Bryant doubles up with feature win, track championship at Lucas Oil Speedway; Cutshaw, Ott and Fennewald also win titles

WHEATLAND, Missouri (August 27, 2017) – The dream season continues for young Andy Bryant.

Bryant doubled up Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway, capturing both the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature and the track championship on the final night of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series season.

Other feature winners on Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick Season Championship Night Presented by KYOO-Your Country 99 & KPOW-Power 97.7 were: Mitch Keeter (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds), Brian Schutt (Big O Tires Street Stocks) and Shane Essary (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models).

Cutshaw finished second to Keeter to clinch his fourth straight Pitts Homes USRA Modified track championship. Meanwhile, Toby Ott earned the Big O Tires Street Stock track championship and Johnny Fennewald captured the Warsaw Auto Marine & ULMA Late Model title on a night that saw 97 cars check into the pits.

Bryant, quickly moving from his fourth-row starting position, overtook pole-starting JC Morton to grab the lead completing lap two. The 17-year-old from Fort Scott, Kan., dominated from there.

“The track was great tonight,” Bryant said. “We started eighth and got a really good start. Kris (Jackson) put up a good fight on that last restart. He had me looking back. It was a great track, a great race and I’m glad to win it.”

Bryant had opened a big lead when a caution for debris on lap 13 bunched the field for a seven-lap shootout. But Bryant prevailed for his fourth feature victory of the season to with with three runner-up finishes and two thirds.

“It’s just been a pretty decent year,” said Bryant, who was leading in the most recent Out-Pace USRA B-Mod National standings as well. “I’d just like to thank everybody that helps me, both my family and sponsors. They’re what allows us to compete at this level to be successful.”

Jackson finished second with Taylor Moore in third.

Keeter takes win, Cutshaw title: As Mitch Keeter drove to his first feature win of the season in the Pitts Homes USRA Modified division, Jeff Cutshaw used a strong second-place run to win a fourth straight Lucas Oil Speedway championship.

Cutshaw, of Bolivar, Mo., won the previous week’s feature to regain the lead. Jason Pursley of Hermitage, who began the night 10 points behind Cutshaw, finished fifth.

“Four in a row is kind of a nice thing. This field is tough,” Cutshaw said. “Jason runs great. It was a tight battle all the way until the end this year. I want to thank Pitts Homes for sponsoring this class. They do a lot for us.”

Keeter, of Webb City, Mo., started outside of row two and moved past Scott Drake and into the lead on lap four. He held off Cutshaw the rest of the way with Joe Duvall finishing third and Drake in fourth.

“This car has been good for me all year,” Keeter said. “I race in Oklahoma on Saturdays and every chance I get, I come over here. It’s a great track and I enjoy coming here.”

Schutt takes Street Stock win: Brian Schutt of Lebanon finished off a strong final stretch of his season, taking his third feature win over the final five races in the Big O Tires Street Stock division.

Schutt, of Lebanon, Mo., held off James Flood by one car length as Flood used the high groove to pressure him over the final five laps. Marc Carter was third and Kenny Carroll finished fourth.

“We probably shouldn’t even be here this week. We broke an oil pump last week, under caution, got it shut off and didn’t hurt the motor,” Schutt said. “I had a last-minute spring change and the car was really, really good. We’ve been building on stuff.”

Wheatland’s Toby Ott wrapped up the championship at his hometown track with a solid fifth-place run. He began the night with a comfortable lead over former track champion Carroll.

“That’s a pretty good, respectable finish for us tonight,” Ott said. “We’ve been trying some stuff and it’s worked out pretty well. A bunch of the guys had it hooked up tonight. We did what we could and we’re happy to come out with what we got tonight.

“It’s been a great season. I don’t have a complaint. I finished every race and that’s all you can ask for. Everything has been completely awesome.”

Essary earns ULMA win as Fennewald takes home title: Racing veteran Shane Essary of Aurora, Mo., led all 20 laps to grab his first Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA feature win of the season.

Essary started outside of the front row and held off challenges from runner-up – and season points champ – Johnny Fennewald on three restarts in the second half of the race.

“I’d like to thank my sponsors and Rick Hoover,” Essary said. “He owns the car and gives me a chance to drive and I’m just having a good time.”

