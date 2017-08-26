Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Gateway Motorsports Park --> Today’s IndyCar Race Day Schedule – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline

Today’s IndyCar Race Day Schedule – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline

Great weather is expected for today’s inaugural Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline. Here is the schedule:

 

Saturday, August 26 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline

10 a.m. — Spectator parking lots open.

11 a.m. — Spectator gates and Gateway Kartplex open.

1-1:30 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires qualifying.

1:45 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires qualifying.

3 p.m. — INDYCAR paddock open.

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series driver autograph session in INDYCAR Fan Village.

4:55 p.m. — Pro Mazda Championship Presented By Cooper Tires race.

6 p.m. — Indy Lights Presented By Cooper Tires race.

7:15 p.m. — Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop competition.

8 p.m. — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline.

10:30 p.m. (time approximate) — Victory lane celebration.

11:55 p.m. — Gateway Kartplex closed.

 

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s INDYCAR Fan Fest at Ballpark Village in St. Louis prelude to Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline
  2. Six Indianapolis 500 winners headed to Gateway Motorsports Park on Aug. 26 for inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline
  3. All INDYCAR teams expected to test at Gateway Motorsports Park May 2 in preparation for August 26 Bommarito Automotive Group 500
  4. Indy Lights championship could be clinched at Gateway Motorsports Park August 26 prior to Bommarito Automotive Group 500
  5. Six Verizon IndyCar Series drivers to greet fans at Thursday’s INDYCAR Fan Fest at Ballpark Village in St. Louis
  6. Power Wins Pole for IndyCar Race at Gateway Motorsports Park

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy