40,000+ Race Fans Attend The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented by Valvoline At Gateway

“Look at the crowd,” exclaimed John Bommarito, leader of the Bommarito Automotive Group, title sponsor of the race.

An estimated crowd of over 40,000 fans packed Gateway Motorsports to witness the return of IndyCar back to St. Louis for the first time since 2003. The weather was perfect but there was a Cardinals game with 40,000 plus fans but that did not stop fans from packing Gateway.

“IndyCar is here to stay,” said John Bommarito.

Bommarito Group became a very active member helping the Gateway and IndyCar market the race to race to the St. Louis community.

“It is a three prong effort,” said Bommarito. “We all worked in sync.”

Bommarito is bullish on the future of racing in St. Louis…

“This is just one race, there is more to come,” said Bommarito. “Way more to come.”

Post race there were reports of long waits to get out of the newly created parking lots west of the facility.