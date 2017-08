Santi Urrutia held off Juan Piedrahita to win the Mazda St. Louis Indy Lights Oval Challenge at Gateway Motorsports Park. Colton Herta, son of former Indy drive Bryan Herta, came in third place.

Click here for race action photos

Juan Piedrahita captured the pole for the Mazda St. Louis Indy Lights Oval Challenge at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Photos by Ryan Dearing / www.stlracing.com