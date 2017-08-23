DuQuoin State Fair Magic Mile Races Coming Next Weekend

DuQuoin State Fair “Magic Mile” Set For Labor Day Weekend Showdown

USAC, ARCA, & MODS To Pack Stands In Traditional Event

(DuQuoin, IL) After a highly successful weekend of Illinois State Fair racing, the staff of Track Enterprises is now preparing for a huge Labor Day weekend of auto racing at the DuQuoin State Fair, in DuQuoin, IL. The Magic Mile will be hosting the USAC Silver Crown Series presented by Traxxas, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, and the UMP DIRTcar Modifieds. This year, action will be back to a Sunday-Monday program, as it was for many years.

Racing begins on Sunday, September 3, as the USAC Silver Crown Series presented by Traxxas heads to the track to run in the Ted Horn 100. The resurgence of the Silver Crown Champ Cars was again evident at the Illinois State Fair event last weekend, as 40 cars were trackside. Unfortunately, some engine issues and crashes took the field down to 34 for the 100-mile race, but that’s still more than a scheduled starting field. Another outstanding group is expected at DuQuoin next Sunday.

Justin Grant claimed his first ever Silver Crown win in Springfield and will again be one of the favorites in DuQuoin. The Bettenhausen 100 saw a number of lead changes and great field parity. Drivers like Grant, Kody Swanson, Jerry Coons, Jr., and Brian Tyler were all threats. Throw in the veteran, Jeff Swindell, who started 28th and finished 3rd, and it was a great race. Chris Windom was last year’s Ted Horn 100 winner.

Adding to the mix on Sunday, September 3 will be retired NASCAR driver and USAC Hall of Fame inductee, Ken Schrader. The Fenton, MO driver will be driving the McQuinn Motorsports #14 in addition to his duties in the Federated Auto Parts #9 DIRTcar Modified for the weekend. It will be Schrader’s first start in a Silver Crown dirt race since the mid 1980’s.

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will be racing for the $2,000 top prize in the 24th edition of the Bill Oldani Memorial. Last year, 22 Modifieds were pitside for the popular event. The Modifieds practice/qualify, and run their heats on Sunday and compete in the feature on Monday afternoon. Last season, Schrader won the event with a hard-charging Jesse Snyder finishing second. Josh Sissom, Terry James, and Jason Beaulieu completed the top five. All 22 drivers took the green but a first lap melee eliminated a few strong contenders.

On Labor Day Monday, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards are trackside for the 64th edition of the General Tire Grabber 100. Last year’s race was won by Tom Hessert on Sunday night but this year, the race is back to its traditional Monday afternoon date. The last five laps were spectacular last year, with Schrader, Chase Briscoe, and Kelly Kovski battling hard for the win.

Pit gates are scheduled to open on Sunday, September 3 at 1:00 PM, with the grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing at 7:00 with Modified heats followed by the Ted Horn 100. The ARCA Racing Series, presented by Menards comes to town on the following day for the General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Car Care.

Monday pits will open at 6:30 AM, with grandstands opening at 9:00. ARCA practice will be on track at 10:45 with Modifieds trackside for hotlaps at 12:00 noon. General Tire pole qualifying will take place at 12:30 with the Modified feature to follow at 1:30. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the General Tire Grabber 100 presented by Federated Car Care at 3:00 PM.

Advance discount tickets are available, reserved and general, for $25 each day through the DuQuoin State Fair box office or through the Track Enterprises office. Tickets for children 11 and under are $10. Day of race purchases at the gate are $5 more at $30 per person. The DuQuoin State Fairgrounds ticket office can be reached by calling 618-542-1535, while the Track Enterprises number is 217-764-3200.

About Track Enterprises:

Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the ARCA Racing Series, USAC Racing, Dirtcar UMP, POWRi Racing, All Star Circuit Of Champions, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CRA, Southern Super Series, and more. The company also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Terre Haute Action Track.

For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com, like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TrackEnterprises, or call the office at 217-764-3200.