It was a happy (birthday) celebration for Wallace in Plymouth win



PLYMOUTH (AUG. 12, 2017) – NASCAR driver and Fox Sports commentator Kenny Wallace was surprised by his friends and fans at Plymouth Speedway Saturday night, as he was presented with not just one, but two cakes and a huge bouquet of balloons for his upcoming birthday, Aug. 23. “Herm” Wallace was even more touched when the grandstands then broke out singing “Happy Birthday.”

Wallace, a St. Louis native, was on hand to race his UMP Modified at the Playground of Power, before traveling to Michigan International Speedway Sunday to broadcast in Berlin, Mich. for the NASCAR race.

Wallace had more than just his birthday to celebrate at the Playground of Power, and put the icing on the cake, so to speak, as he dominated the Modified race to take the win.

Marion’s Randy Lines made an astounding comeback Saturday night, after flipping his #18 Modified the previous weekend at Plymouth. Determined to heal quickly and keep his points lead, Lines wound up sixth. Second place in points, Lake Village’s Jamie Lomax, left the race early due to a broken spring, giving Lines a bit of a break for season standings. Lines was able to extend his lead at 942, over Lomax’s 783. Both have six wins at Plymouth this year. Finishing in second Saturday was Valparaiso’s Frank Marshall (sitting at third in season points) and third went to Logansport’s Bradley Jameson.

While Wallace was happy to take the checkers, he gave kudos to Plymouth’s regular racers.

“Frank Marshall is one of the best in the United States. Jamie Lomax is third in the United States,” Wallace said. “Randy Lines is one of the best in Indiana. You’ve got some of the best racers in the country right here every week.”

Rounding out the top five was Devin Wright of Rensselaer and Lafayette’s Matt Mitchell.

In other finishes:

*Lakeville’s Garrett Saunders took the lead early and won the Pro Spints race. Plymouth’s Zane DeVault maintained a solid second place and Goshen’s Brett Mann was third. Lakeville’s Eric Saunders was fourth and Michael Summers of Warsaw was fifth.

*Jake Rush of Lakeville was first in the Mini Wedge; Ryin Zelmer of Eau Claire, Mich. was second; Clinton Hunter of Kokomo was third. Rounding out the top five were Cade Rush of Lakeville and Bracen Lowe of Gary.

*Granger’s Chad Hartzell found his way back to the checkers for his fourth win this season. Kevin Hapner of Nappanee was second; Blake Lamb of Warsaw was third. Columbia City’s Kyle Burns finished fourth and Warsaw’s Trey Johnson was fifth.

*Super Streets driver Joe Spiewak of Merrillville led most of the caution-clad race, but wound up second to Hobart’s Calvin Peek, Jr. Winamac’s David Fritz was third; Gary’s Shaun Wiltjer was fourth; and Hobart’s Bob McLean was fifth.

* The Thunder Stock race was won by Plymouth’s Tom Grall; second was Hobart’s Kevin Kerlin; third was Clint Hall of Fowler; Austen Hubbard of Valparaiso was fourth and South Bend’s Bryan Banta was fifth.

