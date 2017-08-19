Sanders garners Grant Junghans Memorial glory

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Aug. 18)–Rodney Sanders bested a talent-riddled gathering of 76 drivers Friday night to capture the checkered flag in the 2nd Annual Grant Junghans Memorial at the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City.

Starting seventh on the 30-car grid, Sanders caught Jason Hughes on the 16th lap, secured the lead two laps later and then pulled away after several side-by-side laps with his fellow multi-time United States Modified Touring Series national champion.

Sanders garnered the most passing points during qualifying heat races but drew the third row start while Cade Dillard, who was eighth in passing points, was left with the pole position after seven others had drawn their numbers.

Dillard took advantage by leaping out to a sizable lead in the early stages of the main event which began with an empty spot for the pole during the parade lap and went 42 laps with the final two circuits in honor of the car number used by event’s namesake.

Chase Junghans carries the No. 2 flag for his brother, Grant.

Maintaining about a six-car-length lead over Hughes by the tenth lap, Dillard’s engine seized up as he entered the first corner, sending him into the concrete wall and ending his night.

Hughes assumed the lead for the restart and had his hands full with Sanders to his inside and Travis Saurer rim-riding the 4/10-mile dirt oval to his right.

Six laps later, Sanders pulled even with Hughes and the pair gave the overflow audience and thrilling side-by-side battle for the next five laps before Sanders gained a bit of breathing room in lapped traffic.

While Sanders put some more cushion between himself and his pursuers as Hughes began a torrid back-and-forth with defending Grant Junghans Memorial winner Lucas Schott, who had started next to Sanders in the eighth position.

With Saurer still lurking in fourth, Stormy Scott zipped by on the inside to take the spot and moved in on the rear bumpers of Hughes and Schott.

Schott eventually got clear of Hughes with five laps to go but Sanders was long gone and sailed to his second USMTS win of the year and 77th of his career.

The win was worth $10,002 to the 27-year-old from Happy, Texas.

Schott backed up his win here with a runner-up finish worth $6,002 while Hughes-last year’s second-place finisher-placed third ahead of Scott and Saurer.

Thirteenth-starting Austin Siebert claimed the sixth spot, Johnny Scott was seventh, Nic Bidinger came from 18th to eighth, Zack VanderBeek nabbed ninth and Ryan Gustin, who bested Sanders in last month’s Silver Dollar Nationals and $50,000-to-win Masters in June, came from the 30th starting spot to take tenth.

As a provisional starter, Gustin was not eligible for the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger. That honor went to R.C. Whitwell for the second straight night. He finished behind Gustin in 11th after starting 26th.

The USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental resumes Saturday at the Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor Creek, Okla., for the 5th Annual USMTS Salute To Our Veterans presented by Safe Insure Plus.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., spectator gates open at 5, hot laps begin at 6:30 and the first heat race gets the green flag at 7 p.m.

Pure Stocks, Super Stocks and B-Mods will complete the night’s card which will feature a pre-race flyover by Paul Mackey and the Warbirds.

Spectator tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, kids ages 6-12 are just $10 and children 5 and under get in for free. Veterans and active military with proper ID get in for free courtesy of ARMI Contractors. A pit pass will cost you $35 ($5 off with NASCAR license) and a ticket to the VIP and beer garden is $30.

Discount coupons good for $2 off the adult ticket price are available on race day at Casey’s General Store locations in Adair, Chelsea, Tahlequah and Wagoner, plus Siloam Springs in Arkansas. To find the location nearest you, visit www.caseys.com.

Cory Crapser and his No. 07 Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade will be at the 100 W. Main St. in Adair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans can get special $5 coupons directly from the driver during his appearance.

If for some reason you cannot be there in person Saturday, all of the racing action will be carried live via pay-per-views at www.racindirt.com.

The Salina Highbanks Speedway is located 7 miles east of Pryor on SR 20. For more information, visit the website at www.salinahighbanksspeedway.com or call (918) 434-7223.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS)

2nd Annual Grant Junghans Memorial

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Friday, Aug. 18, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

2. (1) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (6) 85d Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

4. (8) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D.

5. (7) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

6. (3) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

7. (10) 1sxx Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

8. (9) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

9. (11) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

10. (5) 18 Austin Howes, Memphis, Mo.

11. (4) 11n Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (10) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (3) 4a Josh Lanterman (R), Derby, Kan.

4. (5) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

5. (6) 7 Sean Gaddis (R), Diana, Texas.

6. (8) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

7. (2) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

8. (7) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo.