Fennewald, of Appleton City, Mo., used his strong runner-up run to nail down his first track title. Defending division champion Aaron Marrant finished third.

“I just had a goal the last couple of weeks to keep my head, run clean and just finish races,” Fennewald said. “We started the season with two DNFs. I didn’t have very many points and we were way behind. We just started (getting) firsts and seconds and now, look where we’re at.

“I’ve wanted to win one of these for a long time. It’s really hard to do. It just takes a lot of work. I have a lot of good help and a lot of good sponsors behind me.”

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (August 26, 2017)

Big O Tires Street Stocks

A Feature – 1, Brian Schutt, Lebanon, Mo. 2, James Flood, Crane, Mo. 3, Marc Carter, Warrensburg, Mo. 4, Kenny Carroll, Camdenton, Mo. 5, Toby Ott, Wheatland Mo. 6, Dalton Imhoff, Jamestown, Mo. 7, Jay Lamons, Savonbur, Kan. 8, Randy Gilmore, Flemington, Mo. 9, Bobby Ruff, Raymore, Mo. 10, Josh Halbrook, Springfield, Mo. 11, Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts, Mo. 12, Scott Chism, Bolivar, Mo. 13, Jay Prevete, Windsor, Mo. 14, Chris Tonoli, Hermitage, Mo. 15, John Scott, Warsaw, Mo. 16, Steve Scott, Pittsburg, Mo. 17, Johnny Coats, Joplin Mo. 18, Rodger Detherage, Calhoun, Mo. 19, Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo. DNS Bradley Gideon, Ozark, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, James Flood. 2, Toby Ott. 3, Scott Chism. 4, Josh Halbrook. 5, Bradley Gideon. 6, Johnny Coats. 7, John Scott.

Heat 2 – 1, Dalton Imhoff. 2, Marc Carter. 3, Kenny Carroll.4, Chris Tonoli. 5, Jay Lamons. 6, Steve Scott. DNS Mark Simon.

Heat 3 – 1, Brian Schutt. 2, Ted Welschmeyer. 3, Jay Prevete. 4, Bobby Ruff. 5, Rodger Detherage. DNS Randy Gilmore.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1, Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan. 2, Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo. 3, Taylor Moore, Bois D’Arc, Mo. 4, Mike Striegel, Hermitage, Mo. 5, Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo. 6, Rex Merritt, Billings, Mo. 7, David Hendrix, Waynesville, Mo. 8, Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo. 9, Michael Bowers, Rogersville, Mo. 10, Dylan Allen, Chanute, Kan. 11, Ryan Edde, Cross Timbers, Mo. 12, Greg Woodcock, Neosho, Mo. 13, Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan. 14, Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo. 15, Jace Gay, Farber, Mo. 16, Lexy Vanzandt, Billings, Mo. 17, Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo. 18, Ricky Watkins, Brookline, Mo. 19, Kameron Grindstaff, Independence, Mo. 20, Jeff McNew, Blue Springs, Mo. 21, Gary Fain, Lone Jack, Mo. 22, Kenny Shaw, Fort Scott, Kan. 23, Justin Pike, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 24, JC Morton, Springdale, Ark.

B Feature 1 – 1, Cody Jolly. 2, Randy Zimmerman. 3, Ricky Watkins. 4, Jeff McNew. 5, Quentin Taylor. 6, Jake Hereford. 7, Mike Green. 8, Evan McQuitty. 9, Kenny Shelton. DNS Rodney Cordon.

B Feature 2 – 1, Dylan Allen. 2, Greg Woodcock. 3, Gary Fain, 4, Kenny Shaw, 5, Cody Admire, 6, Robert Heydenreich. 7, Kenneth Pike. DNS Thomas Yount. DNS Andy Chrisenberry.

Heat 1 – 1, JC Morton. 2, David Hendrix. 3, Andy Bryant. 4, Jace Gay. 5, Randy Zimmerman. 6, Kenny Shelton. 7, Kenneth Pike. 8, Kenny Shaw. 9, Mike Green.

Heat 2 – 1, Cody Brill. 2, Kaeden Cornell. 3, Kris Jackson. 4, Ryan Edde. 5, Justin Pike. 6, Dylan Allen. 7, Jeff McNew. 8, Rodney Cordon. 9, Robert Heydenreich.

Heat 3 – 1, Mike Striegel. 2, Lexy Vanzandt. 3, Bobby Williams. 4, Cody Jolly. 5, Kameron Grindstaff. 6, Ricky Watkins. 7, Quentin Taylor. 8, Greg Woodcock. 9, Evan McQuitty.

Heat 4 – 1, Rex Merritt. 2, Taylor Moore. 3, Michael Bowers. 4, Gary Fain. 5, Cody Admire. 6, Andy Chrisenberry. DNS Thomas Yount. DQ Jake Hereford.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A Feature – 1, Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo. 2, Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo. 3, Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla. 4, Scott Drake, Diamond, Mo. 5, Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo. 6, Mike Striegel, Hermitage, Mo. 7, Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo. 8, Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan. 9, Scotty Bough, Neosho, Mo. 10, Donnie Fellers, Wheatland, Mo. 11, Evan Hubert, Pittsburg, Mo. 12, Tracy Wolf, Buffalo, Mo. 13, Christopher Moon, Mora, Mo. 14, Chase Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 15, Daniel Wosoba, El Dorado Springs, Mo. 16, Justin Moore, Sedalia, Mo. 17, Colson Kirk, Urbana, Mo. DNS Eric Turner, Hermitage.

Heat 1 – 1, Scott Drake. 2, Chase Domer. 3, Mitch Keeter. 4, Jason Pursley. 5, Daniel Wosoba. 6, Donnie Fellers. 7, Justin Moon. 8, Christopher Moon. 9, Eric Turner.

Heat 2 – 1, Jeff Cutshaw. 2, Mike Striegel. 3, Joe Duvall 4, Lance Town. 5, Colson Kirk. 6, Chase Jones. 7, Tracy Wolf. 8, Scotty Bough. 9, Evan Hubert.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A Feature – 1, Shane Essary, Aurora, Mo. 2, Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo. 3, Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo. 4, Dustin Walker, Bolivar, Mo. 5, Tommy Cordray, Browning, Mo. 6, Jon Binning, Warrensburg, Mo. 7, Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo. 8, Chris Cox, Jefferson City, Mo. 9, Aaron Poe, Warrensburg, Mo. 10, Cody Holtkamp, Holts Summit, Mo. 11, Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo. 12, Lane Ehlert, Republic, Mo. 13, Walt Imhoff, Jamestown, Mo. 14, Chad Richwine, Pleasant Hill, Mo. 15, Wesley Briggs, Olathe, Kan. 16, Bob Cummings, Sedalia, Mo. 17, Larry Jones, Sedalia, Mo. 18, Dylan Hoover, Mexico, Mo. 19, Daniel Jessen, Joplin, Mo. 20, Phil Edmondson, Marionville, Mo. 21, Ashlee Lancaster, Sturgeon, Mo. 22, Dakota Maggard, Springfield, Mo. DNS Gregg Truelove, Liberty, Mo. DNS Clint Long, Harrisonville, Mo. DNS Cody Peck, Lincoln, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1, Johnny Fennewald. 2, Jon Binning. 3, Dylan Hoover. 4, Larry Jones. 5, Chad Richwine. 6, Gregg Truelove. 7, Aaron Poe. 8, Dakota Maggard. DQ Clint Long, Harrisonville, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1, Aaron Marrant. 2, Kaeden Cornell. 3, Chris Cox. 4, Daniel Jessen. 5, Lane Ehlert. 6, Cody Holtkamp. 7, Dustin Hodges, 8. Wesley Briggs.

Heat 3 – 1, Shane Essary. 2, Dustin Walker. 3, Walt Imhoff. 4, Phil Edmondson. 5, Tommy Cordray. 6, Ashlee Lancaster. 7, Bob Cummings. 8, Cody Peck.

Up next: A big Labor Day Weekend will feature action on both water and dirt. The 7th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Lake Lucas.

Saturday will be a doubleheader day with the Lucas Oil MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial Presented by G2 Gemini Jerseys at night. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also will be in action, running a $500-to-win feature.

Jeff Cutshaw made it four straight Pitts Homes USRA Modified track championships at Lucas Oil Speedway. (Kenny Shaw photo)

The 7th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals return to Lake Lucas Sept. 1-3.

