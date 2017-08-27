Moody, Ebert, Ngo, Raffurty and Christy Capture Central Missouri Speedway Spotlight!

CMS Public Relations

August 26, 2017

(Warrensburg, MO) Another solid weekend of racing is now in the history books as 91 drivers made their way to Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) for racing on KRLI 103.9 and ‘The Grenade’ night at the races. Capturing the weekend headlines were Jim Moody in the USRA Modifieds who survived a late-race challenge for the second week in a row from Terry Schultz to capture his fifth win of the year. Jacob Ebert collected his second-consecutive win in USRA B-Mod action while Jimmy Ngo picked up his second Street Stock win of the year. Darrin Christy returned to victory lane in Pure Stock action and Dillon Raffurty drove to his seventh win of the season in Midwest Mod-Lite competition.

Pure Stocks began the night’s racing with 14 drivers checked in for competition. Jimmy Smith charged to the first heat win of the night with Byron Glotzbach edging out Jeremiah Wilson to capture the second heat. In the main event, Glotzbach started on the poll with Jimmy Smith on the outside. Glotzbach held the lead for most the race until lap 10 when Jason Ryan and Darrin Christy challenged. Glotzbach had a car spin in front of him, which caused some damage to the front right of the car. Ryan and Christy took advantage as they fought hard for the lead. Christy slipped by Ryun for the lead at the green-white-checkered finish as Ryun had mechanical problems and had to pull off the track into the infield. Christy went on and grabbed his third feature win of the year and thirteenth of his CMS racing career as Glotzbach hung on for second. Smith stayed strong and finished third while David Doelz and Dakota Brisbin completed the top five.

USRA B-Mod drivers competed against a stout field of 19 teams registered for a night of racing. During the three qualifying heat races, Bobby Russell grabbed the opening heat win with a charge from the tail of the field. Jeremy Lile barely outdistanced Cody Frazon to the line for the win in heat two. In heat three, Dean Wille hung on and earned the heat win ahead of Jacob Ebert.

When B-Mods returned for their 20-lap main event, Bobby Russel took command early with Jeremy Lile, Jacob Ebert, Dean Wille and Chris Brockway battling it out in the top five. Lile gained the lead a few laps later as Wille and Ebert applied pressure. Ebert eventually slipped into the lead out of turn four on the low side and had Wille follow him into second. By lap 15, Ebert was in control with Wille hounding him in second. Lile and Michael Bixby also stayed alert behind them. Ebert hung on for his 40th career CMS feature win as Wille finished strong in second. Lile, Michael Bixby and Brockway rounded out the top-five. Behind the leaders at the finish, a wild last-lap incident involving 5 cars coming off turn four caused some extensive damage to those cars when Jeff Jackson flipped over on his hood, although shaken, Jackson walked away from the incident.

The always fast and fun to watch Midwest Mod-Lites entertained fans with 19 drivers in the pits. David Raffurty, Scott Naggatz, who made the long-haul south from Carter Lake, Iowa, and Dillon Raffurty flew the checkers for heat-race wins. In the feature event, the full field of cars completed the race caution-free after a restart to begin the action. Dillon Raffurty and Ed Griggs put on a show for the crowd swapping the lead on several occasions with close and clean side-by-side racing. Dillon led early as Griggs ran the low line underneath him. Naggatz also showed some skilled driving in third as he stalked the leaders for the entire race distance. Behind the leaders, Michael Raffurty and Donnie Dannar stayed in close contact throughout the race. As the laps clicked off, Griggs tried everything he could to stay close and even led Dillon into turn one; however, in the end Dillon Raffurty claimed the feature for his seventh win of the year and tenth career win at CMS. Griggs was a very close second after leading several laps throughout the early portion while Naggatz, Michael Raffurty and Dannar finished out the top-five.

In the Street Stock class, drivers once again set their sights on a feature win and used this race as a tune up for the October Street Stock Showdown with 16 drivers on hand. The first heat race had visiting driver Jimmy Ngo capture a dominating win while another visiting driver, Jerry Schmidt, hung on up front in heat two for his first CMS heat win of the season.

