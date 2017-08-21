Curtain Falls on 2017 Racing Season at Double X Speedway

–For the second year in a row Double-X Speedway has had to go into “overtime” to complete the racing season at the California, MO dirt oval. Rain last weekend forced the postponement of the season finale until Sunday August 13. With a good field of stock cars on hand along with winged sprints and 600cc winged micro sprints, fans were treated to one more week of “Sunday Night Thunder” for 2017. Capping off the evening’s festivities was the presentation of the trophies and awards recognizing the drivers for their success and dedication to the track for the 2017 season.

Fifteen Street Stocks signed in for the evenings competition and two heat races were slated to set the line up for the feature event. Heat race one saw Brandon Hays and Marshall Berry leading the field to the green flag. Hays led lap one before Marshall Berry made a pass on the low side for the lead. On lap five Joe Miller took the lead from Berry passing on the low side in turn two and would lead the remainder to pickup the win. Brandon Hays was second, James Keeran third, Dale Berry fourth and John Clancy completed the top five. The second heat race was led to the start by Evan Hays and Mark Davis. Davis would take the lead on lap one and not look back as Hays and Derek Henson would battle for the number two spot. Davis claimed the win with Hays in second, Henson third, Zach Smith fourth and Brandon Dunham completing the top five. Joe Miller and Mark Davis would bring the field to the green flag in the feature event. All fifteen cars made the call for the fifteen lap main event. Mark Davis took the early lead with Joe Miller and the rest of the field giving chase. Davis would maintain the lead through some caution flags for debris on the track, meanwhile, Evan Hays would race his way past Joe Miller for the second position. A lap ten red flag for a multi car incident in turn four would slow the pace and bunch the field behind the leader. On the restart Davis continued his leading ways of the eight cars remaining after the incident. A lap 13 caution for debris set up a green, white, checker dash to the finish. After Evan Hays retired to the pit area with mechanical issues, Davis led Joe Miller and Dale Berry on the restart. Davis car was not turning through turns one and two as it had on previous laps allowing Miller to pull alongside on the final lap down the back straightaway. Coming out of turn four where Davis changed his racing line to a higher groove, Miller pulled alongside coming out of turn four as the leaders banged doors on the front straight and Miller was able to eke out the victory by half a car length. Davis finished second, Dale Berry came home third, Derek Henson was a solid fourth and Marshall Berry completed the top five.

In the Hobby Stock division, eleven cars checked in to compete for the winner’s spoils. Heat race had polesitter Nathan Tully taking the early lead before point leader Chuck Coffey would take the point on lap three and maintain the advantage until the checkered flag waved. Nathan Tully was second, Alvin Cooney third, Jeremiah Wallingford fourth and Isaiah Penton completed the top five. Heat race number two saw Mike Schrader take the lead out of turn two with Cole Canada giving chase and that is the way they would finish. Drew Tully was third in the running order, Aaron Brookshier and Chris Brockert completed the field. Feature event time would see Chuck Coffey and Mike Schrader on the front row. Schrader would take the lead at the green flag with Coffey and Cole Canada giving chase. A lap 10 caution saw the leaders impact the wall at the head of the back straightaway letting third place Cole Canada inherit the point. On the restart Canada continued his smooth laps to take the victory. Aaron Brookshier was second, Drew Tully third, Chris Broackert fourth and Alvin Cooney completed the top five.

Eleven 600cc Winged Micro Sprints were on hand with the tightest point battle in any division to be decided. Jack Wagner held a 12 point margin over hard charging Nick Rasa. Two heat races were also on tap in this division. Heat race number one victory was claimed by Philip Dietz over Angelo Karoussis, Miles Paulus, Samuel Wagner, Lucas Boland and Travis Arnold. Nick Rasa took the checkers in heat race number 2 over Brian Wood, Jack Wagner, Rudy Reyes and Marty Ballenger. Phillip Dietz moved out to the early lead from his pole starting position with Nick Rasa and Miles Paulus giving chase to the leader. Opening up a seven car length advantage by lap five Dietz was turning some smooth laps with more racing going on back in the field. By lap ten Angelo Karoussis had moved into third. Rasa began closing the gap as the leader encountered lapped traffic but was not able to overtake Dietz. Rasa would take second, Angelo Karoussis was third, Miles Paulus fourth and Jack Wagner fifth.

