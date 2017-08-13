Central Missouri Speedway Main Events go to Wille, Poe, Raffurty, Marrant, Richards, and Glotzbach!

CMS Public Relations

August 12, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) After several weeks of heavy rain in Warrensburg and the Central Missouri (CMS) area, drivers and fans settled in for a near-perfect night for racing on Heartland Waste Race Night. Those in attendance savored a night of watching racing and cheering on their favorite drivers. All total, 108 race teams checked in to compete.

Dean Wille from Warrensburg dominated from the start of the USRA Modified feature for his first USRA Modified win of the season. In the USRA B-Mod feature event, Jake Richards from Lansing, Kansas fought hard for the win for his seventh CMS feature victory of the year. Aaron Poe from Warrensburg dominated the Street Stocks for his first CMS feature. In Midwest Mod-Lite feature, Dillon Raffurty from Kansas City won again for his fifth CMS win and Byron Glotzbach from Topeka, Kansas also celebrated in victory lane for his third feature win in the Pure Stocks.

The Pure Stocks began the night of heat racing action night with 14 drivers checked in for competition. Roger Detherage charged to the first heat win of the night. Byron Glotzbach took the second heat after a late race move past Jimmy Smith.

Glotzbach started on the poll of the main event and held strong at the front fending off Smith up front. Jason Ryun then started to move up through the pack and pressured Glotzbach. Detherage also made it interesting with his presence in the top three. In the end, Glotzbach hung on for this third feature win of 2017 as Ryun settled for a close second. Detherage was third as Tyler Schoen, Jimmy Smith rounded out the top five.

USRA B-Mod drivers competed against a stout field of 23 drivers registered for racing. During the three qualifying heat races, Jacob Ebert started seventh and drove hard as he grabbed the opening heat race win. Jake Richards charged to the second heat race checkers then in heat three, Jeremy Lile hung on and earned his first B-mod heat win of the season.

The feature commenced with Ebert in command with Richards stalking him in second. After several early race cautions, Richards finally worked around Ebert after he hit a utility tire in turn two. Richards never looked back as he maintained the lead and pulled away with his seventh feature win this year. Steve Clancy moved up late in the race into second as Ebert settled for third. Cody Brill had a solid run in fourth and with Michael Bixby with a good run in fifth.

The 18 Lucas Cattle Company ULMA late model drivers produced some solid heat racing action with Johnny Fennewald, Aaron Poe and former Modified Track Champion, Aaron Marrant grabbing the heat wins.

Marrant started on the outside of the front row of the main event and began his quest for the victory. After several feature restarts, Marrant settled into the lead smartly using the high-side of the track. Poe and Shad Badder battled for the second spot and tangled on lap 15 in turn four. Badder eventually had to stop his car on the back stretch and departed the track on the hook with motor problems. Fennewald took advantage of the situation and moved up into second at the time. Tommy Cordray who started sixth then made a late-race pass to grab third. As the checkers flew, Marrant gained his first CMS win this season. Fennewald held on for second with Cordray third. Poe slipped back to fourth and Layne Elhert moved up into fifth by race end.

The always fast Midwest Mod-Lites entertained race fans and showed their skills during three heat races on the high banked clay oval. Ed Griggs, David Raffurty and Dillon Raffurty flew the checkers for their respective heat wins.

In the feature event,18 Mod-lite drivers completed the first nine laps without any cautions after Griggs spun on the first lap of the feature, which placed him at the back of the field. Dillon Raffurty used the high-side of the track to dominate this race with Cody Miller hounding him for the distance. Meanwhile, Griggs used his skills to move back up into fifth by lap nine. Dillon Raffurty ultimately grabbed his fifth CMS feature win of the year. Miller hung on for second as Griggs moved up late in the race and finished third. Michael Raffurty started eighth and finished fourth with David Raffurty in fifth.

