clyde, OH (52), 17.346; DQ (Nose Wing) 52. 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA (27), 15.809; 53. 35V, Jamie Veal, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (45), NT.

Heat one (started), 10 Laps, 2:42.3: 1. David Gravel (8); 2. Jack Dover (2); 3. Ian Madsen (5); 4. Spencer Bayston (3); / 5. Jacob Allen (4); 6. Dane Lorenc (1); 7. Trey Starks (7); 8. Skylar Gee (9); / 9. Lee Jacobs (6); 10. Scott Winters (10);

Heat two (started), 10 Laps, 2:46.7: 1. Chris Martin (1); 2. Dominic Scelzi (4); 3. Daryn Pittman (7); 4. Kyle Reinhardt (3); / 5. Sammy Swindell (5); 6. Justin Henderson (8); 7. Tasker Phillips (6); 8. Seth Brahmer (9); / 9. Max McGhee (2); 10. Clyde Knipp (10);

Heat three (started), 10 Laps, 2:49.7: 1. Thomas Kennedy (2); 2. Tim Kaeding (1); 3. Terry McCarl (8); 4. Wayne Johnson (6); / 5. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (4); 6. Jason Sides (7); 7. Chad Kemenah (5); 8. Josh Schneiderman (3); / 9. Greg Wilson (10); 10. Wade Nygaard (9);

Heat four (started), 10 Laps, 2:43.9: 1. Dale Blaney (2); 2. Kraig Kinser (1); 3. Brian Brown (8); 4. Jason Johnson (7); / 5. Don Droud Jr. (4); 6. Cole Duncan (3); 7. Bobby Mincer (9); 8. RJ Johnson (5); / 9. Paige Polyak (6); 10. Todd King (10);

Heat five (started), 10 Laps, 2:45.0: 1. Josh Baughman (1); 2. Danny Dietrich (4); 3. Mark Dobmeier (6); 4. Brooke Tatnell (7); / 5. Rico Abreu (8); 6. Mason Moore (2); 7. James McFadden (5); 8. Jeremy Schultz (9); / 9. Jared Goerges (3); DNS 10. Jeff Swindell (10);

C main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Lee Jacobs (1); 2. Paige Polyak (2); 3. Greg Wilson (6); 4. Wade Nygaard (5); / 5. Todd King (8); 6. Clyde Knipp (7); 7. Jared Goerges (3); 8. Roger Campbell (9); 9. Max McGhee (4); DNS 10. Scott Winters (10); 11. Jeff Swindell (11); 12. Brent Marks (12); 13. Jamie Veal (13);

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Rico Abreu (2); 2. Justin Henderson (1); 3. Trey Starks (3); 4. Jason Sides (4); / 5. James McFadden (9); 6. Chad Kemenah (7); 7. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (11); 8. Tasker Phillips (5); 9. Don Droud Jr. (12); 10. Josh Schneiderman (13); 11. Cole Duncan (14); 12. Skylar Gee (17); 13. Paige Polyak (22); 14. RJ Johnson (8); 15. Jeremy Schultz (20); 16. Lee Jacobs (21); 17. Mason Moore (15); 18. Greg Wilson (23); 19. Bobby Mincer (19); 20. Wade Nygaard (24); 21. Jacob Allen (10); 22. Seth Brahmer (18); 23. Dane Lorenc (16); 24. Sammy Swindell (6);

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. David Gravel (8); 2. Brian Brown (6); 3. Mark Dobmeier (1); 4. Ian Madsen (9); 5. Daryn Pittman (5); 6. Wayne Johnson (2); 7. Terry McCarl (7); 8. Danny Dietrich (11); 9. Spencer Bayston (12); 10. Rico Abreu (21); 11. Tim Kaeding (18); 12. Josh Baughman (20); 13. Trey Starks (23); 14. Dominic Scelzi (10); 15. Jason Sides (24); 16. Justin Henderson (22); 17. Jack Dover (14); 18. Kyle Reinhardt (13); 19. Thomas Kennedy (15); 20. Kraig Kinser (19); 21. Chris Martin (17); 22. Dale Blaney (16); 23. Brooke Tatnell (3); 24. Jason Johnson (4); Lap Leaders: Dobmeier 1-18, Gravel 19-25; Hard Charger: Abreu

Combined Event Points for the 57th annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store