9. (9) 3j Lewis Jackson, Wellsville, Kan.

10. (11) D25 David Tanner (R), Wichita Falls, Texas.

11. (4) 24m Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn.

2. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (10) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (8) 91 Scott Drake, Joplin, Mo.

5. (4) 97k Brian Johnson, Independence, Mo.

6. (11) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

7. (3) 171 Edward Leecy, Derby, Kan.

8. (5) 42 Sam Florence, Kansas City, Mo.

9. (9) 4 Dan Powers (R), Wichita, Kan.

10. (6) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

11. (1) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (4) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (6) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

4. (5) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

5. (2) 9 Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo.

6. (8) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

7. (10) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

8. (7) 3b Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

9. (11) 1892 Justin Boney, Drexel, Mo.

10. (9) 12v Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia, Mo.

11. (3) 24w Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 88d Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

3. (3) 173 Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

4. (8) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (5) 10 Marc Hurd, Wichita, Kan.

6. (6) 12b Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

7. (10) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla.

8. (7) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

9. (11) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

10. (9) 7D7 Kyle Covert, Topeka, Kan.

11. (4) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo.

ARMI CONTRACTORS HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (3) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

2. (7) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

3. (8) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

4. (5) 17 Mike Striegel (R), Wheatland, Mo.

5. (6) 175 Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan.

6. (9) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

7. (4) 11s Scotty Bough, Nevada, Mo.

8. (2) 15m Nathan Melanson, Gravette, Ark.

9. (10) 747 Corey Burch, Junction City, Kan.

10. (1) 5 Kevin McGinnis, Kansas City, Kan.

11. (11) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

RANCHO MILAGRO HEAT RACE #7 (8 laps):

1. (2) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (3) 1k Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

4. (10) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (4) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (7) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (8) 74 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

8. (9) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark.

9. (6) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

10. (1) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (14 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

2. (4) 1k Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

3. (1) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

4. (5) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (3) 91 Scott Drake, Joplin, Mo., MBCustoms/BMS, $102.

6. (8) 1sxx Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, Jet/ChevPerf, $102.

7. (12) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo., GRT/Sput’s, $102.

8. (6) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $102.

9. (7) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $102.

10. (16) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas, Shaw/AMS, $102.

11. (9) 12b Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark., Shaw/Yeoman, $102.

12. (15) 5 Kevin McGinnis, Kansas City, Kan., $102.

13. (14) 18 Austin Howes, Memphis, Mo., GRT/Mullins, $102.

14. (10) 11s Scotty Bough, Nevada, Mo., Phoenix/Yeoman, $102.

15. (13) 3j Lewis Jackson, Wellsville, Kan., Hoffman/Driskell, $102.

16. (11) 42 Sam Florence, Kansas City, Mo., Venom/, $102.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (11) 3b Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

3. (1) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (3) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (5) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

6. (8) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla., MBCustoms/Durham, $102.

7. (7) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, $102.

8. (9) 74 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., Schweizer/Yeoman, $102.

9. (10) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., Rage/KSE, $102.

10. (14) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo., Hughes/Wyman, $102.

11. (6) 97k Brian Johnson, Independence, Mo., $102.

12. (12) 1892 Justin Boney, Drexel, Mo., Hughes/Boney, $102.

13. (15) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $102.

14. (13) 4 Dan Powers (R), Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, $102.

15. (4) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

16. (16) 24w Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark., Shaw/Best, $102.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (4) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (1) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (7) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

4. (2) 88d Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

5. (8) 34 Mickey Lassiter (R), Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, $102.

6. (11) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo., GRT/McVey, $102.

7. (6) 9 Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo., Victory/RoushYates, $102.

8. (10) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark., Hughes/Mullins, $102.

9. (3) 4a Josh Lanterman (R), Derby, Kan., BillsBuilt/Hillsboro, $102.

10. (9) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $102.

11. (5) 7 Sean Gaddis (R), Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, $102.

12. (14) 12v Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia, Mo., GRT/JRM, $102.

13. (15) 11n Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., Hughes/Kelly, $102.

14. (12) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., GRT/ChevPerf, $102.

15. (16) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Hunter, $102.

16. (13) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Best, $102.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #4 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (4) 17 Mike Striegel (R), Wheatland, Mo.

2. (3) 173 Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

3. (1) 85d Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo.

4. (8) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

5. (6) 10 Marc Hurd, Wichita, Kan., GRT/Briley, $102.

6. (10) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo., GRT/Schultz, $102.

7. (15) 24m Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Best, $102.

8. (14) 7D7 Kyle Covert, Topeka, Kan., GRT/Meinholdt, $102.

9. (11) 15m Nathan Melanson, Gravette, Ark., Shaw/Yeoman, $102.

10. (7) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., BillsBuilt/Stewart, $102.

11. (2) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sput’s, $102.

12. (5) 175 Jason Park, Kansas City, Kan., Brucebuilt/Sput’s, $102.

13. (9) 171 Edward Leecy, Derby, Kan., Twom/Twom, $102.

14. (13) D25 David Tanner (R), Wichita Falls, Texas, MBCustoms/Geddes, $102.

15. (16) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb., Jet/Speedway, $102.

16. (12) 747 Corey Burch, Junction City, Kan., GRT/ChevPerf, $102.

GRANT JUNGHANS MEMORIAL “A” MAIN (42 laps):

1. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 42, $10,002.

2. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 42, $6002.

3. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 42, $4502.

4. (10) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 42, $3602.

5. (2) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, 42, $3202.

6. (13) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, 42, $2702.

7. (14) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 42, $2402.

8. (18) 3b Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan., GRT/Siebert, 42, $2202.

9. (15) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 42, $2002.

10. (30) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 42, $1802.

11. (26) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 42, $1702.

12. (19) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 42, $1602.

13. (5) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 42, $1502.

14. (3) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 42, $1402.

15. (12) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 42, $1352.

16. (22) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 42, $1302.

17. (25) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, 42, $1292.

18. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 41, $1282.

19. (27) 88d Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo., Hughes/ProPower, 41, $1272.

20. (23) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 41, $1262.

21. (16) 17 Mike Striegel (R), Wheatland, Mo., GRT/ChevPerf, 41, $1252.

22. (21) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 41, $1242.

23. (29) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, 41, $1232.

24. (20) 173 Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo., Rage/Kuntz, 41, $1222.

25. (17) 1k Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan., Skyrocket/Millert, 34, $1212.

26. (28) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan., GRT/Driskell, 24, $1202.

27. (6) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., LG2/Sput’s, 18, $1202.

28. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ASI, 10, $1202.

29. (24) 85d Mark Dotson, Cameron, Mo., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 10, $1202.

30. (11) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, 4, $1202.

(R) = Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Dillard 1-10, Hughes 11-18, Sanders 19-42.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 24, Dillard 10, Hughes 8.

Margin of Victory: 2.201 seconds.

Time of Race: 19 minutes, 4.789 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: DeVilbiss, Gustin.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Whitwell (started 26th, finished 11th).

Entries: 76.

Next Race: Saturday, Aug. 19, Salina Highbanks Speedway, Pryor Creek, Okla.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Bidinger.

American Racer – K. Gaddis.

Beyea Custom Headers – Schott.

BigDeal Car Care – Sanders.

BSB Manufacturing – Striegel.

Casey’s General Stores – Dutenhoffer.

Chix Gear Racewear – VanderBeek.

Day Motor Sports – Mark Dotson, Thornton.

Deatherage Opticians – Ramirez.

Dickson Racing Shocks – T. Phillips.

E3 Spark Plugs – Hughes.

Edelbrock – Krohn.

Fast Shafts – S. Scott.

Forty9Designs.com – O’Neil, Matt Dotson.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – Siebert.

GRT Race Cars – Moody.

Hooker Custom Harness – Krohn.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Duvall.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Crapser.

Keyser Manufacturing – Gustin.

KSE Racing Products – Whitwell.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Timm.

QA1 – Dillard.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Saurer.

Sweet Manufacturing – Town.

Swift Springs – Sanders.

Sybesma Graphics – Dillard.

Tire Demon – Whitwell.

VP Racing Fuels – Sanders.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Bidinger.

Wilwood Engineering – J. Scott.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Casey’s General Stores, Chix Gear Racewear, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment, Malvern Bank, MSD, Pace Performance, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt.com, RacingJunk.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, SToK Cold-Brew Coffee, Summit Racing Equipment, The Joie of Seating, VP Racing Fuels.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, ElbowsUp.com, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Oreo, Production Jars, Rancho Milagro Racing, RHRSwag.com, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, BigDeal Car Care, BSB Manufacturing, Day Motor Sports, Dickson Racing Shocks, E3 Spark Plugs, Edelbrock, FK Rod Ends, Forty9 Designs, Fuel Safe, Genesis Racing Shocks, GRT Race Cars, Holley Performance Products, Hooker Custom Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1 Precision Products, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.

##

Contact Info:

Jeff Nun