Even with only seven cars and drivers checked in for Winged Sprint Car competition the parity in the field made for some great racing on the track. Young Bailey Elliott drove the wheels off of his car in leading the event. The race was interrupted by a red flag for the 49B sprinter of Ben Brown took a tumble off of turns three and four. Ben was out of the car and okay after a rough weekend of racing. When the green flag returned with three laps remaining in the heat, Elliott was still at the point and he would claim the victory over Ayrton Gennetten, Corey Nelson, Lanny Carpenter, Tyler Blank, Kevin Ulmer and Ben Brown. Ulmer would tumble off of turn four coming to the checkered flag. The feature would see all but Kevin Ulmer able to make the call. Bailey Elliott and Ayrton Gennetten would start on the front row. After the first starting attempt was called back, Gennetten would take the lead with Elliott in second and Corey Nelson running third. By lap five the fleet Gennetten had opend up a straightaway lead on the field and would increase it each lap running hard against the cushion. A lap twelve caution for Tyler Blank slipping off of turn 2 bunched the field but no one was a match for Ayrton Gennetten, again opening a comfortable lead only to see it negated by a lap 15 caution for the stalled car of Bailey Elliott. With the field on his rear bumper Gennetten once again worked the cushion to his advantage as he led the remainder of the distance picking up his second feature event win at Double X in 2017. Coming across second was Corey Nelson, Tyler Blank finished third and Lanny Carpenter completed the top four.

The owners and staff of Double-X Speedway thank each and every one of the drivers, fans, sponsors and crews for their support of the racing and hope to see you and more back in 2018 for Sunday Night Thunder.

Double-X Speedway Results

California, MO

August 13, 2017

Street Stocks—

Feature Event-

25-Joe Miller, Centertown; 2. 56-Mark Davis, Grove Spring; 3. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 4. 27D-Derek Henson, Russellville; 5. 4-Marshall Berry, Tuscumbia; 6. 4U-Brandon Hays, California; 7. 52J-James Keeran, California; 8. 54-Evan Hays, California; 9. 44-Brandon Dunham, California; 10. 8-John Clancy, California; 11. 12Z-Zach Smith, Centertown; 12. 77-Danny McKenzie, Warrensburg; 13. 77F-Denny Fitzpatrick, Warrensburg; 14. 72N-Nathan Hersey, Fulton; 15. 18T-Rob White, Lebanon

Heat #1- 1. Miller; 2. B. Hays; 3. Keeran; 4. D.Berry; 5. Clancy;6. M. Berry; 7. White; 8. Hersey

Heat #2- 1. Davis; 2. E.Hays; 3. Henson; 4. Smith; 5. Dunham; 6. Fitzpatrick; 7. McKenzie

Hobby Stocks-

Feature Event-

1-Cole Canada, Fulton; 2. 7X-Aaron Brookshier, Warsaw; 3. 33-Drew Tully. Carrollton; 4. 82-Chris Brockert, Versailles; 5. 69C-Alvin Cooney, Mexico; 6. X-Mike Schrader, Sedalia; 7. 33X-Heather Barnett, Mexico; 8. 8-Isaiah Penton, Huntsville; 9. 171-Chuck Coffey, Sedalia; 10. 21-Nathan Tully, Carrollton; 11. 84-Jeremiah Wallingford, Prairie Home

Heat #1-1. Coffey; 2. N. Tully; 3. Cooney; 4. Wallingford; 5. Penton; 6. Barnett

Heat #2- 1. Schrader; 2. Canada; 3. D. Tully; 4. Brookshier; 5. Brockert

600cc Winged Micro Sprints-

Feature Event-

14-Philip Dietz, Lake Ozark; 2. 26B-Nick Rasa, Sedalia; 3. 98-Angelo Karoussis, Wyhalla, Australia; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 5. 73J-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 6. 73S-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 7. 92-Brian Wood, California; 8. 81T-Rudy Reyes, Marshall; 9. 75-Travis Arnold, Pilot Grove; 10. 22L-Marty Ballenger, Malta Bend; 11. 15-Lucas Boland, Columbia

Heat #1- 1. Dietz; 2. Karoussis; 3. Paulus; 4. S. Wagner; 5. Boland; 6. Arnold

Heat #2-1. Rasa; 2. Wood; 3. J. Wagner; 4. Reyes; 5. Ballenger

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature Event-

3-Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills; 2. 34-Corey Nelson, Eugene; 3. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 4. 24-Lanny Carpenter, Clarksburg; 5.99-Bailey Elliott, California; 6. 49B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 7. 20K-Kevin Ulmer, Sedalia

Heat Race-