A-Main Lock-ins:

5, David Gravel, 500 15, Donny Schatz, 492 49, Brad Sweet, 489 2M, Kerry Madsen, 487 21, Brian Brown, 486 24, Terry McCarl, 478 9, Daryn Pittman, 474 27, Greg Hodnett, 472 57, Kyle Larson, 469 2, Shane Stewart, 469 2KS, Austin McCarl, 466 4, Paul McMahan, 463 13JT, Mark Dobmeier, 462 24R, Rico Abreu, 462 18, Ian Madsen, 458 2C, Wayne Johnson, 457

B-Main Lock-ins:

83, Justin Henderson, 453 44S, Trey Starks, 448 7X, Jason Sides, 443 82, Dusty Zomer, 438 24W, Lucas Wolfe, 438 14B, Christopher Bell, 437 29, Danny Dietrich, 435 49X, Tim Shaffer, 435 09, Matt Juhl, 429 41S, Dominic Scelzi, 429

Remainder of combined point standings:

55, Brooke Tatnell, 429 41, Jason Johnson, 429 68, Chase Johnson, 427 39, Spencer Bayston, 425 1M, Danny Lasoski, 424 2MM, Matt Moro, 416 17B, Bill Balog, 414 71, Kevin Thomas, Jr., 414 67X, Parker Price-Miller, 413 12, Lynton Jeffrey, 407 53, Jack Dover, 405 10V, Kyle Reinhardt, 405 3K, Tim Kaeding, 403 17X, Josh Baughman, 400 1, Thomas Kennedy, 400 17, Jac Haudenschild, 400 93, Sheldon Haudenschild, 400 7W, Tasker Phillips, 396 1B, Dustin Selvage, 395 1Z, Dale Blaney, 392 44, Chris Martin, 388 10H, Chad Kemenah, 388 21AU, Jordyn Brazier, 388 22, Rager Phillips, 388 3G, Carson Macedo, 387 9X, Jake Bubak, 386 3, James McFadden, 386 56N, Davey Heskin, 386 20, AJ Moeller, 385 11K, Kraig Kinser, 383 15H, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., 382 17W, Harli White, 380 51, Joey Saldana, 380 1X, Don Droud, Jr., 376 19P, Paige Polyak, 376 81, Lee Jacobs, 376 5H, Cory Eliason, 369 71A, R.J. Johnson, 367 70, Clint Garner, 363 99, Brady Bacon, 363 3S, Sammy Swindell, 360 12N, Cole Duncan, 359 1A, Jacob Allen, 358 49J, Josh Schneiderman, 357 26, Tayler Malsam, 338 8H, Jason Kendrick, 335 X1, Mason Moore, 335 95, Matt Covington, 332 4X, Dakota Hendrickson, 330 87, Aaron Reutzel, 328 99G, Skylar Gee, 327 3P, Sawyer Phillips, 326 00, Dane Lorenc, 321 5J, Jeremy Schultz, 313 15M, Bobby Mincer, 310 12W, Josh Walter, 309 84, Scott Bogucki, 309 1P, Curtis Evans, 306 9Z, Jared Goerges, 306 13V, Seth Brahmer, 305 83C, Adam Cruea, 302 9N, Wade Nygaard, 301 W20, Greg Wilson, 298 17M, Max McGhee, 298 85, Chase Wanner, 291 13, Clyde Knipp, 271 19L, Todd King, 269 1S, Logan Schuchart, 269 10, Tyler Bear, 265 23W, Scott Winters, 265 94, Jeff Swindell, 255 9C, Roger Campbell, 236 19, Brent Marks, 223 35V, Jamie Veal, 216

SPEED SPORT World Challenge Lineup:

Carson Macedo 387 – Thomas Kennedy 400

Lynton Jeffrey 407 – Brooke Tatnell 429

Jason Johnson 429 – Dominic Scelzi 429

Lucas Wolfe 438 – Ian Madsen 458

Shane Stewart 469 – Greg Hodnett 472

Terry McCarl 478 – Brian Brown 486

Kerry Madsen 487 – Brad Sweet 500

James McFadden 386 – Harli White 380

Corey Eliason 369 – Jason Kendrick 335

Skylar Gee 327 – Scott Bogucki 309

Logan Schuchart 269 – Jamie Veal 216