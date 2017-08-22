Thursday’s INDYCAR Fan Fest at Ballpark Village in St. Louis prelude to Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline



August 23, 2017, St. Louis Region – The St. Louis Speed Festival is into its fifth day. We’ve raced on foot, on bicycles, on karts — and played golf. Now it’s time for the international roster of motorsports heroes to take center stage.

The St. Louis Speed Festival and Gateway Motorsports Park will host a free INDYCAR Fan Fest on Thursday, August 24 at Ballpark Village in St. Louis from 3-5:45 p.m. CDT. The event will feature autograph sessions with Verizon IndyCar Series, Indy Lights and Pro Mazda drivers, show cars, INDYCAR simulators, ticket giveaways, a live radio broadcast and entertainment. Ballpark Village is located at 601 Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis, across the street from Busch Stadium.

It’s the perfect way to kick off the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 PRESENTED BY VALVOLINE

#Bommarito500

In addition to America’s best drivers, the inaugural Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Friday, August 25 — Coors Light Pole Night Showdown

1 p.m. — Parking lots open.

2 p.m. — Spectator gates, paddock and Gateway Kartplex open.

4-5 p.m. — First Verizon IndyCar Series practice.

5:15-6 p.m. — Pro Mazda series practice.

6:30 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline qualifying.

7:30-11 p.m. — Music on Coors Light Main Stage.

7:45-8:30 p.m. — Indy Lights series practice.

9-10 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series Coors Light Happy Hour final practice.

11 p.m. — Gateway Kartplex closed.

Saturday, August 26 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline

10 a.m. — Spectator parking lots open.

11 a.m. — Spectator gates and Gateway Kartplex open.

1-1:30 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires qualifying.

1:45 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires qualifying.

3 p.m. — INDYCAR paddock open.

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series driver autograph session in INDYCAR Fan Village.

4:55 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires race.

6 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires race.

7:15 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop competition.

8 p.m. — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline.

10:30 p.m. (time approximate) — Victory lane celebration.

11:55 p.m. — Gateway Kartplex closed.

Latest update: July 18. Subject to change.

Tickets for the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline may be purchased online at www.gatewaymsp.com/indycar/ or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Tickets start at just $35. Kids 15 and under are free (general admission) with a paid adult.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.