In the Street Stock division drivers once again set their sights on victory lane as 13 drivers zoned into tuning up their cars for heat wins. The first heat had Aaron Poe with the victory and Brett Wood stayed up front in heat two for his win. Poe started on the pole position and pulled away from the field several times as Wood and Michael Mullins battled for second. Poe never looked back and was excited with his first Street Stock feature win at CMS. Wood the current point’s leader, settled for second in front of Mullins in third. Jay Prevete who started eighth moved up steadily throughout the race and finished fourth with Brian Inlow in fifth from an eleventh-place starting spot.

This week during the USRA “Mighty” Modified heat races, fans saw some electrifying race action as 22 drivers attempted to set their starting positions for the 25-lap feature. The young Kansas driver, Dalton Kirk grabbed the first heat and then the veteran driver, Tim Karrick took heat two. Heat three went to Gunner Martin who charged into the lead early on for the win.

Dean Wille started with Karrick on the front row and swapped the lead in the first few laps of the feature. Wille then took command as Karrick, Martin, Kerry Davis, Dwight Niehoff and Jim Moody battled in the top six. Niehoff had a mechanical problem and pulled into the infield as his night was over. After several mid-race cautions Wille held off the competition with Martin hot on his tail as he explored for a way to get around Wille. Johnny Bone, Jr., entered the top three late in the race and eventually worked a low-side pass in turn two to claim second. Wille had his sight set on the finish as Bone did edge underneath Wille on the final lap, nearly taking the win. However, on this night it was Wille who hung on as the sparks flew along with the checkers to grab his first USRA Modified win of the year. Bone settled for second with Martin third, Davis fourth and Dalton Kirk up into fifth.

Kid’s Night activities will be made up next Saturday, August 19th during Comfort Inn Race Night with excitement for young race fans from toddler age to kids up to 12 years old. There are a several events planned for kids on the special night, highlighted by the kid’s foot races on the track in girls and boys age groups of ages 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. The foot races will take place during the intermission break. Every child 12 and under will receive a free hot dog and drink and will receive a free “goody bag” stuffed full of various items including coupons, school supplies, trinkets, hero cards and other small miscellaneous items. Kids will have a chance to win bicycles and backpacks through special drawings and by winning the competitive foot races.

When racing resumes next Saturday, August 19th, admission prices will be Adults $12, Active-Duty Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Senior Citizens 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday in 2017! Pit passes for anyone entering the pits up to age 79 are $30. Pit gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5. Driver pill draw closes at 6:15; late drivers will not be awarded passing points. Call the track report line on race day at 660-747-2166 if something prevents you from arriving on time. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7, and racing begins at 7:30.

Although it seems too early to think about fall racing, October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Main Event Results from 8/12/17

Pure Stock A-Main Results:

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Byron Glotzbach (59)

Topeka, Ks 100 1 2. Jason Ryun (27)

Kansas City, Mo 95 5 3. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Calhoun, Mo 91 3 4. Tyler Schoen (75T)

Halfway, Mo 87 6 5. Jimmy Smith (03)

Harrisonville, Mo 84 2 6. Darrin Christy (3b)

Kansas City, Ks 81 11 7. David Doelz (4d)

Warsaw, Mo 78 7 8. Joey Harper (21)

Buckner, Mo 76 10 9. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo 74 9 10. Glenn Wilson (8up)

Peculiar, Mo 72 8 11. Gale Harper (28jr)

Warrensburg, Mo 70 4 12. Zach Johnson (43)

Independence, Mo 68 13 13. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo 66 14 14. Chuck Gard (296)

Kingsville, Mo 64 12

USRA B-Mod A-Main Results:

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Jake Richards (17J)

Lansing, Ks 100 2 2. Steve Clancy Jr (12C)

Odessa, Mo 95 4 3. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo 91 1 4. Cody Brill (96)

Harrisonville, Mo 87 6 5. Michael Bixby (20)

Harrisonville, Mo 84 9 6. Cody Frazon (73)

Lamonte, Mo 81 11 7. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo 78 5 8. Luke Nieman (181)

