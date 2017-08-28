Gustin hits jackpot at Casino Speedway, wins Sandy Benson Memorial

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Aug. 27)–Ryan Gustin took control at the drop of the green flag and then held off a swarm of challengers Sunday night en route to winning the 2nd Annual Sandy Benson Memorial and his first USMTS victory at the Casino Speedway in Watertown, S.D.

‘The Reaper’ got the advantage over polesitter Tim Johnson to start the race, but Johnson never let Gustin out of his cross-hairs for most of the race.

Cautions of laps 12, 25 and 37 kept the field close behind Gustin, and the final yellow flag with three laps to go made for a mad three-lap dash around the 1/4-mile bullring.

For his tenth win of the 2017 campaign and 89th of his United States Modified Touring Series career, Gustin pocketed $4,500.

Stormy Scott kept his hopes alive for a USMTS national title with a runner-up finish while Cade Dillard came from the 11th starting spot to finish third. Johnson held on for fourth and Rodney Sanders claimed the fifth spot.

In search of his third straight USMTS crown, Jason Hughes nabbed sixth at the finish line ahead of Zack VanderBeek, Dereck Ramirez, Jon Tesch and Jake Timm.

Making just his second start this year and third in nearly two years, Tesch climbed from 19th on the starting grid to finish ninth and earned the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger Award.

The Wehrs Machine & Racing Products ‘Trick Move’ of the Race Award went to the field’s only female driver, Morgan Ward, who garnered the most passing points among the 34 entries in five heat races.

Just six races remain in the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental. The final surge begins this Wednesday, Aug. 30, when the USMTS returns to the Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, for the first time since 2010.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Kossuth County Speedway, Algona, Iowa

Thursday, Aug. 31 – Fairmont Raceway, Fairmont, Minn.

Friday, Sept. 1 – Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Sunday, Sept. 3 – Cresco Speedway, Cresco, Iowa

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

The 2017 USMTS national champion will emerge following the final race of The Hunt and the first night of the 19th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental

2nd Annual Sandy Benson Memorial presented by Riddle’s Jewelry and Jurgens Printing

Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 37jr Morgan Ward, Watertown, S.D.

2. (3) 5 Luke Lick, Rosholt, S.D.

3. (5) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D.

4. (6) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

5. (7) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

6. (2) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

7. (1) 37 Scott Ward, Watertown, S.D.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (4) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

4. (5) 41 Jordan Foster, Henry, S.D.

5. (2) 33 Todd Stark, Watertown, S.D.

6. (6) 26g Bob Gierke, Westport, Minn.

7. (7) 7 Jason Urdahl, Watertown, S.D.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (1) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

3. (4) 73m David Carlson, Huron, S.D.

4. (7) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

5. (5) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

6. (6) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

7. (3) 1 Ryan Engels, Watertown, S.D.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

2. (4) 1jr Tim Johnson (R), Brainerd, Minn.

3. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

4. (1) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D.

5. (2) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo.

6. (5) 51 Alex Guthmiller, Huron, S.D.

7. (6) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (2) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (3) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

5. (5) 14 Jon Tesch, Watertown, S.D.

6. (6) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (5) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

3. (1) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

4. (7) 14 Jon Tesch, Watertown, S.D.

5. (3) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

6. (9) 51 Alex Guthmiller, Huron, S.D., MBCustoms/Dakota, $75.

7. (6) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz.

8. (4) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D., MasterSbilt/Sturdy, $75.

9. (11) 1 Ryan Engels, Watertown, S.D., TRE/KSE, $75.

10. (8) 26g Bob Gierke, Westport, Minn., SSR/Tim’s, $75.

11. (10) 37 Scott Ward, Watertown, S.D., LG2/C&C, $75.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

2. (4) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (3) 41 Jordan Foster, Henry, S.D.

4. (9) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (1) 73m David Carlson, Huron, S.D.

6. (8) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D., Shaw/Mullins, $75.

7. (5) 33 Todd Stark, Watertown, S.D., Impressive/Sturdy, $75.

8. (11) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn.

9. (10) 7 Jason Urdahl, Watertown, S.D., Shaw/Urdahl, $75.

10. (6) 8c Chris Clark (R), Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Hunter, $90.

11. (7) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (2) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 40, $4500.

2. (4) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 40, $1700.

3. (11) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ASI, 40, $1200.

4. (1) 1jr Tim Johnson (R), Brainerd, Minn., LG2/Scott’s, 40, $1000.

5. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $900.

6. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $800.

7. (3) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $700.

8. (8) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 40, $650.

9. (19) 14 Jon Tesch, Watertown, S.D., GRT/Sput’s, 40, $500.

10. (16) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $550.

11. (25) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, 40, $500.

12. (12) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sput’s, 40, $450.

13. (23) 96 R.C. Whitwell (R), Tucson, Ariz., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $425.

14. (15) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, 40, $400.

15. (10) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D., Arrow/Victory, 40, $300.

16. (5) 18z Zane DeVilbiss (R), Farmington, N.M., DeVilbiss/DeVilbiss, 40, $350.

17. (24) 1s Travis Saurer (R), Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, 40, $400.

18. (14) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., MasterSbilt/Gunslinger, 40, $250.

19. (22) 73m David Carlson, Huron, S.D., Shaw/Klein, 40, $250.

20. (18) 41 Jordan Foster, Henry, S.D., SSR/Sput’s, 40, $250.

21. (6) 37jr Morgan Ward, Watertown, S.D., LG2/C&C, 40, $250.

22. (21) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D., MasterSbilt/Tim’s, 37, $250.

23. (7) 5 Luke Lick, Rosholt, S.D., GRT/CNC, 25, $250.

24. (17) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., GRT/Sput’s, 19, $300.

25. (20) 2t Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 18, $300.

(R) = Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leader: Gustin 1-40.

Total Laps Led: Gustin 40.

Margin of Victory: .

Time of Race: .

Provisional Starters: Whitwell, Saurer, Thornton.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Tesch (started 19th, finished 9th).

Entries: 34.

Next Race: Wednesday, Aug. 30, Kossuth County Speedway, Algona, Iowa.

Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points: Hughes 1599, Scott 1537, Dillard 1496, Ramirez 1447, VanderBeek 1384, Whitwell 1377, Timm 1351, Saurer 1335, Gustin 1323, Thornton 1274.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Whitwell 1973, Saurer 1912, Tyler Wolff 1790, DeVilbiss 1549, Adam Kates 1484.

Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 487, Sput’s 401, ASI 385, Hatfield 294, Cornett 277.

Manufacturers Championship Points: Hughes 481, MBCustoms 479, VanderBuilt 416, GRT 362, LG2 343.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Ramirez.

American Racer – Engels.

Beyea Custom Headers – Scott.

BigDeal Car Care – Gustin.

BSB Manufacturing – M. Ward.

Casey’s General Stores – Tesch.

Chix Gear Racewear – Tesch.

Day Motor Sports – Myers, O’Neil.

Deatherage Opticians – Dutenhoffer.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Anderson.

E3 Spark Plugs – Dillard.

Edelbrock – Ramirez.

Fast Shafts – DeVilbiss.

Forty9Designs.com – Crapser, Carlson.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – Hughes.

GRT Race Cars – Tesch.

Hooker Custom Harness – Whitwell.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Arment.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Saurer.

Keyser Manufacturing – Timm.

KSE Racing Products – Tesch.

Out-Pace Racing Products – DeVilbiss.

QA1 – Johnson.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – M. Ward.

Sweet Manufacturing – Good.

Swift Springs – Gustin.

Sybesma Graphics – Johnson.

Tire Demon – Thornton.

VP Racing Fuels – Gustin.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – M. Ward.

Wilwood Engineering – VanderBeek.

