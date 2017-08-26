Today’s IndyCar Race Day Schedule – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline

Great weather is expected for today’s inaugural Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline. Here is the schedule:
Saturday, August 26 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline
10 a.m. — Spectator parking lots open.
11 a.m. — Spectator gates and Gateway Kartplex open.
1-1:30 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires qualifying.
1:45 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires qualifying.
3 p.m. — INDYCAR paddock open.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series driver autograph session in INDYCAR Fan Village.
4:55 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires race.
6 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires race.
7:15 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop competition.
8 p.m. — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline.
10:30 p.m. (time approximate) — Victory lane celebration.
11:55 p.m. — Gateway Kartplex closed.