Sunoco North/South 100 Preliminary Results

UNION, KY (August 11, 2017) – Friday night’s portion of the Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil, kicked off with 67 entrants drawing for 12 heat races of passing points. The pulse-pounding action landed Scott Bloomquist and Jimmy Owens on the front row of Saturday night’s 100-lap main event.

In the first round of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series heat races there were six heat races contested. Eddie Carrier Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards, Bobby Pierce, and Don O’Neal scored heat race victories in round one.

In the first heat of the night Carrier, the 2014 winner of the North/South 100, led all the way to take the victory in the Keaton’s Collision Center, Longhorn Chassis. Victor Lee finished in second, with Dale McDowell crossing the line in third.

The second heat race of the evening saw two-time North/South 100 winner, Scott Bloomquist take the victory in his Crop Production Services, Sweet-Bloomquist entry. Zach Dohm followed Bloomquist across the line to run second, with 10th place starting Jimmy Owens finishing up in third.

The third heat saw an exciting finish as the 2015 North/South 100 winner, Jonathan Davenport in the G.R. Smith, Victory Auto Sales, Rocket passed six-time Florence Speedway track champion, Steve Landrum on the final lap to collect the win. Brian Shirley charged from sixth to take third at the end.

The fourth heat of round one saw current LOLMDS points leader, Josh Richards’ Best Performance, Rocket score an easy win. Former LOLMDS Rookie of the Year, Billy Moyer Jr. took the second spot. R.J. Conley came from the eighth starting position as he used the top line of the track to take the third finishing spot.

The fifth heat saw defending North/South 100 winner, Bobby Pierce come from the fifth starting position to take the win. Kyle Bronson held the lead for most of the race until Pierce stormed by him. Darrell Lanigan came from seventh to finish in third.

The sixth and final heat of round one saw Don O’Neal, a two-time North/South 100 winner take an early lead in the Clint Bowyer, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Club 29 entry. O’Neal never looked back in claiming the win over fellow Hoosier-state driver Kent Robinson. Steve Francis, who was involved in an early race incident and had to restart on the tail, charged through the field, and rallied to finish third.

The second round of heat races started off with Thursday night’s main event winner, Jimmy Owens in the Ramirez Motorsports, E3 Spark Plugs, Rocket taking the victory. Jason Jameson, a former track champion at Florence, finished in the runner-up position with Darrell Lanigan taking the third spot.

In the second heat of round number two, Shanon Buckingham survived a torrid battle with Scott James to take the win. The driver of the Double Down Motorsports, Tennessee RV Supercenter, Longhorn withstood several challenges from James to get the win. Trailing Buckingham and James to the finish line was Jason Miller.

The third heat saw Tim McCreadie in the Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn lead all the way by dominating the entire race. Scott Bloomquist came from the outside of row number five to finish second, and Adam Bowman came home in third.

The fourth heat saw a great race between Mike Marlar and Michael Chilton. The two drivers swapped the lead back-and-forth with Marlar coming out the winner in the Ronnie Delk-owned, Delk Equipment Sales, Rocket. Chilton was second with Steve Casebolt trailing in third.

The fifth heat was taken by four-time LOLMDS National Champion, Earl Pearson Jr. as he sprinted away from the pack to score the win in the Dunn-Benson Ford, Lucas Oil, Longhorn. Hudson O’Neal grabbed the second spot at the finish line over Chris Ferguson who was third.

The sixth and final heat of round two was an excellent battle between Brandon Overton and Gregg Satterlee. Satterlee led most of the way until Overton overtook him in the waning laps for the win in the Chip Stone and Randy Weaver-owned, Mission Transport, Longhorn. Satterlee was second with Devin Moran rounding out the top-three.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, August 11th, 2017

Sunoco North/South 100 – presented by Lucas Oil Products

Florence Speedway – Union, KY

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 – ROUND ONE Finish: Eddie Carrier, Jr., Victor Lee, Dale McDowell, Michael Page, Shanon Buckingham, Jason Jameson, Jeep VanWormer, Jason Miller, Steve Casebolt , Connor Meade, Paul Stubber, Trevor Landrum

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 – ROUND ONE Finish: Scott Bloomquist, Zack Dohm, Jimmy Owens, Hudson O’Neal, Robby Hensley, Austin Hubbard, Gregg Satterlee, Tyler Erb, Devin Moran, Brandon Kinzer, Zak Blackwood

