Season Championship Night coming to Lucas Oil Speedway this Saturday

WHEATLAND, Missouri (August 22, 2017) – It began in April and reaches the finish line on Saturday with plenty of drama surrounding the championship chases in the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series.

Track champions in all four divisions will be crowned on the final night of the regular season on Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick Season Championship Night Presented by KYOO-Your Country 99 & KPOW-Power 97.7.

It also will be Public Safety Appreciation Night as all police, fire and rescue personnel will be admitted free with ID. Police, fire and rescue vehicles will be displayed on the midway.

General Manager Dan Robinson said Saturday night is a time to fans to recognize the public safety personnel, along with the drivers and crew members who have devoted themselves toward the weekly series throughout the 2017 season.

“It’s a direct reflection of a tremendous competitive season that our points races are going right down to the wire and especially close in two of the divisions,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “It literally could come down to the final lap of the season to decide a couple of our champions.

“Our weekly drivers have put on some memorable shows for our fans this season and it will be a highlight to recognize our champions at the conclusion of the action on Saturday night.”

The Pitts Homes USRA Modified chase finds Bolivar’s Jeff Cutshaw back in front after his feature victory last week. Cutshaw, seeking a fourth straight Lucas Oil Speedway title, is 10 points ahead of Jason Pursley and 37 in front of Eric Turner. Pursley was on top entering last Saturday’s program, but finished ninth in the main event.

Things are just as unsettled in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model points after Johnny Fennewald of Appleton City jumped past Aaron Poe to take over the lead. Fennewald is 18 points in front of Poe and 27 clear of Aaron Marrant, the reigning champ who won Saturday’s feature to keep his title hopes alive.

In the Big O Tires Street Stock division, Wheatland’s Toby Ott is on the brink of his first championship. Ott, with five wins this season, leads Kenny Carroll by 77 points.

The leader with the most cushion is Andy Bryant in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. Bryant, of Fort Scott, Kan., is 112 ahead of second-place Shawn Strong.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:35.

Admission:

Adults (age 16 and up) $12

Seniors (age 62 and up)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $25

Pit Pass-$30