Nortonville, Ks 76 3 9. Bobby Russell (10x)

Smithville, Mo 74 10 10. Russell Niehoff (10R)

Lockwood, Mo 72 8 11. Bill Small (28s)

Holden, Mo 70 17 12. Doug Wetzel (10w)

Leeton, Mo 68 19 13. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo 66 20 14. Mack Ray (77R)

Fayette, Mo 64 22 15. Monty Mitchell (53)

Windsor, Mo 62 14 16. Jacob Callahan (27)

Warrensburg, Mo 60 7 17. Matt Michaels (13M)

Lees Summit, Mo 58 16 18. Jonathan Lucas (76L)

Fayette, Mo 56 21 19. Chris Kitch (13k)

Columbia, Mo 55 12 20. Bob Nakoneczny (21B)

Warrensburg, Mo 54 18 21. Chris Brockway (03)

Warrensburg, Mo 53 13 22. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo 52 15 DNS. Blake Davidson (B)

Mokane, Mo 45 23

ULMA Late Model Main Event Results:

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Aaron Marrant (1X)

Richmond, Mo 100 2 2. Johnny Fennewald (21) 95 5 3. Tom Cordray (5)

Browning, Mo 91 6 4. Aaron Poe (45)

Warrensburg, Mo 87 1 5. Lane Ehlert (42L)

Repbulic, Mo 84 4 6. Dusty Walker (14W)

Boliver, Mo 81 13 7. Bobby Penney (16)

Lawson, Mo 78 9 8. Christopher Cox (1T)

Jefferson City, Mo 76 16 9. Jon Binning (65)

Warrensburg, Mo 74 8 10. Cody Holtkamp (23)

Holts Summitt, Mo 72 11 11. Jerry Brown (221)

Prescott, Ks 70 12 12. Troy Reasoner (25Jr) 68 14 13. Bob Cummings (6) 66 18 14. Clint Nimmo (29C)

Sibley, Mo 64 10 15. Gregg Truelove (47)

Liberty, Mo 62 17 16. Jimmy Jobe (54)

Odessa, Mo 60 15 17. Shad Badder (173)

Bates City, Mo 58 3 18. Dustin Hodges (22H)

Hallsville, Mo 56 7

Midwest Mod-Lites A-Main Results:

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo 100 2 2. Cody Miller (7M)

Kansas City, Mo 95 4 3. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo 91 5 4. Michael Raffurty (7)

Kansas City, Mo 87 8 5. David Raffurty (76)

Kansas City, Mo 84 1 6. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo 81 9 7. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo 78 3 8. Kelly Bergstorm (11)

Edwardsville, Ks 76 12 9. Nathan Wolfe (3)

Lee’s Summit, Mo 74 6 10. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks 72 11 11. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo 70 14 12. John Sharp (2j)

Topeka, Ks 68 7 13. Tim Sterner (4T)

Adrian, Mo 66 10 14. Joshua Guy (14)

Knob Noster, Mo 64 13 15. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo 62 18 16. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo 60 17 17. Cody Vail (8V)

Louisburg, Ks 58 15 18. Kellie Vail (12V)

Louisburg, Ks 56 16

Street Stocks A-Main Event Results:

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Aaron Poe (21)

Warrensburg, Mo 100 1 2. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo 95 2 3. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo 91 3 4. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo 87 8 5. Brian Inlow (43)

Concordia, Mo 84 11 6. Kiel Morton (11k)

Laplata, Mo 81 10 7. Cole Henson (31c)

Russellville, Mo 78 13 8. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo 76 4 9. Brian Ziegler (65Z)

Bates City, Mo 74 9 10. Danny McKenzie (77)

Warrensburg, Mo 72 6 11. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo 70 5 12. Denny Fitzpatrick (77F)

Warrensburg, Mo 68 7 13. Jeff Schlup (211)

California, Mo 66 12

USRA Modifieds A-Main Event Results: