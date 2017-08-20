Hughes hauls in hometown USMTS Hunt win at Salina Highbanks Speedway

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. (Aug. 19)–Jason Hughes survived a royal rumble Saturday night at the Salina Highbanks Speedway and scored his first win of this year’s USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental in front of a partisan hometown crowd.

Cade Dillard led the field to the green flag and expanded his advantage to six car-lengths by lap four. Meanwhile, Tyler Wolff got by Zack VanderBeek for third the next lap when the first caution waved over the race track.

A three-car battle ensured after restart with Wolff challenging Stormy Scott for second and both drivers looking for a way around the outside of Dillard. Wolff slid up in front of Scott as they completed lap eight when the yellow flag came out for the second time.

Fighting for the same real estate, Wolff and Scott banged wheels after the green flag returned

which allowed Terry Phillips to sneak underneath and take second place away.

Wolff got back around Phillips in the first corner, but coming to complete lap 10 he had to brake hard to avoid contact with Dillard, losing the handle on his Lobo Racing mount and spinning in turn four to bring out caution three.

Phillips assumed the second spot for the restart and kept Dillard close by for a couple of laps but ‘The Thriller’ began to pull away as the racing surface, which got 200 truckloads of new clay earlier this week, started to break up.

Wth 22 of the 35 laps complete, the race’s fifth caution flew when Mitch Keeter smacked the concrete wall at the top of turn four.

This time the restart worked to Phillips’ advantage as he dove underneath Dillard as they exited turn two and led the field across the stripe to complete lap 24. Hughes joined in to challenge Dillard for second, but his teammate, Ryan Gustin, slid over the turn three banking and the yellow waved for the sixth time.

Phillips and Hughes took off on the restart and pulled away to settle it between themselves. Far out front, the pair took the white flag with Hughes glued to Phillips’ rear bumper.

Riding the high line around the high banks, Phillips suddenly turned left in turn two as his left rear wheel left the car and went flying over the embankment. Hughes barely missed colliding with Phillips and assumed the lead for a green-white-checkered finish.

Terry Phillips was three-quarters of a lap from victory when this happened.

With Dillard, Travis Saurer and Scott chasing him to the green, Hughes made the most of his good fortune and, despite another quick caution on the restart, motored away to score his sixth USMTS victory here and third in a row here.

Dillard fended off Saurer for second, Scott was fourth and Cory Crapser finished fifth. Curt Myers, Scott Drake, Joe Duvall, Philip Houston and Jake Timm rounded out the top 10.

Hughes’ 152nd career USMTS win was worth $4,500 with the Rancho Milagro Bonus Bucks, and helped the 43-year-old from nearby Watts, Okla., narrow the gap between himself and Scott in points battle.

Gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps begin at 5 and the first heat race gets the green flag at 6 p.m. Adult tickets are $20 and kids ages 11 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35 each.

Coupons good for $2 off adult admission are available at Casey’s General Stores locations in Andover, Augusta, Clearwater, Derby, El Dorado, Haysville, Hesston, Mulvane, Newton, Rose Hill, Valley Center and Wichita.

Ricky Thornton Jr. and his Double Stuf Oreo machine will be at the 3520 N. Woodlawn Blvd. location in Wichita from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans can get a special $5 ‘Hot Ticket’ directly from Thornton during his appearance.

If you cannot be there in person, the racing action will be carried live via pay-per-view at www.racindirt.com.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental

5th Annual USMTS Salute To Our Veterans presented by Safe Insure Plus

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (1) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

3. (6) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (9) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (5) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

6. (8) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (2) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

8. (7) 7h Brett Hansen, Fort Gibson, Okla.

9. (4) 8 Jeremy Vaughn, Pocola, Okla.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (5) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (1) 91 Scott Drake, Joplin, Mo.

4. (8) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (9) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

6. (3) 12b Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

7. (6) 13 Jonathon Beyer, Inola, Okla.

8. (7) D25 David Tanner (R), Wichita Falls, Texas.

9. (4) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (4) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (1) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

3. (7) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

4. (5) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (3) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (9) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

7. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (6) 71 Tanner Houston, Odessa, Texas.

