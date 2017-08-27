Parga Sweeps Up at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Jose Parga paid his dues in the racing world by racing in the Pro Late Model division before making the jump the Super Late Model class in 2017. Parga showed his skills and abilities in the 25-lap A-Main feature race by leading all the laps and also winning his heat and setting fast time of the night in time trials. The race was close with Jason Suhre and Dan Jacober running towards the bottom of the famed 1/5th mile but the top side was way too strong for Parga.

Curt Rhodes knew he had to be at the top of his game in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modified feature. Starting alongside Dave Crawley, Jr. and later running just ahead of Jacob Steinkoenig, Rhodes carried his rebuilt car into the winner’s circle and smiled as he hugged his son Zach as he came down from the roof of the car with the checkered flag in his hand. Rhodes considered not racing at Macon Speedway Saturday night as he was preparing the car for the DuQuoin State Fair races next weekend but a racer doesn’t stay home when the track is open and Rhodes certainly wasn’t going to stay home and watch TV in the La-Z-Boy recliner. Steinkoenig carried a strong finish to the flagstand where he would finish second ahead of Crawley, Jr.

Tim Hancock was once again the man holding the checkered flag after a 15-lap performance in the B-Modifieds division. Rob Timmons started opposite Hancock in the front row outside position but was nowhere close to finishing ahead as the race drew to a close. Hancock’s interview at the end of the feature was cut short as he would quickly strap the helmet back on and jump into the car as he also competed in the Billingsley Elite Was Modified feature. He would finish fifth in that event.

Gene Reed, 2013 Street Stock Track Champion, returned to victory lane Saturday night in the Street Stock class. He ran alongside Terry Reed for the beginning laps before a flat tire cut Terry’s front-running-race short. He would return at the back of the field and work his way up to fourth. Gene Reed looked clean and sharp in a new racecar.

Robby McQuinn of Springfield took the top honors in the POWRi Division 2 Midget feature attraction. Four cars all racing for the lead with McQuinn, Jack Routson, Tyler Vantoll and Broc Hunnel were neck-and-neck and side-by-side for the first handful of laps before McQuinn took over and ran away with the win.

Jeremy Reed made it two-in-a-row in the Hornets division as he nugged cousin Fred Reed by a bumper. Fred Reed led the entire race until that final moment coming from the fourth turn with lapped traffic keeping the top drivers close.

Macon Speedway hosted Church Night and area church leaders were given the opportunity to race in the annual Faster Pastor event. Hornets drivers allowed the pastors the chance to race their cars for an eight-lap race that was won by Ed Cain, pastor at Clinton’s New Life Community Church for the last 13 years. Brady Reed allowed Cain to race his car. Adam Webb gave the opportunity to Adam Lewis from First Church of the Nazarene and he would take second.

Kid’s Castle sponsored the evening of racing once again and it was quite a fun evening starting the CEFCU Kids Club with bounce house, the nightly candy drop during intermission and kids were allowed on the track at intermission to hop into racecars as drivers took them around the track for a few laps at a slow pace. It was also the first night of “Macon Speedway Live” with Macon Speedway’s stock car racing show being offered on a Pay-Per-View streaming web site.

Back at it next Saturday night with a special Bud Light Ladies Night where women get in for just $5. There will also be a Kids Gold Rush where children 11 & under will have a chance to grab some money on the Macon Speedway race track next week. Making up the racing program will be the Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks, B-Modifieds, Beach House Micro Sprints and Hornets.

Macon Speedway Feature Results (Top 10’s)

UMP Super Late Models – 1. 6P-Jose Parga, [New Berlin, IL]; 2. 4-Jason Suhre, [Highland, IL]; 3. 22-Dan Jacober, [Highland, IL]; 4. 33-Rickey Frankel, [Quincy, IL]; 5. 78-Chad Zobrist, [Highland, IL]; 6. 27-Greg Kimmons, [Pleasant Plains, IL]; 7. 84-Jeff Ray, [Springfield, IL]; 8. 25-Dakota Ewing, [Warrensburg, IL]; 9. 16H-Mike Hammerle, [St. Charles, IL]; 10. 33H-Roben Huffman, [Clinton, IL]

Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds – 1. 10-Curt Rhodes, [Taylorville, IL]; 2. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig, [Highland, IL]; 3. 37-Dave Crawley, Jr, [Decatur, IL]; 4. 87Z-Zeb Moake, [Freeburg, IL]; 5. 0-Tim Hancock, [Mt. Olive, IL]; 6. 72A-Austin Lynn, [Mason City, IL]; 7. 00-Cody Stillwell, [Godfrey, IL]; 8. 22T-Tim Hancock, Jr., [Mt. Olive, IL]; 9. 99H-Tom Riech, [Springfield, IL]; 10. 55-Tim Riech, [Petersburg, IL]

UMP B-Mods – 1. 0-Tim Hancock, [Mt. Olive, IL]; 2. 5-Rob Timmons, [Centralia, IL]; 3. 15C-Kevin Crowder, [Argenta, IL]; 4. 00S-Cody Stillwell, [Godfrey, IL]; 5. 23-Ryan Timmons, [Centralia, IL]; 6. 55-Tim Riech, [Petersburg, IL]; 7. 313-Jordan Warren, [Medora, IL]; 8. 13-Dante Brown, [Morrisonville, IL]; 9. 63G-Richie Gabriel, [Godfrey, IL]; 10. 43-Josh Thomas, [Edinburg, IL]

POWRi Lucas Oil DII Midgets – 1. 09-Robby McQuinn, [Springfield, IL]; 2. 14-Jack Routson, [Waterman, IL]; 3. F5-Broc Hunnell, [Eolia, MO]; 4. 30T-Tyler Vantoll, [Belleville, IL]; 5. 17-Justin Behrens, [Danville, IL]; 6. 19E-Daltyn England, [Unknown]; 7. 2-Austin Archdale, [Brimfield, IL]; 8. 87-Wyatt Teare, [Rankin, IL]; 9. 54-Eric Reibenstein, [Joliet, IL]; 10. (DNF) 40-Chase McDermand, [Springfield, IL]

UMP Street Stocks – 1. 16-Gene Reed, [Hammond, IL]; 2. 08-Brian Dasenbrock, [Decatur, IL]; 3. 23Z-Shawn Ziemer, [Boody, IL]; 4. 5-Terry Reed, [Decatur, IL]; 5. 55S-Jason Scrimpsher, [Decatur, IL]; 6. 73-Garrett Lewis, [Decatur, IL]; 7. 58-Jerit Murphy, [Lodge, IL]; 8. 42-Michael Dick, [Decatur, IL]

UMP Hornets – 1. 33-Jeremy Reed, [Decatur, IL]; 2. 0-Fred Reed, [Decatur, IL]; 3. 32-Brady Reed, [Decatur, IL]; 4. 9Y-Eric Young, [Clinton, IL]; 5. 40-Adam Webb, [Decatur, IL]; 6. 21-Mike Eskew, [Springfield, IL]; 7. 04-Steve Stine, [Stonington, IL]; 8. 39M-Marty Sullivan, [Decatur, IL]; 9. 11D-Matthew Donaldson, [Carlinville, IL]; 10. (DNF) 63-Paul Peters, [Pana, IL]

KidModz – 1. 7m-Dominic Mertzke, [Troy, IL]