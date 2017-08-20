Cutshaw captures featured USRA Modified win on Fan Appreciation Night at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Missouri (August 19, 2017) – Jeff Cutshaw served noticed Saturday night that his pursuit of a fourth straight Pitts Homes USRA Modified track championship is very much alive.

Leading wire-to-wire in a caution-free 25-lap feature, Cutshaw captured the $750 spotlight event on Fan Appreciation Night at Lucas Oil Speedway. He also earned a $350 gift card from TA/Petro Stopping Centers, which presented the program along with Ozarks CW and Ozarks Sports Zone.

Other feature winners in the next-to-last Big Adventure RV Racing Series points program of the regular season season were: Cole Henson (Big O Tires Street Stocks), Aaron Marrant (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models) and Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods).

Cutshaw, of Bolivar, Mo., began the night 16 points behind Jason Pursley in the points chase. The reigning champ was dominant from from his front-row starting spot following a heat-race win.

“The track was pretty good tonight,” Cutshaw said. “It was fast. You could drive it in there as hard as you wanted to.”

Cutshaw apologized for some post-race contact between he and Pursley on the cool-down lap. The two continued to race for a lap after the checkered flag. Pursley wound up disqualified from his eighth-place finish after starting the feature 14th.

“I ran out of (visor) tear offs as we got into lapped cars,” Cutshaw said. “I couldn’t see if we had took the checkered flag or not. I apologize for getting into Jason there.”

Chase Jones of El Dorado Springs, Mo., finished about five car lengths behind Cutshaw. Jason Payton of Fort Smith, Ark., was third with Donnie Fellers of Wheatland, Mo., fourth and Lucas Schott of Chatfield, Minn., fifth.

Henson takes Street Stock win: Cole Henson of Russellville, Mo., took control after a quartet of drivers had traded the lead over the first portion to collect the Big O Tires Street Stock feature.

Third-starting Dewayne Applegate of Dunnegan, Mo., led the first eight laps of the 20-lap main event. Darrin Crisler took over the lead with a backstretch pass on lap 8, but on the next circuit Crisler slowed with a flat right-rear tire to relinquish the lead back to Applegate.

It was then James Flood’s turn to go in front as he made the pass of Applegate on the restart. He led until lap 13 when Henson passed him coming out of turn four to become the fourth leader of the race.

Henson pulled away for the win, surviving two starts following caution flags over the final seven laps. Flood, who started 10th, wound up in second with 11th-starting Heath Teel finishing third.

“This was a heck of a track. It was hammer down racing,” said Henson, who drove from a third-row starting position. “This is the best race I’ve ever been in, I’ll tell you. It’s a dream come true to win at Lucas Oil Speedway.”

Marrant romps in ULMA feature: Aaron Marrant posted one of the most-dominant feature wins of the season, finishing a half-lap clear of runner-up Cody Holtkamp for Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model honors.

Marrant’s winning margin was just over eight seconds. He ran sub 16-second laps most of the way in the caution-free 20-lapper.

“The track was crazy fast; I’m wore out,” Marrant said. “I can’t thank (my crew) guys enough. We had some new car blues when we first got this thing. We have a pretty good set-up now, I think.”

Marrant, the defending track champion, lapped all the way up to seventh place in the 24-car field. He said getting the jump on fellow front-row starter Johnny Fennewald was key.

“I almost knew lining up, whichever one of us got out front was going to be hard to beat,” said Marrant, who kept his hopes to repeating as track champ alive. He began the night in third, 43 behind Aaron Poe and 36 behind Fennewald.

Holtkamp used a last-lap pass to finish second ahead of Fennewald. Poe finished 13th, setting the stage for a three-way battle for the title next week.

Jackson captures fourth B-Mod win: Kris Jackson led all the way to grab his fourth Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature victory of the season.

“I don’t know if the lap times were right, but I caught a couple of them (on the scoreboard) under caution,” Jackson said. “It looks like we were pretty good tonight.

“The car drove great. This was a horsepower track and I wouldn’t have had those lap times without that Ruble Racing Engine.”

Making the the night even better for the Jackson family – wife Krystle celebrated her birthday and she won the track’s 50/50 raffle.

Jackson started on the pole and beat outside front-row starter David Hendrix to the lead as the green flag flew. Hendrix finished a close second and division points leader Andy Bryant rallied from 15th to finish third.

Season Championships next: Champions in all four divisions will be crowned next Saturday in the Big RV Weekly Racing Series on Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick Season Championship Night Presented by KYOO-Your Country 99 & KPOW-Power 97.7.

It also will be Public Safety Appreciation Night as all police, fire and rescue personnel are admitted FREE to the Speedway with ID.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:35.

For ticket information for that and all Lucas Oil Speedway events, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

For complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket info and schedules, visit www.LucasOilSpeedway.com.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (August 19, 2017)

BIG O TIRES STREET STOCKS

Feature – 1, Cole Henson, Russellville, Mo. 2, James Flood, Crane, Mo. 3, Heath Teel, Walnut Ridge, Ark. 4, Kenny Carroll, Camdenton, Mo. 5, Dalton Imhoff, Jamestown, Mo. 6, Chris Tonoli, Hermitage, Mo. 7, Toby Ott, Wheatland, Mo. 8, Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo. 9, Josh Halbrook, Springfield, Mo. 10, Dewayne Applegate Jr., Dunnegan, Mo. 11, Bradley Gideon, Ozark, Mo. 12, Tony Anglin, Walnut Ridge, Ark. 13, Brian Schutt, Lebanon, Mo. 14, Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts, Mo. Scott Chism, Bolivar, DNS; Sundance Keeper, South Greenfield, Mo., DNS; Darrin Crisler, Clever, Mo., DQ; Bobby Barnett, Republic, Mo., DQ.