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 – ROUND ONE Finish: Jonathan Davenport, Steve Landrum, Brian Shirley, James Rice, Chad Stapleton, Jackie Boggs, Earl Pearson, Jr., Craig Vosbergen, Rick Eckert, Kody Evans, Devin Gilpin

QA1 Heat Race #4 – ROUND ONE Finish: Josh Richards, Billy Moyer, Jr., RJ Conley, Chris Combs, Mike Marlar, Timothy Culp, Dennis Erb, Jr., John Whitney, Tommy Bailey, John Gill, Billy Green

ASi Racewear Heat #5 – ROUND ONE Finish: Bobby Pierce, Kyle Bronson, Darrell Lanigan, Tim McCreadie, Brandon Overton, Michael Chilton, Boom Briggs, Nick Latham, Ray Cook, Jesse Lay, Cody Mahoney

DirtOnDirt.com Heat #6 – ROUND ONE Finish: Don O’Neal, Kent Robinson, Steve Francis, Mason Zeigler, Scott James , Chris Ferguson, Dustin Nobbe, Austyn Mills, Adam Bowman, Joey Moriarty, Roger Williams

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 – ROUND TWO Finish: Jimmy Owens, Jason Jameson, Darrell Lanigan, Josh Richards, Rick Eckert, Zack Dohm, Kyle Bronson, Jeep VanWormer, RJ Conley, James Rice, Dustin Nobbe

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 – ROUND TWO Finish: Shanon Buckingham, Scott James , Jason Miller, Jackie Boggs, Mason Zeigler, Cody Mahoney, Tyler Erb, Austin Hubbard, Timothy Culp, Kody Evans, John Gill

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 – ROUND TWO Finish: Tim McCreadie, Scott Bloomquist, Adam Bowman, Bobby Pierce, Chad Stapleton, Trevor Landrum, Steve Landrum, Tommy Bailey, Paul Stubber, Austyn Mills, Devin Gilpin

QA1 Heat Race #4 – ROUND TWO Finish: Mike Marlar, Michael Chilton, Steve Casebolt , Brian Shirley, Don O’Neal, Chris Combs, Steve Francis, Victor Lee, Boom Briggs, Brandon Kinzer, Robby Hensley

ASi Racewear Heat #5 – ROUND TWO Finish: Earl Pearson, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Chris Ferguson, Nick Latham, Michael Page, Kent Robinson, Craig Vosbergen, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Billy Green, Ray Cook, John Whitney

DirtOnDirt.com Heat #6 – ROUND TWO Finish: Brandon Overton, Gregg Satterlee, Devin Moran, Joey Moriarty, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Dale McDowell, Connor Meade, Roger Williams, Jesse Lay, Dennis Erb, Jr.

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):

Zack Dohm 17d 7R Kent Robinson Kyle Bronson 40B 15 Steve Francis Victor Lee 6 4B Jackie Boggs RJ Conley 71c 77 Adam Bowman Rick Eckert 7 91 Tyler Erb Craig Vosbergen 8 18L Trevor Landrum Dennis Erb, Jr. 28E 1AM Austyn Mills Paul Stubber 31AUS 49G Billy Green John Gill 75g

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):

Earl Pearson, Jr. 1 10C Eddie Carrier, Jr. Steve Landrum 18X 25Z Mason Zeigler Dale McDowell 17m 32S Chad Stapleton Devin Moran 9 31 Nick Latham James Rice 11R C8 Timothy Culp Robby Hensley 21H 4 Cody Mahoney Connor Meade 1m 15J John Whitney Brandon Kinzer 18k 33 Jesse Lay Zak Blackwood 93

Sunoco B-Main #3 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):

Michael Chilton 97 18x Michael Page Gregg Satterlee 22 22F Chris Ferguson Jason Miller 94 47 Chris Combs Steve Casebolt C9 11 Austin Hubbard Joey Moriarty 51M 55 Jeep VanWormer Boom Briggs 99B 11B Tommy Bailey Dustin Nobbe 5N 53 Ray Cook Kody Evans 4G 12 Roger Williams Devin Gilpin 1G

Feature Line Up (100 Laps):