Macon IL Speedway 8/19/17 Results

POWRi Midgets Thrill Fans In Photo Finish At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) A nice crowd enjoyed beautiful weather on a great weekend of racing, this past Saturday night at Macon Speedway. Strong fields of POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets and POWRi Speedway Motors National Micros By Beach House headlined the show. It was all presented by Chevrolet Hall Of Fame Museum.

In the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget 30 lap A-Main, Tucker Klassmeyer assumed the lead in the early stages, in front of the 23-car starting field with Justin Grant in tow. Grant, who won the Silver Crown race at Springfield earlier in the day, was hounding him to the inside lane over the first ten laps. Grant led lap eleven but then enter Tyler Courtney. As the top two battled, Courtney slid past them both and took over on lap twelve. Courtney led through lap 17, including lap 15, where he claimed the Phil Sargent Memorial ½ way award, but Logan Seavey was on the move on the topside. Seavey took the top spot on lap 18, after originally starting in the 16th position. Over the last ten laps, Seavey had a couple of close calls, once getting in a spin after a yellow and the other time jumping the cushion and rubbing the wall in turn four. The final restart came with five laps to go and it couldn’t have gotten much more exciting to the end. Seavey, Courtney, and Grant put on a display of moves in front of the excited fans. After a few sliders and crossovers, it was Seavey, leading to turn three on the final lap. Courtney got a great run on the top and made a move off of turn four but came up just inches short. Following the Sutter, California driver was Courtney, Grant, local favorite Terry Babb, and Andrew Felker.

Frank Flud controlled the early stages of the 20-lap POWRi Speedway Motors Micro by Beach House feature. Flud ran a low lane, in fact clipping the tires on a number of occasions on the infield, creating a display of wheelies. As the laps wore down, Flud was able to keep the Evan Weyant machine at bay, claiming the fast pace feature in win. Flud and Weyant were followed by Luke Verardi, Slater Helt, and Harley Hollan.

In the UMP Street Stock 15-lap feature event, Steve Ewing jumped out to the early lead, despite actually flipping in the heat earlier in the night. What was even more amazing was that he won his heat race after they rolled the car back over. That being said, Ewing was overtaken by Shawn Ziemer on lap two. The Boody, IL driver led until lap five when Jeremy Nichols made his move to takeover. Nichols, who is on the hottest of streaks in Street Stock racing, was actually driving the Rudy Zaragoza car, after running his normal J24 earlier in the night. Despite winning his heat, he changed rides for the feature. Nichols went on to claim yet another feature win. Ewing took second, while Brian Dasenbrock, Ziemer, and Garrett Lewis complete the top five.

The UMP Pro Late Model feature had Springfield, IL driver, Jake Little continue his domination in the class with yet another feature win. Little got out front from the get-go and never looked back. Cody Maguire finished a strong second, while Tommy Sheppard, Jr., Roben Huffman, and Jeff Ray completed the top five.

Rounding out Saturday night’s action was the UMP Hornet feature. A strong field of cars were on hand, with 17 taking the green. It was wild from the start, as driver diced their way through the field. Hornet hotshoes Jeremy Reed and Adam Webb were both on hand on this night with Reed starting from the eleventh spot, making his way through the field quickly.

Feature Rundowns (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets – 1. 4A-Logan Seavey [Sutter, CA] 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [Indianapolis, IN] 3. 39BC-Justin Grant [Avon, IN] 4. 37X-Terry Babb [Decatur, IL] 5. 37-Andrew Felker [Carl Junction, MO] 6. 27-Tucker Klassmeyer [Paola, KS] 7. 37W-Wesley Smith [Nixa, MO] 8. 6A-Aidan Roosevans [O’Fallon, IL] 9. 57D-Daniel Robinson [Wayne City, IL] 10. 3N-Jake Newman [New Berlin, IL]

POWRi Speedway Motors Micros By Beach House – 1. 81-Frank Flud [Pryor, OK] 2. 38X-Evan Weyant [Morris, IL] 3. 28-Luke Verardi [Taylorville, IL] 4. 22S-Slater Helt [Harrisonville, MO] 5. 14H-Harley Hollan [Tulsa, OK] 6. 3G-Garet Williamson [Mahomet, IL] 7. 14-Kurt Westerfield [Unknown] 8. 5R-Craig Ronk [Warsaw, IN] 9. 99-Alec Long [Mount Vernon, IL] 10. Holley Hollan [Tulsa, OK]

UMP Pro Late Models – 1. 38J-Jake Little, [Springfield, IL]; 2. 32M-Cody Maguire, [Carlinville, IL]; 3. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, [New Berlin, IL]; 4. 33H-Roben Huffman, [Midland City, IL]; 5. 84-Jeff Ray, [Springfield, IL]; 6. 14-Braden Johnson, [Taylorville, IL]; 7. 52R-Jeff Reed, Jr, [Blue Mound, IL]; 8. 67R-Rudy Zaragoza, [Jacksonville, IL]; 9. (DNF) 22T-Tegan Evans, [Clinton, IA]; 10. 38L-Ryan Little [Springfield, IL]

UMP Street Stocks – 1. J24-Jeremy Nichols, [Lovington, IL]; 2. 20-Steve Ewing, [Decatur, IL]; 3. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [Decatur, IL]; 4. 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [Boody, IL]; 5. 73-Garrett Lewis, [Decatur, IL]; 6. 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [Decatur, IL]; 7. (DNF) 58-Jerit Murphy, [Lodge, IL]; (DNS) 67-Rudy Zaragoza, [Jacksonville, IL ; (DNS) 3T-Kevin Lewis, [Decatur, IL] ; (DNS) 41-Fredie Thomas, [Macon, IL] ; (DNS) 10-Adam Rhoades [Unknown, IL]

UMP Hornets – 1. 33-Jeremy Reed, [Decatur, IL]; 2. 32B-Brady Reed, [Decatur, IL]; 3. E77-Erik Vanapeldoorn, [Clinton, IL]; 4. 4-Matt Reed, [Decatur, IL]; 5. 01-Fred Reed, [Decatur, IL]; 6. 42-Dalton Shafer, [Charleston, IL]; 7. M2-Matt Adkins, [Cumbargo, IL]; 8. D7-Carter Dart, [Springfield, IL]; 9. 63-Paul Peters, [Pana, IL]; 10. 14D-Dalton Mannin, [Longview, IL]