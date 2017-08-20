Central Missouri Speedway Victories go to Jim Moody, Marc Carter, Dillon Raffurty, Jacob Ebert, and Byron Glotzbach!

CMS Public Relations

August 19, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) Summer returned in full force Saturday evening as Central Missouri Speedway welcomed drivers, crew, and fans to the track for Comfort Inn and Kid’s Night at the races on a hot August evening. A total of 82 teams signed in to compete in the USRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Midwest Mod-Lites, USRA B-Mods, and Pure Stock divisions during a program of 18 events.

When preliminary heat races began for the night, it was the Pure Stock drivers who took to the track first with three heat races for the 17 cars on hand. Darrin Christy triumphed over Byron Glotzbach and Gale Harper in heat one. Heat two had Zach Johnson posting his first heat win of the year over David Doelz and Scott Martin. The final heat went to Tyler Schoen over Joey Harper and Rodger Detherage.

Eighteen USRA B-Mods competed in three heat races to setup their main event later in the night. Consistent driver Michael Bixby took the honors in heat one ahead of Cody Frazon and Jacob Callahan. For heat two, Doug Wetzel grabbed the checkers over Jake Richards and Bill Small. The final B-Mod heat of the night went to defending champion Jacob Ebert over Jeremy Lile and Chris Brockway.

Midwest Mod-Lites, were 14-cars strong and began their night of racing with two preliminary heat races. Point’s leader Dillon Raffurty rocketed from sixth on the grid to claim the opening heat race over David Raffurty from seventh and Ed Griggs. Heat two went to Michael Raffurty with his fifth heat win of the year ahead of Donnie Dannar and Cody Miller.

Street Stock drivers continued to prepare for their $5,000-to-win race this October and were present with 16 cars on hand and two heat races to set the main event field. Brett Wood came from seventh on the grid to win the opening heat over Brian Ziegler and Kiel Morton. Michael Mullins held off a pack of heavy foots for the win in heat two ahead of Clayton Campbell and Marc Carter.

USRA Modifieds competed in three preliminary heat races with 17 cars signed in for the night. Jim Moody won the first heat from pole position over last week’s feature winner Dean Wille and Nathan Vaughn. Terry Schultz drove to the win ahead of Tim Karrick and Dalton Kirk for heat two. While Kerry Davis won heat three over Brian Johnson and Steve Twenter.

Kid’s night race winners included Lilly Words, Braylin Dukes, Riley Esser, Tasia Eads, and Lynn Brower, Truman Mankin, Cash Fitzpatrick, Treylin Hudsen, Tony Jones, and Mason Powell. Racing resumed after the Kid’s Night championship foot races and bike giveaways for the kids. Race runner-up finishers included Carly Dittmer, Destiny Eraiser, Ariann Goynes, Candance Kalvert, May Barker, Byron Schoen, Luke Slan-Dowell, Hunter Detherage, Noah Harper, Treyvon Hudsen and Tanner Crawford.

Pure Stocks then reported to the track for their 12-lap main event. The race took a couple tries to start with Zach Johnson and Darrin Christy showing the way. Christy shot out to an early race lead over Johnson and Glotzbach but caution flew early for a three-car incident in turn one.

Racing resumed at lap two with Christy leading Glotzbach Johnson, Tyler Schoen, David Doelz, and Tim Billings inside the top six. Glotzbach challenged up front by lap four and made the pass on Christy to take the lead in turns one and two on lap five. Meanwhile Billings began making his way forward and was third by lap six. With Glotzbach pulling away, Christy had his hands full with Billings and Schoen while Rodger Detherage advanced to the top five. As the white flag waved for Glotzbach, Dakkota Brisbin spun off turn two to draw a late-race caution. With the field set for a two-lap showdown Glotzbach showed the way and never relinquished the lead to claim his fourth win of the season and third in a row! Billings grabbed second with Detherage third, Schoen fourth, Doelz fifth and Gale Harper sixth. Christy experienced engine problems on the final lap and fell from contention after a strong early race run.

USRA B-Mods returned next for their 20-lap event. With a smooth and tacky track, Jacob Ebert started on row one alongside Doug Wetzel. Ebert led Wetzel during the opening stages but unfortunately Wetzel’s setup for the main event was too tight and he quickly faded from contention while Cody Frazon, Michael Bixby, Jake Richards and Jeremy Lile fought for positions inside the top five behind Ebert.

By lap five, leaders were already into lapped traffic as a furious battle for second ensued with Frazon and Richards. The yellow flag waved on lap nine for a single-car spin as Evert led Richards, Frazon, a fast-climbing Steve Clancy and Chris Brockway. A couple more yellow flags flew in the race’s second half but Ebert held off all challengers each restart.

When the leaders came off turn four for the final time it was Ebert who prevailed for his third win of the season and 39th career win at CMS. Richards made his way to second at the finish after starting sixth. Steve Clancy came from eleventh to finish third with Frazon fourth, Chris Brockway fifth and Jeremy Lile rounding out the top six.

