POWRi National Midgets Set For State Fair Race Weekend At Macon Speedway

POWRi National Midgets To Thrill Fans At Macon Speedway Saturday Night

Four Divisions Join The Top POWRi Class

(Macon, IL) The tradition of the Illinois State Fair race weekend continues this weekend with Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, being part of the four event in three day extravaganza. As has been the case for several years, Macon Speedway will play host to the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets on Saturday night, August 19th, after the Silver Crown cars run the Springfield Mile earlier in the day. Four other classes will be part of Saturday night’s show.

In the Midget division, Pocahontas, IL’s Zach Daum leads the way in the standings by 460 over Sutter, CA’s Logan Seavey. Each driver has claimed one win each. Daum’s point lead comes from his impressive consistency with 13 top ten’s in 15 races. Tucker Klaasmeyer, Jake Neuman, and Andrew Felker round out the top five in standings. A very diverse field of drivers from all over the country is expected as seven different states are represented by the top ten in points including Illinois, California, Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Nevada.

Joe B. Miller leads the way in the POWRi Speedway Motors 600 cc Outlaw Micro Sprints. The division, which has run a couple of POWRi sanctioned shows at the track this year, has also had a few appearances under the track’s Beach House Restaurant banner. A strong field is expected with Luke Verardi, from Taylorville, IL second in national points to Miller. Kurt Westerfield, Nathan Benson, and Slater Helt round out the top five. Jeremy Camp, formerly of nearby Blue Mound, has been tough to beat in recent events for the division at the track.

New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard, Jr. comes into the week, leading the UMP Pro Late Model division standings. The Pro Lates will also have an event on Friday night at Lincoln, with drivers having a chance at bonus money if they run both nights. Blue Mound, IL’s Jeff Reed, Jr. and Springfield, IL’s Jake Little are podium point contenders. Roben Huffman and Cody Maguire complete the top five in current points. Several different winners have found victory lane this year including Little (6), Sheppard and Ryan Little (2), and Rudy Zaragoza, Matt Taylor, and Myles Moos each have one.

The UMP Street Stocks are on schedule for this Saturday night at Macon Speedway. The division, which is coming off of a great Big 10 show at Lincoln last Sunday, has newly married, Brian Dasenbrock of Decatur, IL leading the points over Shawn Ziemer of Boody, IL. Decatur, IL’s Jason Scrimpsher is third, while Jeremy Nichols and Garrett Lewis are fourth and fifth in the track points.

Rounding out the Macon entertainment for Saturday will be the UMP Hornets. Decatur, IL driver Dustin Reed is on top of the standings by 64 on the driver of the 64CK, Cook Crawford of Lincoln, IL. Marty Sullivan, Paul Peters, and Carter Dart complete the current top five. Reed has won two features, with Adam Webb winning five during a part time schedule at the track this year.

Pits open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

It’s all part of three great days of racing in Central Illinois. On Friday, the POWRi/WAR East 410 Sprint cars put on the show at Lincoln Speedway along with Pro Lates, Mods, and DII Midgets. Saturday afternoon, fans will flock to the Illinois State Fair for the Bettenhausen 100 before heading to Macon Speedway Saturday night. Rounding out the weekend will be the Herr’s Potato Chips Chase The Taste 100 on Sunday afternoon at 1:30.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (TOP 10’S)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 5D Zach Daum Pocahontas IL 4040 0

2 4A Logan Seavey Sutter CA 3580 460

3 27 Tucker Klaasmeyer Paola KS 3150 890

4 3N Jake Neuman New Berlin IL 3060 980

5 37 Andrew Felker Carl Junction MO 2950 1090

6 97 Spencer Bayston Lebanon IN 2830 1210

7 71 Ryan Robinson Foresthill CA 2690 1350

8 91T Tyler Thomas Collinsville OK 2310 1730

9 67 Tanner Thorson Minden NV 2290 1750

10 71K Tanner Carrick Lincoln CA 2010 2030

POWRi Speedway Motors Beach House Micros

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 51B Joe B Miller Millersville MO 1800 0

2 28V Luke Verardi Taylorville IL 1410 390

3 14 Kurt Westerfield Unknown IL 1390 410

4 2B Nathan Benson Concordia MO 1360 440

5 22S Slater Helt Harrisonville MO 1300 500

6 5R Craig Ronk Warsaw IN 1260 540

7 37H Nick Howard Lawrence KS 1130 670

8 38 Jackson Frisbie IA 1070 730

9 77W Joey Wirth Waterloo IL 1070 730

10 42 Andy Bishop Harrisburg IL 1040 760

UMP Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 722 0

2 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 672 50

3 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 642 80

4 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 608 114

5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 588 134

6 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 414 308

7 24 Matt Taylor Springfield IL 370 352

8 84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL 318 404

9 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 290 432

10 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 282 440

UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 764 0

2 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 730 34

3 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 658 106

4 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 620 144

5 28L Garrett Lewis Decatur IL 516 248

6 1 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 466 298

7 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 462 302

8 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 394 370

9 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 388 376

10 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 278 486

UMP Hornets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 1R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 726 0

2 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 662 64

3 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 516 210

4 63 Paul Peters Pana IL 424 302

5 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 372 354

6 40 Adam Webb Decatur IL 352 374

7 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 320 406

8 87 Ryan Cantrell Decatur IL 244 482

9 33 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 238 488

10 J4 Bradley Dasenbrock Decatur IL 200 526