Macon IL Speedway To Feature Live PPV Broadcast This Saturday Night

Macon Speedway To Go Live World Wide This Saturday Night

PPV Will Feature Big Ten Super Late Models On Kid’s Castle Night

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, August 26, the excitement of Mighty Macon Speedway will become available to more than just those in attendance on Kid’s Castle night. The 1/5-mile, high banked, dirt oval, located in Central Illinois, plays host to numerous special events as well as weekly racing every Saturday night. If you’ve never been to Macon, you really can’t understand the excitement that is put out week-after-week by the many different types of cars that compete. This coming Saturday, race fans all over the world will have the opportunity to watch the excitement live from their living room, with the debut of “Macon Speedway Live”.

“Macon Speedway Live” will be a live pay-per-view for just the cost of a ticket to the races. This Saturday’s event features seven divisions including Midwest Big Ten UMP Super Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds, UMP B-Mods, UMP Street Stocks, UMP Hornets, POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets, and KidModz. All seven divisions will be live from start to finish on the PPV broadcast for just $15.

Track co-owner Bob Sargent stated, “We are really excited to debut “Macon Speedway Live” this Saturday night. With the evolution of technology and the ability to use home computers, smart phones, tablets, and more, fans will now be able to see Macon Speedway racing all across the world, even if they can’t make it to the track.” Sargent added, “This will be especially great for drivers from out of the area, who have many friends and family who can’t make it to the track and want to watch. Now they’ll have their chance.”

The broadcast stream will start approximately 15 minutes before the green flag drops on the night’s festivities and will end after the last checkered flag falls. As an added bonus, the night’s live action goes quickly into an on-demand section which will give those who purchased the live broadcast access to watch again and again. It will also give those at the track a chance to purchase the on-demand footage for just $10, which is identical to the cost of a DVD the track videographer sells.

Veteran track videographer, Chuck “MuddBoss” Flynn will capture all of the live action with the night’s track announcers, Larry Limbach, in his 44th season, and Brett Zerfowski, who is in his 14th season, announcing the action.

The live pay-per-view broadcast will have a local blackout zone radius of 30 miles to assure that local fans still make Macon Speedway their Saturday night destination. While the pay-per-view will be a great option, watching the races live and in person is by far the best option out there. The pay-per-view can be purchased at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/maconspeedway/.

In addition to the seven division race program presented by Kid’s Castle, CEFCU Kid’s Club is on tap featuring a kids bounce house and racecar rides at intermission. A Late Model race simulator will also be on property for fans to try and set fast time to win the $50 top prize.

It is also church night, where local congregations will be on hand to cheer on area pastors in the Faster Pastor race.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free. The pay-per-view will go live at 6:45 and can be purchased for $15 at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/maconspeedway/.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (TOP 10’S)

Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models

Pos First Name Last Name Points Gap

1 Michael Kloos 320 0

2 Greg Kimmons 274 46

3 Jason Suhre 264 56

4 Jose Parga 230 90

5 Matt Shannon 204 116

6 Rusty Griffaw 162 158

7 Mike Hammerle 148 172

8 Rusty Schlenk 140 180

9 Cody Maguire 122 198

10 Ryan Unzicker 116 204

Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 774 0

2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 744 30

3 14C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 598 176

4 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 538 236

5 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 480 294

6 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 412 362

7 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 396 378

8 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 368 406

9 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 350 424

10 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 338 436

UMP B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 704 0

2 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 700 4

3 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 616 88

4 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 604 100

5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 572 132

6 11 Amanda Adams Shelbyville IL 484 220

7 66 Roy Magee Springfield IL 362 342

8 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 356 348

9 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 316 388

10 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 302 402

UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 820 0

2 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 784 36

3 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 708 112

4 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 680 140

5 28L Garrett Lewis Decatur IL 568 252

6 1 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 476 344

7 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 462 358

8 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 404 416

9 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 388 432

10 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 278 542

UMP Hornets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 1R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 758 0

2 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 690 68

3 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 516 242

4 63 Paul Peters Pana IL 468 290

5 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 418 340

6 40 Adam Webb Decatur IL 382 376

7 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 374 384

8 33 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 298 460

9 87 Ryan Cantrell Decatur IL 244 514

10 J4 Bradley Dasenbrock Decatur IL 200 558