Midwest Mod-Lites then took to the field for their 15-lap main event with Dillon Raffurty on pole position with David Raffurty to his outside. Dillon quickly asserted himself in the front of the field with Mike Raffurty doing his best to keep pace on the furious pace being set. Lap-after-lap Dillon kept all challengers behind him as Mike Raffurty ran second with Ed Griggs and Dannar battling for the entire distance for third and fourth while Cody Miller ran fifth.

In one of the quickest races in CMS history, clocking in at around the five-minute mark, Dillon Raffurty took the checkers once again to pad his point lead and claim his sixth feature win on the year. Mike Raffurty did all he could to pull close to the leader but he settled for second. Ed Griggs raced hard for a third-place finish while Don Dannar was fourth, Cody Miller fifth and Jeff Raffurty sixth.

Street Stocks made their way to the track for their 15-lap feature event with Brett Wood and Clayton Campbell on row one. These two drivers have raced hard over the last three seasons and both have championships and multiple wins to show for their hard work. In the initial laps, Wood led Campbell and a strong-running Michael Mullins inside the top three.

A pair of back-to-back cautions flew over the field early, one of them involving Brian Ziegler, who was racing three-wide for position inside the top five but came out on the worst end of some contact as drivers raced hard near the front. Ziegler restarted the race after the incident and later rebounded for a solid finish.

Just passed the lap ten point of the race a third caution flew for a two-car get together in turn four as Wood continued leading Campbell, Carter, Mullins, and Kiel Morton. For the final laps of the race the racing was intense between Carter, Campbell and Wood as Carter made his way to second around Campbell and then set his sights on Wood for the victory. The two drivers raced side-by-side the final three circuits each driver pulling forward in certain parts of the track. Wood was strong off corner two while Carter was strongest coming off turn four. Coming to the checkered flag Carter used a low-side run to grab the win, just edging out Wood for the victory, his 43rd career CMS victory. Wood finished ahead of Campbell, Mullins, Jay Prevete, and Morton.

USRA Modifieds closed out the night with a 20-lap event with some close-quarters action at the front of the field from the drop of the green flag as Kerry Davis and Jim Moody showed the way. Coming off turn four for lap one, Moody, Schultz, and Davis made some contact going for the lead but everyone came out unscathed at that point and the race stayed green with Moody in the lead. Terry Schultz tried to hang with Moody and did so during the race’s early stages with Davis settling into third. Meanwhile Tim Karrick and last week’s winner Dean Wille held steady in fourth and fifth.

A caution flew over the field for the 17k car of Kyle Westerhold who spun coming off turn four at lap number nine. When racing resumed, Moody led Schultz, Davis, Karrick, Wille, Dalton Kirk, Brian Johnson, Nathan Vaughn, Jimmy Dowell, and Danny Scrogham. When racing resumed, another caution waved for Vaughn as he caught the worst end of an accordion-like mash-up in turn four.

With ten laps in the books for the halfway distance the green flew once again with Moody again showing the way. Vaughn returned to the race as did Brian Johnson who gave up a top-ten run as he came to the aid of his crew who got him back on the track in time for racing. Kerry Davis moved the high side on the restart to challenge up front as Wille also tried to make up some ground. As the laps completed, Moody had a quarter of a straightaway lead over the field until Westerhold found himself involved in a second caution in turns three and four along with Kaleb Bray.

Just six laps remained when the race went back to green flag action as Schultz tried to move to the high side to reel in Moody, Davis was right there as the pair battled for second with Davis overtaking Schultz with four laps remaining. Jimmy Dowell spun late in the race off turn two to draw a caution over the field with Moody then leading Davis, Schultz, Karrick, Wille, and Kirk inside the top six with three laps remaining.

For the final push, Moody mashed the gas off turn four as Davis and Schultz resumed their fierce battle for second, just as the race appeared to be near completion, Dowell drew a second caution as he went too high in turn three. Dalton Kirk gained a spot in the closing laps and was fifth on the restart. Moody again brought the field to the firing line. Schultz tried the high side for the final few laps and re-took second from Davis but came up just short at the finish as Moody prevailed for his fourth win of the season. Schultz was second with David third. Karrick posted a strong fourth-place run ahead of Kirk and Wille inside the top six.

Next Saturday, August 26th marks the last regular weekly race program before the track rolls into its annual two-night Labor Day weekend events the following Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, August 26th, admission prices are: Adults $12, Active-Duty Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Senior Citizens 80 and older may receive free pit admission. Pit passes for anyone entering the pits up to age 79 are $30. Pit gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5. Driver pill draw closes at 6:15; late drivers will not be awarded passing points. Call the track report line on race day at 660-747-2166 if something prevents you from arriving on time. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7, and racing begins at 7:30.

All the Labor Day weekend events and race information is now posted on the CMS website be sure to visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net and click on the tab from the main page titled Labor Day Weekend at CMS. If you are on a mobile device, give time for the main menu to scroll through and click on the Labor Day tab.

October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

