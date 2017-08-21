Gateway Motorsports Park INDYCAR race will showcase St. Louis to the world

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be televised in more than 30 countries;

Economic impact expected to exceed $40 million

August 22, 2017, St. Louis Region – The world will be watching the St. Louis region on Saturday night. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline Verizon IndyCar Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois will be televised in more than 30 countries across North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

International viewers from Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Caribbean, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Africa, the Pacific Islands, Romania, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom will be tuning in to INDYCAR’s colorful pageantry and excitement unfolding just five minutes from the iconic St. Louis Arch.

And while the world is watching, the event will have a significant local impact on the local economy as 35,000-40,000 fans are expected, with more than 60 percent of the attendees traveling from outside the region. The race’s economic impact on the region is expected to exceed $40 million. The track will employ more than 500 people on race day.

“This is a foundational event for the growth of the Metro East and will be a tremendous boost to the region’s international reputation,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of Gateway Motorsports Park. “Journalists from seven countries will be on site to cover this spectacular race. It will be a major opportunity to show the world what the St. Louis region has to offer its visitors.”

In addition to America’s best drivers, the inaugural Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline may be purchased online at www.gatewaymsp.com/indycar/ or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Tickets start at just $35. Kids 15 and under are free (general admission) with a paid adult.

Friday, August 25 — Coors Light Pole Night Showdown

1 p.m. — Parking lots open.

2 p.m. — Spectator gates, paddock and Gateway Kartplex open.

4-5 p.m. — First Verizon IndyCar Series practice.

5:15-6 p.m. — Pro Mazda series practice.

6:30 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline qualifying.

7:30-11 p.m. — Music on Coors Light Main Stage.

7:45-8:30 p.m. — Indy Lights series practice.

9-10 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series Coors Light Happy Hour final practice.

11 p.m. — Gateway Kartplex closed.

Saturday, August 26 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline

10 a.m. — Spectator parking lots open.

11 a.m. — Spectator gates and Gateway Kartplex open.

1-1:30 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires qualifying.

1:45 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires qualifying.

3 p.m. — INDYCAR paddock open.

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series driver autograph session in INDYCAR Fan Village.

4:55 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires race.

6 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires race.

7:15 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop competition.

8 p.m. — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline.

10:30 p.m. (time approximate) — Victory lane celebration.

11:55 p.m. — Gateway Kartplex closed.

Latest update: July 18. Subject to change.