Heat 1 – 1, Dewayne Applegate. 2, Scott Chism. 3, Tony Anglin. 4, Darrin Crisler. 5, Chris Tonoli. 6, Heath Teel. 7, Brian Schutt. 8, Ted Welshmeyer. 9, Sundance Keeper.

Heat 2 – 1, Bobby Barnett. 2, Brad Gideon. 3, Cole Henson. 4, Kenny Carroll. 5, James Flood. 6, Josh Halbrook. 7, Mark Simon. 8, Dalton Imhoff. 9, Toby Ott.

PITTS HOMES USRA MODIFIEDS

Feature – 1, Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo. 2, Chase Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 3, Jason Payton, Fort Smith, Ark. 4, Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo. 5, Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn. 6, Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo. 7, Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo. 8, Tracy Wolf, Buffalo, Mo. 9, Evan Hubert, Pittsburg, Mo. 10, Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo. 11, Austin Howes, Memphis, Mo. 12, Burl Woods, Republic, Mo. 13, Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla. Jason Pursley, Hermitage, DQ.

Heat 1 – 1, Jason Payton. 2, Burl Woods. 3, Mickey Lassiter. 4, Chase Domer. 5, Eric Turner. 6, Lucas Schott. 7, Evan Hubert.

Heat 2 – 1, Jeff Cutshaw. 2, Donnie Fellers. 3, Chase Jones. 4, Tracy Wolf. 5, Austin Howes. 6, Jardin Fuller. 7, Jason Pursley.

WARSAW AUTO MARINE & RV ULMA LATE MODELS

Feature – 1, Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo. 2, Cody Holtkamp, Holts Summit, Mo. 3, Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo. 4, Lane Ehlert, Republic, Mo. 5, Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo. 6, Todd Shute, Des Moines, Iowa. 7, Walt Imhoff, Jamestown, Mo. 8, Dustin Walker, Bolivar, Mo. 9, Chris Cox, Jefferson City, Mo. 10, Shane Essary, Aurora, Mo. 11, Tommy Cordray, Browning, Mo. 12, Larry Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 13, Aaron Poe, Warrensburg, Mo. 14, Ashlee Lancaster, Sturgeon, Mo. 15, Jimmy Jobe, Odessa, Mo. 16, Bob Cummings, Sedalia, Mo. 17, Daniel Jessen, Joplin, Mo. 18, Jason Sivils, Bolivar, Mo. 19, Wesley Briggs, Olathe, Kan. 20, Jon Binning, Warrensburg, Mo. Joe Walkenhorst, Flemington, Mo., DNS; Chad Richwine, Pleasant Hill, Mo., DNS; Gregg Truelove, Liberty, Mo., DNS; John Schneider, California, Mo., DNS.

Heat 1 – 1, Aaron Marrant. 2, Johnny Fennewald. 3, Jon Binning. 4, Ashlee Lancaster. 5, Joe Walkenhorst. 6, Tommy Cordray. 7, Bob Cummings. 8, Dustin Walker.

Heat 2 – 1, Larry Jones. 2, Cody Holtkamp. 3, Walt Imhoff. 4, Chad Richwin. 5, Gregg Truelove. 6, Wesley Briggs. 7, Daniel Jessen. 8, Jason Sivils.

Heat 3 – 1, Lane Ehlert. 2, Kaeden Cornell. 3, Todd Shute. 4, Chris Cox. 5, Shane Essary. 6, Aaron Poe. 7, Jimmy Jobe. 8, John Schneider.

OZARK GOLF CARS USRA B-MODS

Feature – 1, Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo. 2, David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo. 3, Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan. 4, Greg Woodcock, Neosho, Mo. 5, JC Morton, Springdale, Ark. 6, Rex Merritt, Billings, Mo. 7, Taylor Moore, Bois D’Arc, Mo. 8, Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo. 9, Wesley Long, Greenfield, Mo. 10, Lexy Vanzandt, Billings, Mo. 11, Kenny Shaw, Fort Scott, Kan. 12, Jacob Long, Greenfield, Mo. 13, Michael Bowers, Rogersville, Mo. 14, Ethan Lamons, Savonburg, Kan. 15, Evan McQuitty, Chilhowee, Mo. 16, Robert Heydenreich, Bolivar, Mo. 17, Quentin Taylor, Flemington, Mo. 18, Jake Hereford, Fort Scott, Kan. 19, Kaden Miller, Cabool, Mo. 20, Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo. 21, Milt David, Carrier, Okla. 22, Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo. 23, Cody Admire, Eldon, Mo. 24, Andy Chrisenberry, Chilhowee, Mo. Ricky Watkins, Brookline, Mo., DQ; Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo., DQ.

Heat 1 – 1, Kris Jackson. 2, Michael Bowlers. 3, Rex Merritt. 4, Milt David. 5, Ethan Lamons. 6, Quentin Taylor. 7, Cody Admire. 8, Andy Chrisenberry.

Heat 2 – 1, Derek Brown. 2, Shadren Turner. 3, Kaeden Cornell. 4, Taylor Moore. 5, JC Morton. 6, Andy Bryant. 7, Ricky Watkins. 8, Kenny Shaw. 9, Jake Hereford.

Heat 3 – 1, Greg Woodcock. 2, David Hendrix. 3, Bobby Williams. 4, Wesley Long. 5, Evan McQuitty. 6, Jaocb Long. 7, Lexy Vanzandt. 8, Robert Heydenreich.

Aaron Marrant scored a dominating, half-lap victory Saturday in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature.