At the start of the Street Stock feature drivers had a hard time finding their rhythm before the race turned into another showdown for the win. Ngo settled into the lead as Jerry Schmidt, Brett Wood, and Clayton Campbell battled in the top-four for positions. Schmidt and Wood seemed to be the primary contenders for second, but Campbell added his nose into the fray in the race’s waning laps. Ngo had command of this feature and won his second CMS main event of the season. Schmidt barely hung on for second as Campbell edged out Wood for third. Wood, the points leader, was strong last night in fourth while Kiel Morton had his best CMS finish coming home in fifth.

The USRA “Mighty” Modified heat races produced some high-octane moments for the fans as 23 drivers competed to set their feature starting spots. Clint Lyle grabbed the opening modified heat for his first win of the year before Dalton Kirk commanded heat two. Heat three went to Ryan Middaugh, who made his long haul from Fulton pay off with a win over Terry Schultz.

When the field of drivers returned for the 25-lap main event, Middaugh led the field into turn one with the early lead and stayed up front until Jim Moody used a high side pass to grab the top spot while Middaugh stayed committed to the hub in second, putting pressure on Moody to reclaim the lead. Moody has been tough late in the year with a win last week and seemed to be well in control until the race’s closing laps. As Moody and Middaugh worked their way through lapped traffic, Terry Schultz used the high side to catch the leaders to make it a three-car battle royal at the front. Other top-five contenders included Clint Lyle, Brain Johnson, Tim Karrick and Gunner Martin.

A final caution on lap 23 produced concern for Moody after a car spun right in front of him in lapped traffic, almost ending his night. The final green-white-checkered flag finish was another heart-pounding race, but Moody hung on for his fifth win of the season and 24th of his CMS racing career. For the second straight week, Schultz tirelessly worked every possible groove on the track to find a way around Moody but came away as runner-up. Tim Karrick jumped out and moved up into third on the final restart as Middaugh slipped back after suffering some right-side and rear quarter-panel damage to finish fourth while Gunner Martin used patience and perseverance to come away in fifth.

Next weekend on Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd, the regular race season at CMS ends with the annual Labor Day Weekend two-night special events. Street Stocks, Midwest Mod-Lites, USRA B-Mods, and Pure Stock championship points racing ends while USRA Modifieds begin qualifying action on Saturday night as their season is set to end on Sunday night with the $3,000-to-win 35-lap main event.

Action begins Saturday with USRA Modifieds competing in their preliminary events to set the stage for the night one Scramble event, with the top 12 finishers from the night one scramble transferring to the starting grid on the inside rows in starting positions 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 23. The night one scramble will also feature a first-ever payout for making the race! Only the night one scramble will pay out with the winner going away with $500 and starters receiving at least $100 for making the grid. Street Stocks, Midwest Mod-Lites, USRA B-Mods and Pure Stocks will also compete throughout the night.

On Sunday, racing continues with a new round of grid qualifying for the USRA Modifieds as they compete through preliminary races and the night two scramble to determine the outside row starting positions 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24 for the $3,000-to-win, 35-lap main event later in the night. The night two scramble does not have a payout, only the night one scramble pays out. Joining in on the action will be USRA B-Mod drivers competing in their annual $1,500-to-win Track Special event. ULMA Late Models return to CMS one final time during the season and for the first time ever, E-Mods will compete at CMS on what is sure to be a spectacular night of racing to bring the regular season to a close.

Admission prices for both Saturday and Sunday are as follows: Adults $15, Active-Duty Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $12, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Senior Citizens 80 and older may receive free pit admission. Pit passes for anyone entering the pits up to age 79 are $35. Pit gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5. Driver pill draw closes at 6:15; late drivers will not be awarded passing points. Call the track report line on race day at 660-747-2166 if something prevents you from arriving on time. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps roll out at 7, and racing begins at 7:30.

All Labor Day weekend events and race information is readily available on the CMS website. Be sure to visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net and click on the tab from the main page titled Labor Day Weekend at CMS. If you are on a mobile device, give time for the main menu to scroll through and click the Labor Day tab.

October will be here before a blink of an eye and this year CMS has one additional huge event planned for Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st for the first annual ‘Triple SSS at CMS’ Street Stock Showdown. Drivers will gun for a $5,000 payday on the hollowed grounds of CMS over this two-day event. USRA B-Mods are also part of the program each night. You can find all you need to know for the Triple SSS weekend on the CMS website under the heading of Street Stock Showdown Headquarters at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

