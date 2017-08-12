Jensen survives Superior, snaps four-year USMTS winless drought

SUPERIOR, Wis. (Aug. 11)–Joey Jensen survived a rough-and-tumble main event Friday night at the Amsoil Speedway to secure his first United States Modified Touring Series victory in nearly four years.

The 37-year-old from Harris, Minn., snagged the lead from Neil Balduc on lap 13 and remained in front for the final 12 laps to secure his sixth career USMTS win and the $3,000 winner’s paycheck.

More than four inches of rain saturated the Superior, Wis., over the last couple of days, and the moisture played havoc with the racing surface. Despite the best efforts of track crews to keep it smooth, more than half of the 24-car starting field was absent from the feature by the eighth lap.

Balduc, making his first-ever USMTS start, acquired the top spot from Ricky Thornton Jr. after the third lap and paced the next nine circuits before giving way to Jensen, whose last USMTS win came Aug. 30, 2013, at the Chateau Raceway in Lansing, Minn.

Nevertheless, Balduc held on to finish second in his debut while Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year points leader R.C. Whitwell climbed from ninth to third at the finish.

Jake Timm earned the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger Award, coming from 15th on the grid to finish fourth and 12th-starting Craig Thatcher finished fifth. Jake O’Neil, Travis Saurer, Mike Densberger, Thornton and Curt Myers completed the top 10.

Due to Friday’s conditions, officials awarded 75 points to each competitor in the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental.

With four rounds in the books, Stormy Scott sits atop the standings with 419 points while Dereck Ramirez is 31 markers back in second. Jason Hughes is third with 380, followed by Zack VanderBeek (357), Cade Dillard (350), Timm (331), Whitwell (330), Saurer (313), Thornton (308) and Tyler Wolff (286).

The series crossed into the Gopher State for a second trip this season to the Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn. Wissota Midwest Mods, Street Stocks and Hornets will also be racing in the event sponsored by Roseville Midway Ford.

Scott is a three-time former winner here and Hughes has two victories. Other past USMTS winners here include Jeremy Payne, Jason Krohn, VanderBeek and Timm, who tamed the “Big O” this past June.

Times:

Gates Open – 4:00 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 6 p.m.

Hot Laps – 6:15 p.m.

First Heat Race – 6:30 p.m.

Tickets:

Grandstands – $20 adults; $18 Seniors/Military/Students 13-18 years; Kids 12 & Under FREE.

Pits – Adults $35; Students 7-14 (non-drivers) $10; Kids 6 & Under FREE.

Suites – VIP Champions Club & Deck $30.

Trackside Parking – $25 (plus GA band per person).

Limited availability for suites and trackside parking. Call (763) 267-4572 to reserve a spot.

Coupons good for $2 off adult admission available at Casey’s General Stores locations in Cambridge, Foley, Milaca, North Branch, Ogilvie, Pine City, Princeton and Zimmerman. To find the location nearest you, go to caseys.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. and his Double Stuf Oreo machine will meet and greet fans at the Casey’s General Stores located at 400 West Hwy. 23 in Ogilvie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans can get special $5 “Hot Ticket” coupons directly from the driver during his appearance.

The Ogilvie Raceway is a 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt oval located 2.0 miles east of Ogilvie on the south side of SR 23. For more information, call (763) 267-4572 or visit ogilvieraceway.com.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental

Amsoil Speedway, Superior, Wis.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 37 Kelly Estey, Hibbing, Minn.

2. (6) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

3. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (9) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis.

5. (4) 98 Al Uotinen, Superior, Wis.

6. (2) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

7. (5) 12 Jason Gross, Osceola, Wis.

8. (7) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

9. (1) 50 Brady Caul, Fort Francis, Ont., Canada.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (6) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (3) 21 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn.

3. (2) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (4) 4B Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn.

5. (7) 71 Todd Gehl, Solon Springs, Wis.

6. (5) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

7. (8) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis.

8. (1) 0 Zack Drews (R), Superior, Wis.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 99 Neil Balduc, Bessemer, Mich.

2. (3) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

3. (7) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (4) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

5. (1) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo.

6. (6) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

7. (8) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

8. (5) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (1) 45c Greg Chesley, Duluth, Minn.

3. (6) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

4. (4) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (8) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (2) 1L Donnie Lofdahl, Duluth, Minn.

7. (5) 95 Rick Rivord, Superior, Wis.

