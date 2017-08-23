Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> MARS DIRTcar Series & UMP DIRTcar Series go toe to toe this weekend at Tri-City Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

MARS DIRTcar Series & UMP DIRTcar Series go toe to toe this weekend at Tri-City Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

MARS DIRTcar SeriesSt. Louis, MO (August 23rd, 2017) The MARS DIRTcar Series rolls into town to take on the UMP DIRTcar Late Model Series this weekend at Tri-City Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The action begins with an open practice session at Tri-City Speedway on Thursday, August 24th. Tri-City Speedway then hosts the first night of action on Friday, August 25th. The action moves to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Saturday, August 26th.

Friday and Saturday’s main events each pay $5,000 to win and $400 to start.

The pits open at 4pm and grandstands open at 5:30pm on Friday at Tri-City Speedway. Hotlaps will kick off at 6:30pm. Grandstand admission is $25 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. UMP Modifieds, B-Mods, Street Stocks and Sport Compacts will also be racing at Tri-City Speedway!

On Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, pits will open at 4pm and the grandstands will open at 5pm. Hotlaps will begin at 6:30pm. Grandstand admission is $25 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro-Modifieds, UMP Sportsman and UMP Sport Compacts will also be racing at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

For more information, you can visit each track’s websites at www.tricityspeedway.net and www.federatedautopartsraceway.com or find them on Facebook. You can also reach by phone: Tri-City Speedway (618) 931-7836 and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (636) 479-3219.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. MARS vs UMP Triple-header on tap this weekend at Lincoln Speedway, Tri-City Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!
  2. Tri-City Speedway, Belle-Clair Speedway & Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 canceled for this weekend due to Unfavorable Weather Conditions!
  3. UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals visit Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday, June 30th!
  4. MARS DIRTcar Series & UMP DIRTcar Series Late Models go head-to-head this Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!
  5. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 & Tri-City Speedway team up for The St. Louis UMP DIRTcar Nationals
  6. Tri-City Speedway, Belle-Clair Speedway and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 cancel this weekend’s events due to excessive heat warnings!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy