Summit Racing Equipment AMS Land of Lincoln Labor Day Weekend September 1 through September 3



Glasgow, KY- August 27, 2017 (www.americanmodifiedseries.com) – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is set for a huge Labor Day Weekend of racing action as the tour will have a Land of Lincoln tripleheader as the series will visit Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL Friday September 1 ($3,000 to win), Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, IL Saturday September 2 ($10,000 to win), and Fayette County Speedway in Browntown, IL Sunday September 3 ($5,000 to win).

On Friday September 1, the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Farmer City Raceway in a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heats, B-Mains, and the 35 lap, $3,000 to win, $225 to start A-Main contest. Also in action will be the track’s Super Late Model ($5,000 to win), Crate Late Model, and Street Stock divisions. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main, will receive $50 tow money. Activities at Farmer City Raceway on Friday September 1 will see both the pit area and general admission areas open at 4:00 p.m. The drivers meeting will be at 6:15 p.m., with practice laps set to begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by time trials and green flag racing. All times CDT. Ticket prices at Farmer City Raceway on Friday September 1 in the general admission area will be $20 for adults, while a pit pass will be $35.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Farmer City Raceway on September 1, 2017: 1st- $3,000, 2nd-$1,500, 3rd- $750, 4th- $600, 5th- $550, 6th- $500, 7th- $450, 8th-$400, 9th- $350, 10th- $325, 11th-$300, 12th-$275, 13th-$260, 14th- $240, 15th- $225, 16th- $225, 17th- $225, 18th- $225, 19th- $225, 20th- $225, 21st- $225, 22nd- $225

On Saturday September 2, the tour visits Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway for the 5th Annual Casey’s Modified Nationals in a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heats, B-Mains, and the 50 lap, $10,000 to win, $500 to start Casey’s Modified Nationals A-Main, plus the Mullins Race Engines Non-Qualifiers Shootout ($500 to win/$100 to start). The track’s Super Late Model division will also be in competition ($3,000 to win). FALS does use the AMS red transponders and there is a $5 rental fee. There is NO entry fee for the Casey’s Modified Nationals and all drivers that start a B-Main and do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money. Activities at Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway on Saturday September 2 will see the pit area cleared and reopened at 10:00 a.m., with general admission gates opening at 10:00 a.m. (1st Street) and 3:00 p.m. (2nd Street). The drivers meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., with practice laps set to roll out at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by time trials and green flag racing. All times CDT. Ticket prices at FALS on Saturday September 2 in the general admission area will be $25, while a pit pass will be $40.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway on September 2, 2017: 1st- $10,000, 2nd-$5,000, 3rd- $2,500, 4th- $1,500, 5th- $1,000, 6th- $900, 7th- $800, 8th-$700, 9th- $600, 10th- $580, 11th-$560, 12th-$540, 13th-$520, 14th- $500, 15th- $500, 16th- $500, 17th- $500, 18th- $500, 19th- $500, 20th- $500, 21st- $500, 22nd- $500, 23rd- $500, 24th- $500

On Sunday September 3, the series concludes the weekend at Fayette County Speedway in a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heats, B-Mains, and the 40 lap, $5,000 to win, $250 to start A-Main event. Also in competition at Fayette County Speedway on Sunday September 3 will be the track’s B-Mods ($1,000 to win), Street Stock, and Hornet divisions. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main, will receive $50 tow money. Activities at Fayette County Speedway on Sunday September 3 will see the pit area and general admission area open at 3:00 p.m. The drivers meeting will be at 6:15 p.m., with practice laps to start at 6:30 p.m., followed immediately by time trials and green flag racing. Ticket prices at Fayette County Speedway on Sunday September 3 in the general admission area will be $15 for adults, while a pit pass will be $35.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Fayette County Speedway on September 3, 2017: 1st- $5,000, 2nd-$2,500, 3rd- $1,500, 4th- $800, 5th- $650, 6th- $600, 7th- $550, 8th-$500, 9th- $450, 10th- $400, 11th-$375, 12th-$350, 13th-$325, 14th- $285, 15th- $265, 16th- $250, 17th- $250, 18th- $250, 19th- $250, 20th- $250, 21st- $250, 22nd- $250

Farmer City Raceway is located at 850 North Grove Street in Farmer City, IL 61842. For more information about Farmer City Raceway, contact the track office at (309) 928-9110 or via social media at www.farmercityracing.com, on Twitter @FarmerCityRacin, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FarmerCityRaceway.

Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway in located at 600 South Third Street in Fairbury, IL 61739. For more information about FALS, contact the track office at (815) 692-3222 or via social media at www.fairburyspeedway.com, on Twitter @legionspeedway, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/American-Legion-Speedway.

Fayette County Speedway is located at 322 West Cumberland Road in Brownstown, IL 62418. For more information about Fayette County Speedway, contact the track office at (618) 427-3966 or via social media at www.fayettecospeedway.com and Facebook at www.facebook.com/Brownstown-IL/Fayette-County-Speedway.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Jeff Evans at (859) 358-7178 or by email at jdevans@live.com or by visiting the series social media outlets at www.americanmodifiedseries.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/pages/American-Modified-Series, and on Twitter @AmericanModSeri.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Upcoming Schedule September 1 (Friday)- Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start September 2 (Saturday)- Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$500 to start- 5th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals September 3 (Sunday)- Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start September 15 (Friday)- Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- 40 laps/$3,500 to win/$300 to start September 16 (Saturday)- Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 14th Annual Patriot 100 September 22 (Friday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 40 laps/$3,000 to win/$225 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic September 23 (Saturday)- Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- 60 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 3rd Annual Fall Classic October 28 (Saturday)- Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$250 to start- 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Official Sponsors *Summit Racing Equipment- “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

*ALLSTAR Performance- “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events *FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology- “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “FAST 4th Place” Award Sponsor *KBC Graphics- “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series *Maxima Racing Oil- “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor *Quick Car Racing Products- “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events *VP Racing Fuels- “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Wilwood- “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Marketing Partners Bad Fast Race Chassis, Bandit Race Cars, Bob Poynter GM, Boknecht Trucking, Dale Meers Race Engines, DASCO Racing Supply, Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”), Fox Shocks, Frankland Racing Equipment (“Sponsor of Heat Race #4”), Hooker Harness, Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”), Impressive Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Maximum Energy Development, Mullins Race Engines, Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor), Print Worx (Official Merchandise Provider for the Series), RACEceiver, Reaper Race Cars, UMP Dirt Car, Wick Oil Company

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 8/25/17)

1. Josh Harris- 1,815

2. Brian Shaw- 1,690

3. Tait Davenport- 1,655

4. Gabe Menser- 1,625

5. Danny Schwartz- 1,365

6. John Clippinger- 1,325

7. Trent Young- 865

8. Mike Harrison- 680

9. Will Krup- 610

10. Tyler Nicely- 525