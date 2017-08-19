Tim McCreadie Tops Topless 100 Preliminaries

LOCUST GROVE, AR (August 18, 2017) – Tim McCreadie and Don O’Neal will start from the front row for Saturday night’s 25th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Crop Production Services. McCreadie was the overall Miller Welders Fast Qualifier for the night and dominated his heat race to earn the pole position for the 100-lap crown jewel event, paying $40,000-to-win.

In heat one, Earl Pearson Jr. chased McCreadie across the line in the first 15-lap heat. Shannon Babb; a two-time Topless 100 victor; finished third.

In heat race number two, Richards drove to the front after race-leader Hudson O’Neal went high in turn two, relinquishing the lead to Richards. Hudson O’Neal; the leading rookie driver on the series; finished in second with Gregg Satterlee taking the third spot.

The third heat saw Scott Bloomquist outduel Don O’Neal for the win, but after the race Bloomquist weighed in 45 pounds light and was moved to the end of the finishing order. O’Neal will now start alongside McCreadie on the front row. Robert Baker was moved to second place at the finish with Garrett Alberson taking third.

The fourth and final heat race of the night saw two-time Topless 100 winner Jimmy Owens taking the win. Darrell Lanigan finished in second to earn his first Topless 100 start since 2004. Wendell Wallace finished third, but also weighed-in light at the scales. Former event winner Jared Landers became the third-place finisher.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, August 18th, 2017

COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Crop Production Services

Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 13.393 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 13.605 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shannon Babb, Dennis Erb, Jr., David Breazeale, Austin Rettig, Gavin Landers, Zach McMillan, Shannon Scott, Mike Marlar, David Payne-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Hudson O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee, Bobby Pierce, Steve Francis, Jack Sullivan, Chandler Petty, Robby Moore, Brandon Wilson, Dean Carpenter

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Robert Baker, Garrett Alberson, Billy Moyer, Jon Mitchell, Timothy Culp, BJ Robinson, Kyle Beard, Scott Crigler, Scott Bloomquist (Light @ Scales)

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Jared Landers, Billy Moyer, Jr., Robbie Stuart, Hunter Rasdon, Travis Ashley, Tanner Kellick, Boom Briggs, Wendell Wallace (Light @ Scales)

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Line Up (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER David Breazeale 54 15 Steve Francis Austin Rettig 94 18X Jack Sullivan Gavin Landers 77 R5 Chandler Petty Zach McMillan 14z 66 Robby Moore Shannon Scott 4F 00 Brandon Wilson Mike Marlar 157 51 Dean Carpenter David Payne 7P

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Line Up (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):

DRIVER INSIDE OUTSIDE DRIVER Jon Mitchell 5m 6R Robbie Stuart Timothy Culp C8 R5X Hunter Rasdon BJ Robinson 1B 997 Travis Ashley Kyle Beard 86 3K Tanner Kellick Scott Crigler 12 99B Boom Briggs Scott Bloomquist 0 88 Wendell Wallace

Feature Line Up (100 Laps):