9. (2) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (3) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

4. (7) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

5. (8) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

6. (5) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

7. (4) 11n Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

8. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (4) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

2. (5) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

3. (2) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

4. (3) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (1) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

6. (6) 12b Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark., Shaw/Yeoman, $90.

7. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (9) 7h Brett Hansen, Fort Gibson, Okla.

9. (8) 13 Jonathon Beyer, Inola, Okla.

10. (11) 8 Jeremy Vaughn, Pocola, Okla., Hughes/BMS, $75.

11. (10) 71 Tanner Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustoms/PPE, $75.

12. (12) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, $90.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

2. (1) 91 Scott Drake, Joplin, Mo.

3. (4) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

4. (10) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

5. (3) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

6. (5) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (6) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla., GRT/Knowles, $90.

8. (7) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $90.

9. (8) 11n Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., Hughes/Kelly, $75.

10. (9) D25 David Tanner (R), Wichita Falls, Texas, MBCustoms/Geddes, $90.

11. (11) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Hunter, $90.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (35 laps):

1. (10) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 35, $3000.

2. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ASI, 35, $1700.

3. (13) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, 35, $1200.

4. (2) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 35, $1000.

5. (8) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, 35, $900.

6. (17) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., LG2/Sput’s, 35, $800.

7. (16) 91 Scott Drake, Joplin, Mo., MBCustoms/BMS, 35, $700.

8. (24) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 35, $650.

9. (5) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustoms/KPE, 35, $500.

10. (23) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 35, $550.

11. (19) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 35, $500.

12. (3) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 35, $450.

13. (7) 4w Tyler Wolff (R), Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 34, $425.

14. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 34, $400.

15. (6) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 26, $375.

16. (18) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 25, $350.

17. (11) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 23, $325.

18. (22) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo., GRT/Yeoman, 21, $250.

19. (14) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla., MBCustoms/Durham, 21, $300.

20. (20) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 18, $300.

21. (25) 13 Jonathon Beyer, Inola, Okla., Mack/Shinook, 18, $250.

22. (9) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, 16, $300.

23. (12) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 8, $400.

24. (21) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, 5, $400.

25. (15) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 4, $300.

DNS – 7h Brett Hansen, Fort Gibson, Okla., Hughes/BMS, 0, $200.

(R) = Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Dillard 1-22, Phillips 23-34, Hughes 35.

Total Laps Led: Dillard 22, Phillips 12, Hughes 1.

Margin of Victory: 1.069 seconds.

Time of Race: 32 minutes, 18.593 seconds (7 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Timm, Duvall.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Myers (started 17th, finished 6th).

Entries: 35.

Next Race: Sunday, Aug. 20, 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points: S. Scott 1163, Hughes 1153, Dillard 1048, VanderBeek 1029, Ramirez 1025, Saurer 1013, Whitwell 1010, Timm 977, Thornton 949, Crapser 903.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Whitwell 1958, Saurer 1904, Wolff 1790, Kates 1447, DeVilbiss 1366.

Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 440, Sput’s 367, ASI 343, Hatfield 258, Cornett 242.

Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 435, Hughes 433, VanderBuilt 382, GRT 335, LG2 303.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Duvall.

American Racer – Myers.

Beyea Custom Headers – Dillard.

BigDeal Car Care – Hughes.

BSB Manufacturing – Beyer.

Casey’s General Stores – Wheeler.

Chix Gear Racewear – P. Houston.

Day Motor Sports – Thornton, Kates.

Deatherage Opticians – VanderBeek.

Dickson Racing Shocks – J. Scott.

E3 Spark Plugs – Saurer.

Edelbrock – Wolff.

Fast Shafts – Phillips.

Forty9Designs.com – Wolff, Wheeler.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – Myers.

GRT Race Cars – Phillips.

Hooker Custom Harness – Phillips.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Keeter.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – O’Neil.

Keyser Manufacturing – Timm.

KSE Racing Products – Myers.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Gustin.

QA1 – Wheeler.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – VanderBeek.

Sweet Manufacturing – DeVilbiss.

Swift Springs – Hughes.

Sybesma Graphics – Dillard.

Tire Demon – Whitwell.

VP Racing Fuels – Hughes.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Saurer.

Wilwood Engineering – Drake.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

