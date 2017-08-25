Sanders dodges raindrops, tops USMTS feature at Nobles County Speedway

Mother Nature could only delay, but not deny, Rodney Sanders of victory Thursday night as the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental marched through the Nobles County Speedway in Worthington, Minn., for the 7th Annual USMTS Summer Slam presented by Pace Performance.

The one thing that did stand in his way-Stormy Scott-fell victim to a flat tire while leading on lap 12. Sanders inherited the lead and never gave it up over the final 28 times around the 3/8-mile clay oval.

While Sanders celebrated with a $3,000 paycheck for his 78th career United States Modified Touring Series triumph, it was a colossal misfortune for Scott who was looking to make up ground on Jason Hughes in the points battle.

Hughes suffered a flat tire of his own early on and had to tag the rear of the field. He rebounded to finish seventh while Scott dropped out for good with seven laps to go and was scored in the 14th finishing position.

It was a good points night for Cade Dillard, however, as he claimed the runner-up spot after a spirited fight for the lead with Sanders.

Jake O’Neil earned the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger Award and the Wehrs Machine & Racing Products Hard Charger Award, racing from 13th on the grid to third at the checkered flag.

Ryan Gustin was fourth and Dereck Ramirez finished fifth. R.C. Whitwell, Hughes, Travis Saurer, Jake Timm and Zane DeVilbiss completed the top 10.

Friday night will find the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup rambling into Rock Rapids, Iowa, as the Rapid Speedway hosts the Monsters of Modifieds along with the Iron Man Challenge featuring Holley USRA Stock Cars and Out-Pace USRA B-Mods. USRA Hobby Stocks and Sportsmans will also be in action.

The pits open at 4:30 p.m., spectator gates open at 5:30, hot laps begin at 7 and the first heat race hits the track at 7:30. Grandstand tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for kids ages 7-14 and free for children 6 and under. A pit pass is $25.

Coupons good for $2 off adult admission are available at Casey’s General Stores locations in Hull, Rock Rapids, Sheldon, Sibley and Sioux Center, plus Brandon, Canton, Harrisburg and Sioux Falls in South Dakota, and Luverne in Minnesota. Visit www.caseys.com to find the location nearest you.

Cory Crapser and his No.07 Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade machine will be at the Casey’s General Store located at 709 1st Ave. in Rock Rapids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans can get a special $5 ‘Hot Ticket’ directly from Crapser during his appearance.

The Rapid Speedway is a semi-banked 3/8-mile dirt oval located 0.5 mile east of US 75 on SR 9, then 0.5 mile south on South Tama St. (400 S. Tama St., Rock Rapids, IA 51246). For more information, call (712) 470-1850 or (712) 472-3742 or visit www.rockrapidsspeedway.com online.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental

7th Annual USMTS Summer Slam presented by Pace Performance

Nobles County Speedway, Worthington, Minn.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

2. (3) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

3. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

4. (5) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo.

5. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (1) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

7. (7) 7K Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn.

8. (8) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

2. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (8) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (4) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

6. (5) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

7. (7) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (3) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

2. (4) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

3. (1) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn.

4. (7) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

5. (5) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

6. (6) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa.

7. (3) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $3000.

2. (9) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ASI, 40, $1700.

3. (13) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $1200.

4. (3) 19R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 40, $1000.

5. (12) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 40, $900.

6. (5) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $800.

7. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $700.

8. (16) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, 40, $650.

9. (14) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $600.

10. (6) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, 40, $550.

11. (15) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., GRT/Sput’s, 40, $500.

12. (11) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Hunter, 40, $450.

13. (17) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa, Skyrocket/HarryHeads, 37, $350.

14. (2) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 33, $400.

15. (7) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 19, $375.

16. (20) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 17, $400.

17. (1) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, 16, $400.

18. (10) 01 Brandon Aggen, Rushmore, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, 11, $250.

19. (19) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, 11, $400.

20. (18) 1A Dwaine Hanson, Lakefield, Minn., Skyrocket/KSE, 7, $250.

DNS – 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D., Dominator/Hansen, 0, $75.

DNS – 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 0, $90.

DNS – 7K Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 0, $90.

(R) = Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Scott 1-12, Sanders 13-40.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 28, Scott 12.

Margin of Victory: 0.572 second.

Time of Race: 22 minutes, 1.036 seconds (5 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: O’Neil (started 13th, finished 3rd).

Entries: 23.

Next Race: Friday, Aug. 25, Rapid Speedway, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points: Hughes 1437, Scott 1358, Dillard 1318, Ramirez 1268, VanderBeek 1246, Whitwell 1239, Timm 1224, Saurer 1223, Thornton 1140, Gustin 1125.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Whitwell 1973, Saurer 1912, Tyler Wolff 1790, DeVilbiss 1509, Kates 1481.

Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 468, Sput’s 389, ASI 369, Hatfield 279, Cornett 262.

Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 463, Hughes 462, VanderBuilt 400, GRT 350, LG2 326.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Saurer.

American Racer – Schott.

Beyea Custom Headers – Dillard.

BigDeal Car Care – Sanders.

BSB Manufacturing – Gustin.

Casey’s General Stores – Sanders.

Chix Gear Racewear – Timm.

Day Motor Sports – Thornton, Hanson.

Deatherage Opticians – Clark.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Kates.

E3 Spark Plugs – O’Neil.

Edelbrock – Whitwell.

Fast Shafts – Kates.

Forty9Designs.com – Scott, Thornton.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – Whitwell.

GRT Race Cars – Myers.

Hooker Custom Harness – Gerritsen.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Aggen.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Crapser.

Keyser Manufacturing – DeVilbiss.

KSE Racing Products – O’Neil.

Out-Pace Racing Products – VanderBeek.

QA1 – Kates.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Crapser.

Sweet Manufacturing – Schott.

Swift Springs – Sanders.

Sybesma Graphics – Crapser.

Tire Demon – Myers.

VP Racing Fuels – Sanders.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – O’Neil.

Wilwood Engineering – Hughes.

