Gillmore wires Out-Pace USRA B-Mod field at Grant Junghans Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Aug. 18)–Ryan Gillmore of Springfield, Mo., started on the pole and then survived a late-race caution and a furious challenge from Steve Clancy in the final two laps to secure the Out-Pace USRA B-Mod main event win during Friday night’s Grant Junghans Memorial at the lakeside Speedway.

The Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national championship contender collected a cool $2,222 for his efforts while Clancy, who started 11th on the grid, pocketed $1,502 for second-best.

Twentieth-starting Jordan Grabouski secured the third-place finish with current Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national points leader Andy Bryant fourth and Brad Smith fifth.

Mike Striegel, Tim Powell, Eddie Schwope Jr., Cody Jolly and Shadren Turner rounded out the top 10.

To learn more about the USRA, visit www.usraracing.com or call 515-832-6000. You can also like USRA Racing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usraracing, follow www.twitter.com/usraracing on Twitter and check out the USRA YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usratv. Keep up to speed with everything USRA by joining our email list at www.usraracing.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

2nd Annual Grant Junghans Memorial

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Friday, Aug. 18, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Rick Beebe Heating & Air Conditioning Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (10) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

3. (1) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

4. (2) 98k Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

5. (9) 73 Cody Frazon, La Monte, Mo.

6. (3) 97j Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo.

7. (8) 17c Rod Cordon, Independence, Mo.

8. (6) 7 Kevin Guinn, Fayetteville, Ark.

9. (5) 0 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Mo.

10. (11) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

11. (7) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

Ramirez Motorsports Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (6) 00 Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo.

3. (3) 66 Ethan Isaacs, Bonner Springs, Kan.

4. (10) 12c Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

5. (7) 222 Colten Stevens, Basehor, Kan.

6. (2) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (5) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Kan.

8. (8) 17 Dean Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

9. (1) 8t Terry Bruner, Kansas City, Kan.

10. (9) 3j Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

River’s Edge Scrap Management Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

2. (7) 00b Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

3. (4) 98 Dylan Allen, Chanute, Kan.

4. (10) 17t Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

5. (5) 53 Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

6. (1) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

7. (6) 07c Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo.

8. (8) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

9. (9) 44x Sam Schuler, Kansas City, Kan.

10. (2) 80 Thomas Yount, Greenfield, Mo.

Seeburg Muffler Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo.

2. (5) 20t Ricky Thornton Jr, Smithville, Mo.

3. (2) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (4) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

5. (7) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

6. (10) 3 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark.

7. (9) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

8. (8) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Spring, Mo.

9. (6) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

10. (3) 3 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

Malvern Bank Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 91 Eddie Schwope Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

2. (3) 25 Galen Hassler, Columbia, Mo.

3. (4) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

4. (5) 18 Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

5. (10) 17j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

6. (1) M19 J.C. Mattingly, Springdale, Ark.

7. (8) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo.

8. (9) 05 Milt David, Carrier, Okla.

9. (6) 29 Rick Boose, Liberty, Mo.

10. (7) 3X3 Nick Newton, Kansas City, Kan.

Boubin Tire & Automotive “B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 66 Ethan Isaacs, Bonner Springs, Kan.

2. (4) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

3. (1) 98 Dylan Allen, Chanute, Kan.

4. (5) 3 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark.

5. (7) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo., $72.

6. (12) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan., $72.

7. (3) 73 Cody Frazon, La Monte, Mo., $72.

8. (9) 7 Kevin Guinn, Fayetteville, Ark., $72.

9. (11) 44x Sam Schuler, Kansas City, Kan., $72.

10. (8) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Kan., $72.

11. (10) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Spring, Mo., $72.

12. (13) 3 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan., $72.

13. (6) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan., $72.

Shell Oil “B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (4) 222 Colten Stevens, Basehor, Kan.

2. (2) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (12) 3j Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

4. (10) 0 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Mo.

5. (8) 07c Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo., $72.

6. (6) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan., $72.

7. (3) 18 Curt Drake, Moran, Kan., $72.

8. (1) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo., $72.

9. (9) 17 Dean Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan., $72.

10. (5) 53 Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., $72.

11. (7) 17c Rod Cordon, Independence, Mo., $72.

12. (11) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan., $72.

13. (13) 3X3 Nick Newton, Kansas City, Kan., $72.

Town Oilfield Service “B” Main #3 (12 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (4) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

2. (2) 17j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

3. (5) 97j Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo.

4. (1) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

5. (10) 8t Terry Bruner, Kansas City, Kan., $72.

6. (9) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $72.

7. (8) 05 Milt David, Carrier, Okla., $72.

8. (3) 98K Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan., $72.

9. (13) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo., $72.

10. (12) 80 Thomas Yount, Greenfield, Mo., $72.

11. (11) 29 Rick Boose, Liberty, Mo., $72.

12. (6) M19 J.C. Mattingly, Springdale, Ark., $72.

13. (7) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo., $72.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (22 laps):

1. (1) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo., 22, $2222.

2. (11) 12c Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo., 22, $1502.

3. (20) 3j Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb., 22, $1002.

4. (7) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., 22, $702.

5. (9) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo., 22, $602.

6. (15) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo., 22, $502.

7. (16) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan., 22, $402.

8. (2) 91 Eddie Schwope Jr., St. Joseph, Mo., 22, $352.

9. (8) 00 Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo., 22, $302.

10. (12) 17t Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo., 22, $292.

11. (18) 17j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan., 22, $272.

12. (13) 66 Ethan Isaacs, Bonner Springs, Kan., 22, $252.

13. (10) 25 Galen Hassler, Columbia, Mo., 22, $242.

14. (19) 98 Dylan Allen, Chanute, Kan., Hughes22, $232.

15. (5) 00b Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo., 22, $222.

16. (24) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo., Keller/Keller, 22, $222.

17. (21) 97j Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo., 22, $222.

18. (6) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa, 22, $222.

19. (23) 0 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Mo., 17, $222.

20. (4) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan., 11, $222.

21. (22) 3 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark., 9, $222.

22. (17) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo., 4, $222.

23. (14) 222 Colten Stevens, Basehor, Kan., 1, $222.

24. (3) 20t Ricky Thornton Jr., Smithville, Mo., 1, $222.

Lap Leader: Gillmore 1-22.

Total Laps Led: Gillmore 22.

Margin of Victory: 0.589 second.

Time of Race: 10 minutes, 44.276 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 51.