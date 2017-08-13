Little Fends Off Taylor For Pro Late Model Win At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Jake Little scored another Macon Speedway feature win Saturday night in the Pro Late Model division. He led all 20 laps and faced heat from Guy Taylor throughout the majority of the race. Taylor’s car started to slow during the final lap and Jeff Ray ended up finishing second. Ray started in the sixth position to begin the race.

Dave Crawley, Jr. returned to victory lane in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds. Having a tough season with engine troubles, Crawley’s appearances at Macon Speedway have been few and far between but amid those battles, he was on the top of his game and made the pass for the lead in the closing laps as he bypassed Tim Hancock and got around Austin Lynn for the top spot.

Jeremy Nichols started 12th in the Street Stock feature, dead last, and after 15 laps Nichols was the winner. Bobby Beiler was poised for his first win in some time but snagged in the corners late was his undoing and that allowed the charging Nichols the chance to steal the win.

Tim Hancock once again took the top honors in the B-Modified feature. Kevin Crowder stayed close and finished second.

Jeremy Camp once again took the win in the Beach House Micro Sprint feature but Craig Ronk nearly slid in for the win. Camp was super fast and was a lock for the win but Ronk came flying on the top and made it a close battle. Sara Elrod finished third and went back-and-forth in the early stages between first, second and third place.

Brady Reed started deep in the Hornet field to make the win in the Hornet division. An adventurous evening for Reed as he broke during the heat race, made a trip back to Decatur for equipment and then returned to fix it and not only made the show, won the show.

Special attraction galore at Macon Speedway Saturday night as Timmy Hurt from Cornland took a Nissan Maxima for quite a ride on a ramp and did two rollovers. He was cheered by the crowd for his efforts. Later in the evening, six demo-derby style cars raced in a 15-lap bash that was won by Sparky Coffiey of Petersburg. In the race, each driver had to make contact with another every half-a-lap.

The evening was completed with fireworks. A big thank you goes to Dale Colee and his daughter Erica Colee from Dale’ Southlake Pharmacy as they sponsored the evening’s program.

Next up for Macon Speedway is the return of the POWRi Midgets and Beach House Micro Sprints in a week’s time. Pro Late Models, Street Stocks in a Big Ten Series event and Hornets make up the full show of racing.

Pro Late Models–1. Jake Little (Springfield), 2. Jeff Ray (Springfield), 3. Roben Huffman (Midland City), 4. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 5. Jeff Reed, Jr. (Blue Mound), 6. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 7. Tegan Evans (Clinton, IA), 8. Adam Tischhauser (Greenville), 9. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville), 10. Patrick Younger (Decatur)

Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds–1. Dave Crawley, Jr. (Decatur), 2. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 3. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville), 4. Austin Lynn (Mason City), 5. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 6. Jeff Graham (Stonington), 7. Jeff Wallace (Decatur), 8. Tom Riech (Springfield), 9. Alan Crowder (Elwin), 10. Tim Riech (Petersburg)

Street Stocks–1. Jeremy Nichols (Lovington), 2. Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur), 3. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound), 4. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 5. Terry Reed (Decatur), 6. Justin Crowell (Lincoln), 7. Kevin Lewis (Decatur), 8. Fredie Thomas (Macon), 9. Jason Scrimpsher (Decatur), 10. Garrett Lewis (Decatur)

B-Modifieds–1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Kevin Crowder (Argenta), 3. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 4. Jerry Thompson (Troy), 5. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 6. Jake Little (Springfield), 7. Jamie Riech (Riverton), 8. Roy Magee (Springfield), 9. Tom Riech (Springfield), 10. Amanda Adams (Shelbyville)

Beach House Micro Sprints–1. Jeremy Camp (Sullivan), 2. Craig Ronk (Warsaw, IN), 3. Sara Elrod (Remington, IN), 4. Tony Clifton (Mt. Zion), 5. Jeff Beasley (Urbana), 6. Aidan Roosevans, 7. Tyler Day (Atwood), 8. Molly Day (Atwood), 9. Austin Nigh (Greenfield, IN), 10. Trevin Littleton (Jacksonville)

Hornets–1. Brady Reed (Decatur), 2. Dustin Reed (Blue Mound), 3. Bradley Dasenbrock (Decatur), 4. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 5. Carter Dart (Springfield), 6. Paul Peters (Pana), 7. Matt Reed (Decatur), 8. Ray Goodall (Springfield), 9. John Lewis (Decatur)