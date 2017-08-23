MARS DIRTcar Series & UMP DIRTcar Series go toe to toe this weekend at Tri-City Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

St. Louis, MO (August 23rd, 2017) The MARS DIRTcar Series rolls into town to take on the UMP DIRTcar Late Model Series this weekend at Tri-City Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The action begins with an open practice session at Tri-City Speedway on Thursday, August 24th. Tri-City Speedway then hosts the first night of action on Friday, August 25th. The action moves to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Saturday, August 26th.

Friday and Saturday’s main events each pay $5,000 to win and $400 to start.

The pits open at 4pm and grandstands open at 5:30pm on Friday at Tri-City Speedway. Hotlaps will kick off at 6:30pm. Grandstand admission is $25 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. UMP Modifieds, B-Mods, Street Stocks and Sport Compacts will also be racing at Tri-City Speedway!

On Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, pits will open at 4pm and the grandstands will open at 5pm. Hotlaps will begin at 6:30pm. Grandstand admission is $25 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro-Modifieds, UMP Sportsman and UMP Sport Compacts will also be racing at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

For more information, you can visit each track’s websites at www.tricityspeedway.net and www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or find them on Facebook. You can also reach by phone: Tri-City Speedway (618) 931-7836 and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (636) 479-3219.