8. (7) 32 Shaun Peterson (R), Alexandria, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (3) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

2. (1) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (7) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis.

4. (8) 12 Jason Gross, Osceola, Wis.

5. (9) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

6. (6) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

7. (2) 4B Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $75.

8. (4) 98 Al Uotinen, Superior, Wis., SSR/Baiers, $75.

9. (10) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield, $90.

10. (5) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

DNS – 50 Brady Caul, Fort Francis, Ont., Canada, Taylor/PerfAuto, $75.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

2. (7) 95 Rick Rivord, Superior, Wis.

3. (4) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

4. (2) 71 Todd Gehl, Solon Springs, Wis.

5. (5) 1L Donnie Lofdahl, Duluth, Minn.

6. (8) 32 Shaun Peterson (R), Alexandria, Minn., MasterSbilt/Sput’s, $90.

7. (3) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Hunter, $90.

8. (6) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis., Rocket/Baxter, $75.

DNS – 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $90.

DNS – 0 Zack Drews (R), Superior, Wis., Lethal/Tim’s, $75.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (25 laps):

1. (5) 21 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 25, $3000.

2. (6) 99 Neil Balduc, Bessemer, Mich., MBCustoms/KSE, 25, $1500.

3. (9) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 25, $1200.

4. (15) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 25, $1000.

5. (12) 91 Craig Thatcher, Knapp, Wis., GRT/TriStar, 25, $800.

6. (13) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 25, $800.

7. (2) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, 25, $700.

8. (14) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb., Jet/Speedway, 25, $650.

9. (1) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, 25, $600.

10. (24) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., LG2/Sput’s, 23, $550.

11. (22) 1L Donnie Lofdahl, Duluth, Minn., LG2/JJ, 22, $400.

12. (11) 45c Greg Chesley, Duluth, Minn., /, 8, $375.

13. (17) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis., Hughes/Tim’s, 8, $350.

14. (18) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, 7, $400.

15. (21) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, 7, $375.

16. (23) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 6, $400.

17. (10) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ASI, 5, $400.

18. (7) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 5, $300.

19. (20) 71 Todd Gehl, Solon Springs, Wis., Taylor/Hill, 5, $250.

20. (16) 95 Rick Rivord, Superior, Wis., MBCustoms/Adams, 4, $250.

21. (19) 12 Jason Gross, Osceola, Wis., BeakBuilt/Adams, 4, $250.

22. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 3, $400.

23. (3) 37 Kelly Estey, Hibbing, Minn., SSR/Tim’s, 2, $250.

24. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 2, $400.

(R) = Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Thornton 1-3, Balduc 4-12, Jensen 13-25.

Total Laps Led: Jensen 13, Balduc 9, Thornton 3.

Margin of Victory: 2.288 seconds.

Time of Race: 14 minutes, 7.864 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: VanderBeek, Myers.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Timm (started 15th, finished 4th).

Entries: 33.

Next Race: Saturday, Aug. 12, Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points: Scott 419, Ramirez 388, Hughes 380, VanderBeek 357, Dillard 350, Timm 331, Whitwell 330, Saurer 313, Thornton 308, Wolff 286.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Whitwell 1927, Saurer 1822, Wolff 1778, Kates 1425, DeVilbiss 1046.

Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 383, Sput’s 324, ASI 303, Hatfield 224, Cornett 222.

Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 384, Hughes 376, VanderBuilt 336, GRT 312, LG2 265.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Densberger.

American Racer – Gehl.

Beyea Custom Headers – Balduc.

BigDeal Car Care – Jensen.

BSB Manufacturing – Gross.

Casey’s General Stores – Peterson.

Chix Gear Racewear – Thornton.

Day Motor Sports – Estey, Hughes.

Deatherage Opticians – Chesley.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Crapser.

E3 Spark Plugs – Whitwell.

Edelbrock – Balduc.

Fast Shafts – Thornton.

Forty9Designs.com – DeVilbiss, Gehl.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – O’Neil.

GRT Race Cars – Thatcher.

Hooker Custom Harness – Lofthus.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Scott.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Dillard.

Keyser Manufacturing – Myers.

KSE Racing Products – Timm.

Out-Pace Racing Products – VanderBeek.

QA1 – Jensen.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Estey.

Sweet Manufacturing – Ramirez.

Swift Springs – Jensen.

Sybesma Graphics – Thornton.

Tire Demon – Lofdahl.

VP Racing Fuels – Jensen.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Jensen.

Wilwood Engineering – Saurer.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

