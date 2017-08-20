Bloomquist Becomes First Five-Time Winner of Topless 100

BATESVILLE, AR (August 20, 2017) – Scott Bloomquist became the first five-time winner of the COMP Cams Topless 100- Presented by Crop Production Services on Sunday afternoon at Batesville Motor Speedway.

Bloomquist inherited the lead on lap-66 when race leader, Austin Rettig had to pit for a flat tire. Bloomquist then led the remaining laps to score the $40,000 victory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and COMP Cams Super Dirt Series-sanctioned event.

Tim McCreadie led the first 63 laps of the race until Rettig rolled around him to take the lead. Rettig led two laps until a caution came out. Under the caution, Rettig’s right-rear tire went flat, relinquishing the lead to Bloomquist.

Bloomquist entered the weekend tied with Billy Moyer – each having four career wins in the crown-jewel event’s history. He led the remaining 34 laps unchallenged to get the victory. “The car was awesome. Once we moved outside, I got by a bunch of cars. I had to take it easy on the tires. We were looking for somewhere around lap-40 to pit and it worked out for us,” said Bloomquist, who started the race in the 23rd position.

“I just kept watching those lead cars. They were starting to have trouble around lap-60. I knew we had enough for them at the end. I just had to keep the car straight and smooth. The Andy Durham Racing Engine ran great. I can’t thank everyone enough, especially all my help, the sponsors, and all the fans. I followed the 94 car [Rettig] through there, but he was burning the tires up. I would sweep wide on the straight-aways and go low in the corners. That was the fastest groove. I wasn’t worried about being passed at the end. I was just worried about tire wear to finish the race. I didn’t push it nearly as much as I could have there at the end.”

Bloomquist’s, Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis is sponsored by Crop Production Services, Reece Monument Company, Mark Martin Automotive, Sweet Manufacturing, Horton Coal, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, Crossfit by Overton, and Penske Shocks.

Satterlee took the second spot after having to survive a pit stop as well. “We had a really good car. To get a top five here, we are happy with that. We have been struggling lately, but made some good decisions on the car. We were tight after hot laps, and we wanted the car to drive as freely as possible, to save the tires. I could make the middle of the race track work, and we got all the way to second, but Scott was good. I thought I could roll him on the outside. There was a fine line out there. Congrats to him [Bloomquist] on the win. The Rocket Chassis was really good today and the Andy Durham Racing Engine ran flawless.”

Erb surged into the top three when several of the frontrunners began having tire issues. “We had a good car today. A lot of guys had troubles today. We had planned to pit there sometime early if there was a caution the way the track looked. We needed to have some fresh tires to get to the second half of the race. I want to thank Black Diamond Chassis, Ideal Ready Mix, M&S Concrete, McBride Mack, and Vomac Truck Sales. I want to give a shout out to my main sponsor, Johnny McBride, today is his birthday.”

Completing the top ten were Darrell Lanigan, Austin Rettig, Josh Richards, Steve Francis, and Jared Landers.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, August 20th, 2017

COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Crop Production Services

Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 13.393 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 13.605 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Earl Pearson, Jr., Shannon Babb, Dennis Erb, Jr., David Breazeale, Austin Rettig, Gavin Landers, Zach McMillan, Shannon Scott, Mike Marlar, David Payne-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Hudson O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee, Bobby Pierce, Steve Francis, Jack Sullivan, Chandler Petty, Robby Moore, Brandon Wilson, Dean Carpenter

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Robert Baker, Garrett Alberson, Billy Moyer, Jon Mitchell, Timothy Culp, BJ Robinson, Kyle Beard, Scott Crigler, Scott Bloomquist* (Light @ Scales)

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (15 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Jared Landers, Billy Moyer, Jr., Robbie Stuart, Hunter Rasdon, Travis Ashley, Tanner Kellick, Boom Briggs, Wendell Wallace* (Light @ Scales)

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Steve Francis, David Breazeale, Austin Rettig, Zach McMillan, Robby Moore, Chandler Petty, Brandon Wilson, Gavin Landers, David Payne, Jack Sullivan, Shannon Scott-DNS, Mike Marlar-DNS, Dean Carpenter-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Timothy Culp, Tanner Kellick, Robbie Stuart, Hunter Rasdon, Scott Bloomquist, Kyle Beard, BJ Robinson, Boom Briggs, Travis Ashley, Wendell Wallace, Jon Mitchell* (Light @ Scales), Scott Crigler-DNS

Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 23 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $41,000 2 11 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $20,800 3 13 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $10,700 4 19 54 David Breazeale Starkville, MS $6,000 5 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $5,900 6 8 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $5,200 7 21 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $4,000 8 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,300 9 17 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $3,700 10 12 777 Jared Landers Batesville, AR $2,800 11 2 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,400 12 25 18X Jack Sullivan Greenbrier, AR $2,500 13 6 71m Robert Baker Alexander, AR $2,450 14 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $3,200 15 20 3K Tanner Kellick Mer Rouge, LA $2,350 16 26 77 Gavin Landers Batesville, AR $2,300 17 9 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $2,250 18 16 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $2,200 19 24 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $2,875 20 15 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,150 21 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,900 22 7 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $2,775 23 18 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $2,050 24 14 21 Billy Moyer Batesville, AR $2,000 25 22 6R Robbie Stuart DeRidder, LA $2,000 26 10 F5 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM $2,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 41

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 63); Austin Rettig (Laps 64 – 65); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 66 – 100)

Cautions: Tanner Kellick (Lap 24); Bobby Pierce (Lap 42); Shannon Babb (Lap 43); Don O’Neal (Laps 48); Billy Moyer (Lap 65); Steve Francis (Lap 78); Robbie Stuart (Lap 80); Darrell Lanigan (Lap 88); Bobby Pierce (Lap 89); Robert Baker, Jack Sullivan, Steve Francis, Billy Moyer Jr., Tanner Kellick, Jared Landers, Timothy Culp, Hudson O’Neal, Dean Carpenter, Darrell Lanigan, Don O’Neal, Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie (Lap 90); Jimmy Owens (Lap 93); Shannon Babb (Lap 98)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Scott Bloomquist, Boom Briggs

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Started: 23rd; Finished: 1st; Advanced 22 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Tim McCreadie

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Darrell Lanigan

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #100 – 13.7202 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (63 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tim McCreadie

Time of Race: 77 minutes 39 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6615 $183,800 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6505 $245,025 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 6470 $217,425 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 5940 $113,080 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 5880 $122,025 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 5845 $115,800 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 5810 $99,400 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 5580 $88,975 9 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 5340 $104,125 10 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 5315 $76,475 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 5175 $66,175 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 4785 $53,925

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*