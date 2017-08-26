Danny Schwartz Scores Summit Racing Equipment AMS J.B. Robinson Memorial Victory at Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, IN – August 25, 2017 – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would return to action on Friday evening for the 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial at Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, IN and Danny Schwartz of Ashmore, IL would take the lead on lap fourteen of the event never look back in taking the victory and $2,000 payday.

Will Krup would take the lead as the drop of the green flag on the 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial $2,000 to win event and would hold on to the top spot through a pair of early caution flags on lap four for Trent Young going over the banking in turn three and for Jacoby Hines slowing on the backchute on lap five. Krup would maintain the race lead until a caution on lap fourteen for a spin by David Mitchell in turn three and Danny Schwartz would the lead after this skirmish. The caution would fly again one circuit later as Tim Prince challenged Krup for second and Prince would spin off of turn four. The only other stoppage in the action came on lap twenty-five when Krup would slow on the track with a flat right-rear tire. The remainder of the event would go caution free and Schwartz would see the checkered flag first, with Jeff Deckard settling for the second position, while Bradley Sterrett would complete the podium finishers with a third place effort. Tait Davenport and Matt Boknecht would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the J.B. Robinson Memorial at Bloomington Speedway would be Chad Combs, Brian Shaw, Zach Fair, Roy Bruce, Jr., and Trent Young.

The nexts event for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will be Friday September 1 at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL ($3,000 to win), Saturday September 2 at Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, IL ($10,000 to win), and Sunday September 3 at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL ($5,000 to win).

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Race Summary: Bloomington Speedway-Bloomington, IN (www.americanmodifiedseries.com)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Top Qualifier- Danny Schwartz 12.758 Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 (top 4 transfer)- Tim Prince, Chad Combs, Jeff Deckard, David Mitchell, Dave Baldwin, Jason Clark, John DeMoss

Fast Shafts Heat #2 (top 4 transfer)- Jacoby Hines, Brian Shaw, Matt Boknecht, Sam Wray, Matt Tiller, Roy Bruce, Jr., Lee Hobbs

Hypercoils Heat #3 (top 4 transfer)- Tait Davenport, Danny Schwartz, Bradley Sterrett, John Clippinger, Brent Hudson, Rob Bricket, Gabe Menser, Dustin Golden

Frankland Racing Equipment Heat #4 (top 4 transfer)- Will Krup, Zach Fair, Trent Young, Kent Robinson, Blaze Melton, Jordan Wever, Josh Eads, Cole Parker

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #1 (top 2 transfer)- Matt Tiller, Roy Bruce, Jr., John DeMoss, Dave Baldwin, Jason Clark, Lee Hobbs

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main #2 (top 2 transfer)- Blaze Melton, Jordan Wever, Cole Parker, Gabe Menser, Brent Hudson, Rob Bricket, Josh Eads, Dustin Golden

J.B. Robinson Memorial A-Main– Danny Schwartz, Jeff Deckard, Bradley Sterrett, Tait Davenport, Matt Boknecht, Chad Combs, Brian Shaw, Zach Fair, Roy Bruce, Jr., Trent Young, Tim Prince, John DeMoss, John Clippinger, Matt Tiller, Blaze Melton, Sam Wray, David Mitchell, Will Krup, Kent Robinson, Gabe Menser, Jordan Wever, Jacoby Hines

Race Statistics

*Entries- 30

*Race Leaders- Will Krup (1-13), Danny Schwartz (14-40)

*Cautions- 5 (lap, 4, 5, 14, 15, 25)

*Red Flags- None

*Series Provisional Starters- Gabe Menser, John DeMoss

*Track Provisional Starters- None

*Time of Race- 29 minutes, 2 seconds

*Margin of Victory- 6.918 seconds

*Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash)- Danny Schwartz

*ALLSTAR Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate)- Roy Bruce, Jr. (started 19th-finished 9th-advanced ten positions) *FAST Ignition Systems “FAST Fourth Place” Award- Tait Davenport

*Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 certificate)- Matt Boknecht

*Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate)- Brian Shaw

*Summit Racing Equipment Heat One Winner ($50 certificate)- Tim Prince

*Fast Shafts Heat Two Winner ($75 certificate)- Jacoby Hines

*Hypercoil Springs Heat Three Winner (certificate for one spring)- Tait Davenport

*Frankland Racing Equipment Heat Four Winner ($75 certificate)- Will Krup

*Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Award ($75 gift certificate to the first non-transfer)- Cole Parker

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 8/25/17)

1. Josh Harris- 1,815

2. Brian Shaw- 1,690

3. Tait Davenport- 1,655

4. Gabe Menser- 1,625

5. Danny Schwartz- 1,365

6. John Clippinger- 1,325

7. Trent Young- 865

8. Mike Harrison- 680

9. Will Krup- 610

10. Tyler Nicely- 525

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Schedule/Results April 28 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial- Postponed (Make-Up Date August 25) April 29 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced) May 20 (Saturday)- Daugherty Speedway (Boswell, IN)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced) May 21 (Sunday)- Kickapoo Motor Speedway (Danville, IL)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Postponed (Make-Up Date to be announced) May 26 (Friday)- Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Rain Out May 27 (Saturday)- Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Memorial Day Weekend Roundup- Mike McKinney-Plainfield, IL May 28 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- Mike Harrison-Highland, IL June 23 (Friday)- Moler Raceway Park (Williamsburg, OH)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Rain Out June 24 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start- Josh Rice-Verona, KY June 30 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$300 to start-Rain Out (rescheduled for September 15) July 1 (Saturday)- Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Devin Gilpin-Columbus, IN July 2 (Sunday)- Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY)- 30 laps/$1,500 to win/$200 to start-Will Krup-Mount Carmel, IN July 4 (Tuesday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- $1,500 to win/$200 to start-Mike Harrison-Highland, IL July 14 (Friday)- Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, KY)- 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start- Summer Shootout-Victor Lee-Danville, KY July 15 (Saturday)- Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)- $2,000 to win/$200 to start- Hope for Harlie Benefit-Tait Davenport-Paducah, KY August 25 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start-4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial-Danny Schwartz-Ashmore, IL September 1 (Friday)- Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start September 2 (Saturday)- Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$500 to start- 5th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals September 3 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start September 15 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$200 to start- 4th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial September 16 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$300 to start- 14th Annual Patriot 100 September 22 (Friday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic September 23 (Saturday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 60 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Official Sponsors *Summit Racing Equipment- “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

*ALLSTAR Performance- “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events *FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology- “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series *KBC Graphics- “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series *Maxima Racing Oil- “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor *Quick Car Racing Products- “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events *VP Racing Fuels- “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Wilwood- “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Marketing Partners Bad Fast Race Chassis, Bandit Race Cars, Bob Poynter GM, Boknecht Trucking, Dale Meers Race Engines, DASCO Racing Supply, Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”), Fox Shocks, Frankland Racing Equipment (“Sponsor of Heat Race #4”), Hooker Harness, Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”), Impressive Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Maximum Energy Development, Mullins Race Engines, Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor), Print Worx (Official Merchandise Provider for the Series), RACEceiver, Reaper Race Cars, UMP Dirt Car, Wick Oil Company