Bloomquist Blasts to Third Straight Lucas Oil Win at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (August 26, 2017) Scott Bloomquist came from the seventh starting spot to win Saturday night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at the Lawrenceburg Speedway. The win is Bloomquist’s third straight win in the Whiskey City 60. Bloomquist became the fourth different leader of the race, taking the top spot on lap 35 and pulling away from the field.

Darrell Lanigan led the first 25 laps of the race until Hudson O’Neal took over the top spot. O’Neal then saw fellow Rookie of the Year contender, Gregg Satterlee pass him for the lead. Satterlee held the lead until Bloomquist charged by him to take the top spot for good.

Jimmy Owens finished in second, with current LOLMDS points leader, Josh Richards taking the third spot. Completing the top five were Satterlee and Hudson O’Neal.

“I was helping unload an engine. I said we should run a pipe through it. I kind of slipped and ended up carrying quite a bit of the weight and it [his back] has been getting worse ever since.” Bloomquist has also battled two torn rotator cuffs in recent seasons. “You just get used to it after a while. The car was getting good grip on the bottom, it took a little while for the tires to come into it. On that one restart, I really wanted to get to the bottom. I was afraid if Jimmy [Owens] had gotten in front of me, it would be tough to get around him. ”

Owens was pleased with his run at Lawrenceburg in the Ramirez Motorsports, E3 Spark Plugs, Rocket Chassis. “He [Bloomquist] was better than I was. My car was way too tight and I couldn’t rotate the corners like I wanted to. We have been picking up the pace lately and getting better and better. Maybe we can click off a few more wins this year,” said the three-time LOLMDS champion.

Richards entered the race 110-points ahead of Tim McCreadie and 145-points in front of Bloomquist, maintaining his points lead after his third-place finish. “The best car won. I am just kicking myself on that restart. I thought the car would be better than it was -we just fell back. Thanks to everyone at Best Performance Motorsports. I was only here once in 2009 so these guys have a lot more laps around here. We have run a lot of places for the very first time this year. We will keep digging at it.”

The win for Bloomquist was his series-tying eighth of the season – and he maintains the top spot in all-time series wins with 85. The 53-year-old Hall-of-Famer’s, Sweet-Bloomquist entry is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Crop Production Services, Mark Martin Automotive, Sweet Mfg., Horton Coal, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, VP Fuels, Penske Shocks and Crossfit by Overton.

Completing the top ten Steve Francis, Tim McCreadie, Dennis Erb Jr., Jonathan Davenport, and Earl Pearson Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, August 26th, 2017

Whiskey City 60

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Darrell Lanigan / 14.242 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Josh Richards / 14.280 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Gregg Satterlee, Dennis Erb, Jr., Cody Mahoney, Jeff Babcock, Chris Shannon, Austyn Mills, Zak Blackwood-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport, Kent Robinson, Robby Hensley, Ted Nobbe, Trevor Landrum, Jesse Lay-DNS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Jason Jameson, Tim McCreadie, Michael Chilton, Steve Francis, Scott James , Bill Sheets, Justin Rattliff

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Don O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Kody Evans, Steve Casebolt , Dustin Nobbe, Josh Rice, Jeff Alsip

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jeff Babcock, Robby Hensley, Ted Nobbe, Chris Shannon, Jesse Lay, Trevor Landrum, Austyn Mills, Zak Blackwood-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Steve Francis, Scott James , Steve Casebolt , Bill Sheets, Jeff Alsip, Justin Rattliff, Josh Rice, Dustin Nobbe

Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 7 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $13,100 2 12 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $6,300 3 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,300 4 5 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $3,550 5 3 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $2,950 6 18 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $2,500 7 10 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,200 8 9 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $2,000 9 11 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamston, SC $1,200 10 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,900 11 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,875 12 6 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,050 13 13 4 Cody Mahoney Hanover, IN $1,025 14 1 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,800 15 14 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,000 16 17 7b Jeff Babcock Cygnet, OH $1,000 17 16 4G Kody Evans Camden, OH $1,000 18 21 9N Ted Nobbe Batesville, IN $1,000 19 19 21H Robby Hensley Walton, KY $1,000 20 15 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN $1,000 21 23 15R Josh Rice Verona, KY $1,000 22 20 83 Scott James Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 23 22 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,000 24 24 1AM Austyn Mills Cincinnati, OH $1,000



Race Statistics

Entrants: 32

Lap Leaders: Darrell Lanigan (Laps 1 – 25); Hudson O’Neal (Laps 26 – 29); Gregg Satterlee (Laps 30 – 34); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 35 – 60)

Cautions: Don O’Neal (Lap 26)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: n/a

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: Josh Rice, Austyn Mills

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Wrisco Feature Winner: Scott Bloomquist

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Steve Francis (Started: 18th; Finished: 6th; Advanced 12th Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Scott Bloomquist

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Sweet-Bloomquist Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cody Mallory (Scott Bloomquist)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap # 6 – 15.2400 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Scott Bloomquist (25 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Darrell Lanigan

Time of Race: 23 minutes 49 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6845 $188,100 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 6720 $230,525 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6700 $247,225 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 6115 $114,925 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 6110 $128,325 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 6025 $117,700 7 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 5980 $101,200 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 5770 $90,975 9 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 5550 $107,675 10 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 5520 $79,425 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 5375 $68,675 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 4860 $53,925

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*